ANFO Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Orica, MAXAM, AEL

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global ANFO Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global ANFO market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global ANFO market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global ANFO market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ANFO market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ANFO report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ANFO report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ANFO market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ANFO market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ANFO market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global ANFO market.
|ANFO Market Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|Orica, MAXAM, AEL, IPL (Dyno Nobel), ENAEX, Sasol, Yunnan Civil Explosive, Solar Explosives, Gezhouba Explosive, EPC Groupe, Anhui Jiangnan, Poly Permanent Union Holding Group, Nanling Civil Explosive, BME Mining, NOF Corporation, IDEAL, Sichuan Yahua, AUSTIN, Kailong Chemical, Leiming Kehua
|ANFO Market Types:
Powder Type
Granular Type
|ANFO Market Applications:
Military
Civil
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global ANFO market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the ANFO market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the ANFO industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global ANFO market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global ANFO market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ANFO market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 ANFO Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global ANFO Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Powder Type
1.2.3 Granular Type
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global ANFO Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Military
1.3.3 Civil
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global ANFO Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global ANFO Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global ANFO Production by Region
2.3.1 Global ANFO Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 ANFO Industry Trends
2.4.2 ANFO Market Drivers
2.4.3 ANFO Market Challenges
2.4.4 ANFO Market Restraints
3 Global ANFO Sales
3.1 Global ANFO Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global ANFO Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global ANFO Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top ANFO Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top ANFO Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top ANFO Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top ANFO Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top ANFO Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top ANFO Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global ANFO Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global ANFO Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top ANFO Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top ANFO Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ANFO Sales in 2020
4.3 Global ANFO Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top ANFO Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top ANFO Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ANFO Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global ANFO Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global ANFO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global ANFO Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global ANFO Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global ANFO Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global ANFO Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global ANFO Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global ANFO Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global ANFO Price by Type
5.3.1 Global ANFO Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global ANFO Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global ANFO Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global ANFO Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global ANFO Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global ANFO Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global ANFO Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global ANFO Price by Application
6.3.1 Global ANFO Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global ANFO Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America ANFO Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America ANFO Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America ANFO Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America ANFO Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America ANFO Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America ANFO Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe ANFO Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe ANFO Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe ANFO Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America ANFO Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America ANFO Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America ANFO Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Orica
12.1.1 Orica Corporation Information
12.1.2 Orica Overview
12.1.3 Orica ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Orica ANFO Products and Services
12.1.5 Orica ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Orica Recent Developments
12.2 MAXAM
12.2.1 MAXAM Corporation Information
12.2.2 MAXAM Overview
12.2.3 MAXAM ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 MAXAM ANFO Products and Services
12.2.5 MAXAM ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 MAXAM Recent Developments
12.3 AEL
12.3.1 AEL Corporation Information
12.3.2 AEL Overview
12.3.3 AEL ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 AEL ANFO Products and Services
12.3.5 AEL ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 AEL Recent Developments
12.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel)
12.4.1 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Corporation Information
12.4.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Overview
12.4.3 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO Products and Services
12.4.5 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Recent Developments
12.5 ENAEX
12.5.1 ENAEX Corporation Information
12.5.2 ENAEX Overview
12.5.3 ENAEX ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 ENAEX ANFO Products and Services
12.5.5 ENAEX ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 ENAEX Recent Developments
12.6 Sasol
12.6.1 Sasol Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sasol Overview
12.6.3 Sasol ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sasol ANFO Products and Services
12.6.5 Sasol ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Sasol Recent Developments
12.7 Yunnan Civil Explosive
12.7.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Corporation Information
12.7.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Overview
12.7.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO Products and Services
12.7.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Yunnan Civil Explosive Recent Developments
12.8 Solar Explosives
12.8.1 Solar Explosives Corporation Information
12.8.2 Solar Explosives Overview
12.8.3 Solar Explosives ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Solar Explosives ANFO Products and Services
12.8.5 Solar Explosives ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Solar Explosives Recent Developments
12.9 Gezhouba Explosive
12.9.1 Gezhouba Explosive Corporation Information
12.9.2 Gezhouba Explosive Overview
12.9.3 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO Products and Services
12.9.5 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Gezhouba Explosive Recent Developments
12.10 EPC Groupe
12.10.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information
12.10.2 EPC Groupe Overview
12.10.3 EPC Groupe ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 EPC Groupe ANFO Products and Services
12.10.5 EPC Groupe ANFO SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 EPC Groupe Recent Developments
12.11 Anhui Jiangnan
12.11.1 Anhui Jiangnan Corporation Information
12.11.2 Anhui Jiangnan Overview
12.11.3 Anhui Jiangnan ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Anhui Jiangnan ANFO Products and Services
12.11.5 Anhui Jiangnan Recent Developments
12.12 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
12.12.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Overview
12.12.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group ANFO Products and Services
12.12.5 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Recent Developments
12.13 Nanling Civil Explosive
12.13.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Corporation Information
12.13.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Overview
12.13.3 Nanling Civil Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Nanling Civil Explosive ANFO Products and Services
12.13.5 Nanling Civil Explosive Recent Developments
12.14 BME Mining
12.14.1 BME Mining Corporation Information
12.14.2 BME Mining Overview
12.14.3 BME Mining ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 BME Mining ANFO Products and Services
12.14.5 BME Mining Recent Developments
12.15 NOF Corporation
12.15.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 NOF Corporation Overview
12.15.3 NOF Corporation ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 NOF Corporation ANFO Products and Services
12.15.5 NOF Corporation Recent Developments
12.16 IDEAL
12.16.1 IDEAL Corporation Information
12.16.2 IDEAL Overview
12.16.3 IDEAL ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 IDEAL ANFO Products and Services
12.16.5 IDEAL Recent Developments
12.17 Sichuan Yahua
12.17.1 Sichuan Yahua Corporation Information
12.17.2 Sichuan Yahua Overview
12.17.3 Sichuan Yahua ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Sichuan Yahua ANFO Products and Services
12.17.5 Sichuan Yahua Recent Developments
12.18 AUSTIN
12.18.1 AUSTIN Corporation Information
12.18.2 AUSTIN Overview
12.18.3 AUSTIN ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 AUSTIN ANFO Products and Services
12.18.5 AUSTIN Recent Developments
12.19 Kailong Chemical
12.19.1 Kailong Chemical Corporation Information
12.19.2 Kailong Chemical Overview
12.19.3 Kailong Chemical ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Kailong Chemical ANFO Products and Services
12.19.5 Kailong Chemical Recent Developments
12.20 Leiming Kehua
12.20.1 Leiming Kehua Corporation Information
12.20.2 Leiming Kehua Overview
12.20.3 Leiming Kehua ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Leiming Kehua ANFO Products and Services
12.20.5 Leiming Kehua Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 ANFO Value Chain Analysis
13.2 ANFO Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 ANFO Production Mode & Process
13.4 ANFO Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 ANFO Sales Channels
13.4.2 ANFO Distributors
13.5 ANFO Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
