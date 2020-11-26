ANFO Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Orica, MAXAM, AEL

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global ANFO market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ANFO market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ANFO report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ANFO report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ANFO market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ANFO market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ANFO market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ANFO market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ANFO market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global ANFO Market Research Report: Orica, MAXAM, AEL, IPL (Dyno Nobel), ENAEX, Sasol, Yunnan Civil Explosive, Solar Explosives, Gezhouba Explosive, EPC Groupe, Anhui Jiangnan, Poly Permanent Union Holding Group, Nanling Civil Explosive, BME Mining, NOF Corporation, IDEAL, Sichuan Yahua, AUSTIN, Kailong Chemical, Leiming Kehua

Types: Powder Type

Granular Type



Applications: Military

Civil



The ANFO Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ANFO market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ANFO market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ANFO market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ANFO industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ANFO market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ANFO market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ANFO market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ANFO Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key ANFO Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global ANFO Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder Type

1.4.3 Granular Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ANFO Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Civil

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global ANFO Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global ANFO Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global ANFO Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global ANFO, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 ANFO Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global ANFO Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global ANFO Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 ANFO Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global ANFO Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global ANFO Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global ANFO Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top ANFO Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global ANFO Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global ANFO Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global ANFO Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global ANFO Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global ANFO Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global ANFO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ANFO Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global ANFO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global ANFO Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global ANFO Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 ANFO Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers ANFO Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ANFO Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global ANFO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global ANFO Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 ANFO Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global ANFO Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global ANFO Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global ANFO Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 ANFO Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global ANFO Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global ANFO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global ANFO Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 ANFO Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 ANFO Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global ANFO Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global ANFO Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global ANFO Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China ANFO Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China ANFO Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China ANFO Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China ANFO Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top ANFO Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top ANFO Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China ANFO Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China ANFO Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China ANFO Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China ANFO Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China ANFO Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China ANFO Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China ANFO Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China ANFO Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China ANFO Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China ANFO Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China ANFO Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China ANFO Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China ANFO Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China ANFO Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China ANFO Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China ANFO Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America ANFO Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Orica

12.1.1 Orica Corporation Information

12.1.2 Orica Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Orica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Orica ANFO Products Offered

12.1.5 Orica Recent Development

12.2 MAXAM

12.2.1 MAXAM Corporation Information

12.2.2 MAXAM Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 MAXAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 MAXAM ANFO Products Offered

12.2.5 MAXAM Recent Development

12.3 AEL

12.3.1 AEL Corporation Information

12.3.2 AEL Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AEL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 AEL ANFO Products Offered

12.3.5 AEL Recent Development

12.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel)

12.4.1 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Corporation Information

12.4.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO Products Offered

12.4.5 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Recent Development

12.5 ENAEX

12.5.1 ENAEX Corporation Information

12.5.2 ENAEX Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ENAEX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ENAEX ANFO Products Offered

12.5.5 ENAEX Recent Development

12.6 Sasol

12.6.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sasol ANFO Products Offered

12.6.5 Sasol Recent Development

12.7 Yunnan Civil Explosive

12.7.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO Products Offered

12.7.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Recent Development

12.8 Solar Explosives

12.8.1 Solar Explosives Corporation Information

12.8.2 Solar Explosives Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Solar Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Solar Explosives ANFO Products Offered

12.8.5 Solar Explosives Recent Development

12.9 Gezhouba Explosive

12.9.1 Gezhouba Explosive Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gezhouba Explosive Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gezhouba Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO Products Offered

12.9.5 Gezhouba Explosive Recent Development

12.10 EPC Groupe

12.10.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information

12.10.2 EPC Groupe Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 EPC Groupe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 EPC Groupe ANFO Products Offered

12.10.5 EPC Groupe Recent Development

12.12 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

12.12.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Recent Development

12.13 Nanling Civil Explosive

12.13.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nanling Civil Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nanling Civil Explosive Products Offered

12.13.5 Nanling Civil Explosive Recent Development

12.14 BME Mining

12.14.1 BME Mining Corporation Information

12.14.2 BME Mining Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 BME Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 BME Mining Products Offered

12.14.5 BME Mining Recent Development

12.15 NOF Corporation

12.15.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 NOF Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 NOF Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 NOF Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 NOF Corporation Recent Development

12.16 IDEAL

12.16.1 IDEAL Corporation Information

12.16.2 IDEAL Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 IDEAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 IDEAL Products Offered

12.16.5 IDEAL Recent Development

12.17 Sichuan Yahua

12.17.1 Sichuan Yahua Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sichuan Yahua Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Sichuan Yahua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Sichuan Yahua Products Offered

12.17.5 Sichuan Yahua Recent Development

12.18 AUSTIN

12.18.1 AUSTIN Corporation Information

12.18.2 AUSTIN Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 AUSTIN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 AUSTIN Products Offered

12.18.5 AUSTIN Recent Development

12.19 Kailong Chemical

12.19.1 Kailong Chemical Corporation Information

12.19.2 Kailong Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Kailong Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Kailong Chemical Products Offered

12.19.5 Kailong Chemical Recent Development

12.20 Leiming Kehua

12.20.1 Leiming Kehua Corporation Information

12.20.2 Leiming Kehua Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Leiming Kehua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Leiming Kehua Products Offered

12.20.5 Leiming Kehua Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key ANFO Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 ANFO Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”