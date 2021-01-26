Anthrax Vaccines Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 Merial, Merck, Zoetis

Anthrax is a serious disease that can affect both animals and humans. It is caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. People can get anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides.Anthrax vaccine protects against anthrax disease. Anthrax vaccine was licensed in 1970.Based on limited but sound evidence, the vaccine protects against both cutaneous (skin) and inhalation anthrax. The classification of Anthrax Vaccines includes Live Vaccines and Cell free PA Vaccines, and the revenue proportion of Live Vaccines in 2016 is about 43%. Anthrax Vaccines are widely used for human and animal. The most proportion of Anthrax Vaccines is used for animal, and the consumption proportion is about 95.1% in 2016. South America region is the largest supplier of Anthrax Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 34.7% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Anthrax Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 17.6% in 2016. South America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 39.3% in 2016. Following South America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 19.1%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Anthrax Vaccines Market The global Anthrax Vaccines market size is projected to reach US$ 985.4 million by 2026, from US$ 635 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.



Global Anthrax Vaccines Scope and Segment Anthrax Vaccines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anthrax Vaccines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis, Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC

Anthrax Vaccines Breakdown Data by Type

Live Vaccines, Cell free PA Vaccines

Anthrax Vaccines Breakdown Data by Application

Human Use, Animal Use Regional and Country-level Analysis The Anthrax Vaccines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Anthrax Vaccines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Anthrax Vaccines Market Share Analysis

