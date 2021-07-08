Animal Feed Ingredients Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Cargill, ADM, COFCO, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Animal Feed Ingredients data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Animal Feed Ingredients Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Animal Feed Ingredients Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Animal Feed Ingredients market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Animal Feed Ingredients market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Cargill, ADM, COFCO, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International, China Grain Reserves Corporation, Beidahuang Group, Marubeni Corporation, ZEN-NOH, Glencore Agriculture, Ingredion Incorporated

Market Segment by Product Type:



Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Fishmeal

Others

Market Segment by Application:



Chickens

Pigs

Cattle

Fish

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Animal Feed Ingredients market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Animal Feed Ingredients market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Animal Feed Ingredients market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Animal Feed Ingredients market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Animal Feed Ingredients market

Table of Contents

1 Animal Feed Ingredients Market Overview

1.1 Animal Feed Ingredients Product Overview

1.2 Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Corn

1.2.2 Soybean Meal

1.2.3 Wheat

1.2.4 Fishmeal

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Animal Feed Ingredients Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Animal Feed Ingredients Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Animal Feed Ingredients Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Animal Feed Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Animal Feed Ingredients Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Animal Feed Ingredients Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Animal Feed Ingredients Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Animal Feed Ingredients as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Animal Feed Ingredients Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Animal Feed Ingredients Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Animal Feed Ingredients Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Animal Feed Ingredients by Application

4.1 Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chickens

4.1.2 Pigs

4.1.3 Cattle

4.1.4 Fish

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Animal Feed Ingredients by Country

5.1 North America Animal Feed Ingredients Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Animal Feed Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients by Country

6.1 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients by Country

8.1 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Ingredients Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Animal Feed Ingredients Business

10.1 Cargill

10.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cargill Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Cargill Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Cargill Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.1.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.2 ADM

10.2.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.2.2 ADM Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ADM Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Cargill Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.2.5 ADM Recent Development

10.3 COFCO

10.3.1 COFCO Corporation Information

10.3.2 COFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 COFCO Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 COFCO Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.3.5 COFCO Recent Development

10.4 Bunge

10.4.1 Bunge Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bunge Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bunge Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bunge Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.4.5 Bunge Recent Development

10.5 Louis Dreyfus

10.5.1 Louis Dreyfus Corporation Information

10.5.2 Louis Dreyfus Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Louis Dreyfus Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Louis Dreyfus Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.5.5 Louis Dreyfus Recent Development

10.6 Wilmar International

10.6.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

10.6.2 Wilmar International Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Wilmar International Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Wilmar International Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.6.5 Wilmar International Recent Development

10.7 China Grain Reserves Corporation

10.7.1 China Grain Reserves Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 China Grain Reserves Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 China Grain Reserves Corporation Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 China Grain Reserves Corporation Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.7.5 China Grain Reserves Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Beidahuang Group

10.8.1 Beidahuang Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beidahuang Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Beidahuang Group Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Beidahuang Group Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.8.5 Beidahuang Group Recent Development

10.9 Marubeni Corporation

10.9.1 Marubeni Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Marubeni Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Marubeni Corporation Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Marubeni Corporation Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.9.5 Marubeni Corporation Recent Development

10.10 ZEN-NOH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Animal Feed Ingredients Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ZEN-NOH Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ZEN-NOH Recent Development

10.11 Glencore Agriculture

10.11.1 Glencore Agriculture Corporation Information

10.11.2 Glencore Agriculture Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Glencore Agriculture Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Glencore Agriculture Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.11.5 Glencore Agriculture Recent Development

10.12 Ingredion Incorporated

10.12.1 Ingredion Incorporated Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ingredion Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ingredion Incorporated Animal Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ingredion Incorporated Animal Feed Ingredients Products Offered

10.12.5 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Animal Feed Ingredients Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Animal Feed Ingredients Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Animal Feed Ingredients Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Animal Feed Ingredients Distributors

12.3 Animal Feed Ingredients Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

