Animal Feeds Additives Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027|DowDuPont, DSM, Adisseo

The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Animal Feeds Additives Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Animal Feeds Additives market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Animal Feeds Additives market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Animal Feeds Additives market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

In the competitive analysis section, the report throws light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of top players.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Research Report: , Evonik, DowDuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Novusint, Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix

Global Animal Feeds Additives Market by Type: , Evonik, DowDuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Novusint, Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix

By Application, Evonik, DowDuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Novusint, Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix

The researchers authoring this report have segmented the global Animal Feeds Additives market according to type of product and application. Each segment included in the report is analyzed based on various factors such as market share, CAGR, market size, demand, and future growth potential. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on key growth areas of the global Animal Feeds Additives market. The analysts have also focused on regional analysis of the global Animal Feeds Additives market. Here, growth opportunities in key regions and countries have been explored by the analysts.

Table Content

1 Animal Feeds Additives Market Overview

1.1 Animal Feeds Additives Product Overview

1.2 Animal Feeds Additives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Minerals

1.2.2 Amino Acids

1.2.3 Vitamins

1.2.4 Enzymes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Animal Feeds Additives Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Animal Feeds Additives Industry

1.5.1.1 Animal Feeds Additives Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Animal Feeds Additives Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Animal Feeds Additives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Animal Feeds Additives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Animal Feeds Additives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Animal Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Animal Feeds Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Animal Feeds Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Animal Feeds Additives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Animal Feeds Additives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Animal Feeds Additives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Animal Feeds Additives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Animal Feeds Additives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Animal Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.1 Animal Feeds Additives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Poultry Feeds

4.1.2 Ruminant Feeds

4.1.3 Pig Feeds

4.1.4 Aquaculture Feeds

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Animal Feeds Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives by Application 5 North America Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Animal Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Animal Feeds Additives Business

10.1 Evonik

10.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Evonik Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Evonik Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DowDuPont Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Evonik Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 DSM

10.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.3.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DSM Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DSM Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.3.5 DSM Recent Development

10.4 Adisseo

10.4.1 Adisseo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Adisseo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Adisseo Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Adisseo Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.4.5 Adisseo Recent Development

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BASF Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Development

10.6 ADM

10.6.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.6.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ADM Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ADM Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.6.5 ADM Recent Development

10.7 Nutreco

10.7.1 Nutreco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nutreco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nutreco Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nutreco Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.7.5 Nutreco Recent Development

10.8 Novusint

10.8.1 Novusint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Novusint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Novusint Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Novusint Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.8.5 Novusint Recent Development

10.9 Charoen Pokphand Group

10.9.1 Charoen Pokphand Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Charoen Pokphand Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Charoen Pokphand Group Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Charoen Pokphand Group Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.9.5 Charoen Pokphand Group Recent Development

10.10 Cargill

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Animal Feeds Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cargill Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical

10.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.12 Kemin Industries

10.12.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kemin Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kemin Industries Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kemin Industries Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.12.5 Kemin Industries Recent Development

10.13 Biomin

10.13.1 Biomin Corporation Information

10.13.2 Biomin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Biomin Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Biomin Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.13.5 Biomin Recent Development

10.14 Alltech

10.14.1 Alltech Corporation Information

10.14.2 Alltech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Alltech Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Alltech Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.14.5 Alltech Recent Development

10.15 Addcon

10.15.1 Addcon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Addcon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Addcon Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Addcon Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.15.5 Addcon Recent Development

10.16 Bio Agri Mix

10.16.1 Bio Agri Mix Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bio Agri Mix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Bio Agri Mix Animal Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Bio Agri Mix Animal Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.16.5 Bio Agri Mix Recent Development 11 Animal Feeds Additives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Animal Feeds Additives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Animal Feeds Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

