Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams

The report titled Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-Corrosion Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-Corrosion Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Henkel, Valspar, Jotun, RPM International, Nippon Paint, BASF, Chugoku, Hempel, Axalta, Sika, Kansai Paint, KCC Corporation, 3M, HB Fuller, Carpoly, Shenzhen Zhanchen paints, Shawcor, Shanghai Coatings, Xiangjiang Paint, SK KAKEN, Tiannucoating, DAW SE, Cromology, Baotashan, Twin Tigers Coatings, Jangsu Lanling Group, Qilushuiqi

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-Based Coating

Solvent-Based Coating

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Marine

Containers

Offshore Constructions

Industrial

Others



The Anti-Corrosion Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Anti-Corrosion Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-Corrosion Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Overview

1.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Product Scope

1.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Water-Based Coating

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Coating

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Containers

1.3.4 Offshore Constructions

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Anti-Corrosion Coating Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Anti-Corrosion Coating Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Anti-Corrosion Coating as of 2020)

3.4 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Anti-Corrosion Coating Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-Corrosion Coating Business

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Business Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.2 PPG

12.2.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.2.2 PPG Business Overview

12.2.3 PPG Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PPG Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.2.5 PPG Recent Development

12.3 Sherwin-Williams

12.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview

12.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.4 Henkel

12.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.4.3 Henkel Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Henkel Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.5 Valspar

12.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Valspar Business Overview

12.5.3 Valspar Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Valspar Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.5.5 Valspar Recent Development

12.6 Jotun

12.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jotun Business Overview

12.6.3 Jotun Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jotun Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.6.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.7 RPM International

12.7.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.7.2 RPM International Business Overview

12.7.3 RPM International Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 RPM International Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.7.5 RPM International Recent Development

12.8 Nippon Paint

12.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nippon Paint Business Overview

12.8.3 Nippon Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nippon Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.8.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

12.9 BASF

12.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.9.2 BASF Business Overview

12.9.3 BASF Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BASF Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.9.5 BASF Recent Development

12.10 Chugoku

12.10.1 Chugoku Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chugoku Business Overview

12.10.3 Chugoku Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Chugoku Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.10.5 Chugoku Recent Development

12.11 Hempel

12.11.1 Hempel Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hempel Business Overview

12.11.3 Hempel Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hempel Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.11.5 Hempel Recent Development

12.12 Axalta

12.12.1 Axalta Corporation Information

12.12.2 Axalta Business Overview

12.12.3 Axalta Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Axalta Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.12.5 Axalta Recent Development

12.13 Sika

12.13.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sika Business Overview

12.13.3 Sika Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sika Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.13.5 Sika Recent Development

12.14 Kansai Paint

12.14.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kansai Paint Business Overview

12.14.3 Kansai Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kansai Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.14.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

12.15 KCC Corporation

12.15.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 KCC Corporation Business Overview

12.15.3 KCC Corporation Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 KCC Corporation Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.15.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development

12.16 3M

12.16.1 3M Corporation Information

12.16.2 3M Business Overview

12.16.3 3M Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 3M Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.16.5 3M Recent Development

12.17 HB Fuller

12.17.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

12.17.2 HB Fuller Business Overview

12.17.3 HB Fuller Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 HB Fuller Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.17.5 HB Fuller Recent Development

12.18 Carpoly

12.18.1 Carpoly Corporation Information

12.18.2 Carpoly Business Overview

12.18.3 Carpoly Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Carpoly Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.18.5 Carpoly Recent Development

12.19 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints

12.19.1 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Business Overview

12.19.3 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.19.5 Shenzhen Zhanchen paints Recent Development

12.20 Shawcor

12.20.1 Shawcor Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shawcor Business Overview

12.20.3 Shawcor Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Shawcor Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.20.5 Shawcor Recent Development

12.21 Shanghai Coatings

12.21.1 Shanghai Coatings Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shanghai Coatings Business Overview

12.21.3 Shanghai Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Shanghai Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.21.5 Shanghai Coatings Recent Development

12.22 Xiangjiang Paint

12.22.1 Xiangjiang Paint Corporation Information

12.22.2 Xiangjiang Paint Business Overview

12.22.3 Xiangjiang Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Xiangjiang Paint Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.22.5 Xiangjiang Paint Recent Development

12.23 SK KAKEN

12.23.1 SK KAKEN Corporation Information

12.23.2 SK KAKEN Business Overview

12.23.3 SK KAKEN Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 SK KAKEN Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.23.5 SK KAKEN Recent Development

12.24 Tiannucoating

12.24.1 Tiannucoating Corporation Information

12.24.2 Tiannucoating Business Overview

12.24.3 Tiannucoating Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Tiannucoating Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.24.5 Tiannucoating Recent Development

12.25 DAW SE

12.25.1 DAW SE Corporation Information

12.25.2 DAW SE Business Overview

12.25.3 DAW SE Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 DAW SE Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.25.5 DAW SE Recent Development

12.26 Cromology

12.26.1 Cromology Corporation Information

12.26.2 Cromology Business Overview

12.26.3 Cromology Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Cromology Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.26.5 Cromology Recent Development

12.27 Baotashan

12.27.1 Baotashan Corporation Information

12.27.2 Baotashan Business Overview

12.27.3 Baotashan Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Baotashan Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.27.5 Baotashan Recent Development

12.28 Twin Tigers Coatings

12.28.1 Twin Tigers Coatings Corporation Information

12.28.2 Twin Tigers Coatings Business Overview

12.28.3 Twin Tigers Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Twin Tigers Coatings Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.28.5 Twin Tigers Coatings Recent Development

12.29 Jangsu Lanling Group

12.29.1 Jangsu Lanling Group Corporation Information

12.29.2 Jangsu Lanling Group Business Overview

12.29.3 Jangsu Lanling Group Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Jangsu Lanling Group Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.29.5 Jangsu Lanling Group Recent Development

12.30 Qilushuiqi

12.30.1 Qilushuiqi Corporation Information

12.30.2 Qilushuiqi Business Overview

12.30.3 Qilushuiqi Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Qilushuiqi Anti-Corrosion Coating Products Offered

12.30.5 Qilushuiqi Recent Development

13 Anti-Corrosion Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Anti-Corrosion Coating

13.4 Anti-Corrosion Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Distributors List

14.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Trends

15.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Drivers

15.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Challenges

15.4 Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

