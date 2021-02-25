Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams

“
The report titled Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-Corrosion Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-Corrosion Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Henkel, Valspar, Jotun, RPM International, Nippon Paint, BASF, Chugoku, Hempel, Axalta, Sika, Kansai Paint, KCC Corporation, 3M, HB Fuller, Carpoly, Shenzhen Zhanchen paints, Shawcor, Shanghai Coatings, Xiangjiang Paint, SK KAKEN, Tiannucoating, DAW SE, Cromology, Baotashan, Twin Tigers Coatings, Jangsu Lanling Group, Qilushuiqi
Market Segmentation by Product: Water-Based Coating
Solvent-Based Coating
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Marine
Containers
Offshore Constructions
Industrial
Others
The Anti-Corrosion Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Anti-Corrosion Coating market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-Corrosion Coating industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market?
Table of Contents:
1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Overview
1.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Product Scope
1.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Water-Based Coating
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Coating
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Marine
1.3.3 Containers
1.3.4 Offshore Constructions
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Anti-Corrosion Coating Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Anti-Corrosion Coating Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Anti-Corrosion Coating as of 2020)
3.4 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Anti-Corrosion Coating Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-Corrosion Coating Business
12.1 AkzoNobel
12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
12.1.2 AkzoNobel Business Overview
12.1.3 AkzoNobel Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 AkzoNobel Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development
12.2 PPG
12.2.1 PPG Corporation Information
12.2.2 PPG Business Overview
12.2.3 PPG Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 PPG Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.2.5 PPG Recent Development
12.3 Sherwin-Williams
12.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview
12.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
12.4 Henkel
12.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.4.2 Henkel Business Overview
12.4.3 Henkel Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Henkel Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.4.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.5 Valspar
12.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information
12.5.2 Valspar Business Overview
12.5.3 Valspar Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Valspar Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.5.5 Valspar Recent Development
12.6 Jotun
12.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information
12.6.2 Jotun Business Overview
12.6.3 Jotun Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Jotun Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.6.5 Jotun Recent Development
12.7 RPM International
12.7.1 RPM International Corporation Information
12.7.2 RPM International Business Overview
12.7.3 RPM International Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 RPM International Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.7.5 RPM International Recent Development
12.8 Nippon Paint
12.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
12.8.2 Nippon Paint Business Overview
12.8.3 Nippon Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Nippon Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.8.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development
12.9 BASF
12.9.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.9.2 BASF Business Overview
12.9.3 BASF Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 BASF Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.9.5 BASF Recent Development
12.10 Chugoku
12.10.1 Chugoku Corporation Information
12.10.2 Chugoku Business Overview
12.10.3 Chugoku Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Chugoku Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.10.5 Chugoku Recent Development
12.11 Hempel
12.11.1 Hempel Corporation Information
12.11.2 Hempel Business Overview
12.11.3 Hempel Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Hempel Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.11.5 Hempel Recent Development
12.12 Axalta
12.12.1 Axalta Corporation Information
12.12.2 Axalta Business Overview
12.12.3 Axalta Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Axalta Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.12.5 Axalta Recent Development
12.13 Sika
12.13.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sika Business Overview
12.13.3 Sika Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sika Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.13.5 Sika Recent Development
12.14 Kansai Paint
12.14.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kansai Paint Business Overview
12.14.3 Kansai Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Kansai Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.14.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development
12.15 KCC Corporation
12.15.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 KCC Corporation Business Overview
12.15.3 KCC Corporation Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 KCC Corporation Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.15.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development
12.16 3M
12.16.1 3M Corporation Information
12.16.2 3M Business Overview
12.16.3 3M Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 3M Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.16.5 3M Recent Development
12.17 HB Fuller
12.17.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information
12.17.2 HB Fuller Business Overview
12.17.3 HB Fuller Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 HB Fuller Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.17.5 HB Fuller Recent Development
12.18 Carpoly
12.18.1 Carpoly Corporation Information
12.18.2 Carpoly Business Overview
12.18.3 Carpoly Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Carpoly Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.18.5 Carpoly Recent Development
12.19 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
12.19.1 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Corporation Information
12.19.2 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Business Overview
12.19.3 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.19.5 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Recent Development
12.20 Shawcor
12.20.1 Shawcor Corporation Information
12.20.2 Shawcor Business Overview
12.20.3 Shawcor Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Shawcor Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.20.5 Shawcor Recent Development
12.21 Shanghai Coatings
12.21.1 Shanghai Coatings Corporation Information
12.21.2 Shanghai Coatings Business Overview
12.21.3 Shanghai Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Shanghai Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.21.5 Shanghai Coatings Recent Development
12.22 Xiangjiang Paint
12.22.1 Xiangjiang Paint Corporation Information
12.22.2 Xiangjiang Paint Business Overview
12.22.3 Xiangjiang Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Xiangjiang Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.22.5 Xiangjiang Paint Recent Development
12.23 SK KAKEN
12.23.1 SK KAKEN Corporation Information
12.23.2 SK KAKEN Business Overview
12.23.3 SK KAKEN Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 SK KAKEN Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.23.5 SK KAKEN Recent Development
12.24 Tiannucoating
12.24.1 Tiannucoating Corporation Information
12.24.2 Tiannucoating Business Overview
12.24.3 Tiannucoating Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Tiannucoating Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.24.5 Tiannucoating Recent Development
12.25 DAW SE
12.25.1 DAW SE Corporation Information
12.25.2 DAW SE Business Overview
12.25.3 DAW SE Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 DAW SE Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.25.5 DAW SE Recent Development
12.26 Cromology
12.26.1 Cromology Corporation Information
12.26.2 Cromology Business Overview
12.26.3 Cromology Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Cromology Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.26.5 Cromology Recent Development
12.27 Baotashan
12.27.1 Baotashan Corporation Information
12.27.2 Baotashan Business Overview
12.27.3 Baotashan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Baotashan Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.27.5 Baotashan Recent Development
12.28 Twin Tigers Coatings
12.28.1 Twin Tigers Coatings Corporation Information
12.28.2 Twin Tigers Coatings Business Overview
12.28.3 Twin Tigers Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Twin Tigers Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.28.5 Twin Tigers Coatings Recent Development
12.29 Jangsu Lanling Group
12.29.1 Jangsu Lanling Group Corporation Information
12.29.2 Jangsu Lanling Group Business Overview
12.29.3 Jangsu Lanling Group Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Jangsu Lanling Group Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.29.5 Jangsu Lanling Group Recent Development
12.30 Qilushuiqi
12.30.1 Qilushuiqi Corporation Information
12.30.2 Qilushuiqi Business Overview
12.30.3 Qilushuiqi Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Qilushuiqi Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered
12.30.5 Qilushuiqi Recent Development
13 Anti-Corrosion Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Anti-Corrosion Coating
13.4 Anti-Corrosion Coating Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Distributors List
14.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Trends
15.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Drivers
15.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Challenges
15.4 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
