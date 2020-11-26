ANFO Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Orica, MAXAM, AEL

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global ANFO market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ANFO market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ANFO report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ANFO report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ANFO market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ANFO market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ANFO market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ANFO market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ANFO market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global ANFO Market Research Report: Orica, MAXAM, AEL, IPL (Dyno Nobel), ENAEX, Sasol, Yunnan Civil Explosive, Solar Explosives, Gezhouba Explosive, EPC Groupe, Anhui Jiangnan, Poly Permanent Union Holding Group, Nanling Civil Explosive, BME Mining, NOF Corporation, IDEAL, Sichuan Yahua, AUSTIN, Kailong Chemical, Leiming Kehua
Types: Powder Type
Granular Type
Applications: Military
Civil
The ANFO Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ANFO market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ANFO market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the ANFO market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ANFO industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global ANFO market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global ANFO market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ANFO market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 ANFO Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key ANFO Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global ANFO Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Powder Type
1.4.3 Granular Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ANFO Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 Civil
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global ANFO Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global ANFO Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global ANFO Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global ANFO, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 ANFO Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global ANFO Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global ANFO Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 ANFO Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global ANFO Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global ANFO Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global ANFO Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top ANFO Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global ANFO Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global ANFO Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global ANFO Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global ANFO Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global ANFO Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global ANFO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ANFO Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global ANFO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global ANFO Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global ANFO Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 ANFO Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers ANFO Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ANFO Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global ANFO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global ANFO Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 ANFO Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global ANFO Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global ANFO Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global ANFO Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 ANFO Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global ANFO Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global ANFO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global ANFO Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 ANFO Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 ANFO Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global ANFO Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global ANFO Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global ANFO Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China ANFO Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China ANFO Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China ANFO Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China ANFO Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top ANFO Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top ANFO Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China ANFO Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China ANFO Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China ANFO Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China ANFO Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China ANFO Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China ANFO Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China ANFO Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China ANFO Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China ANFO Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China ANFO Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China ANFO Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China ANFO Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China ANFO Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China ANFO Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China ANFO Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China ANFO Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America ANFO Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Orica
12.1.1 Orica Corporation Information
12.1.2 Orica Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Orica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Orica ANFO Products Offered
12.1.5 Orica Recent Development
12.2 MAXAM
12.2.1 MAXAM Corporation Information
12.2.2 MAXAM Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 MAXAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 MAXAM ANFO Products Offered
12.2.5 MAXAM Recent Development
12.3 AEL
12.3.1 AEL Corporation Information
12.3.2 AEL Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 AEL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 AEL ANFO Products Offered
12.3.5 AEL Recent Development
12.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel)
12.4.1 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Corporation Information
12.4.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO Products Offered
12.4.5 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Recent Development
12.5 ENAEX
12.5.1 ENAEX Corporation Information
12.5.2 ENAEX Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ENAEX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 ENAEX ANFO Products Offered
12.5.5 ENAEX Recent Development
12.6 Sasol
12.6.1 Sasol Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Sasol ANFO Products Offered
12.6.5 Sasol Recent Development
12.7 Yunnan Civil Explosive
12.7.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Corporation Information
12.7.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO Products Offered
12.7.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Recent Development
12.8 Solar Explosives
12.8.1 Solar Explosives Corporation Information
12.8.2 Solar Explosives Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Solar Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Solar Explosives ANFO Products Offered
12.8.5 Solar Explosives Recent Development
12.9 Gezhouba Explosive
12.9.1 Gezhouba Explosive Corporation Information
12.9.2 Gezhouba Explosive Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Gezhouba Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO Products Offered
12.9.5 Gezhouba Explosive Recent Development
12.10 EPC Groupe
12.10.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information
12.10.2 EPC Groupe Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 EPC Groupe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 EPC Groupe ANFO Products Offered
12.10.5 EPC Groupe Recent Development
12.12 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
12.12.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Products Offered
12.12.5 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Recent Development
12.13 Nanling Civil Explosive
12.13.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Corporation Information
12.13.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Nanling Civil Explosive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Nanling Civil Explosive Products Offered
12.13.5 Nanling Civil Explosive Recent Development
12.14 BME Mining
12.14.1 BME Mining Corporation Information
12.14.2 BME Mining Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 BME Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 BME Mining Products Offered
12.14.5 BME Mining Recent Development
12.15 NOF Corporation
12.15.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 NOF Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 NOF Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 NOF Corporation Products Offered
12.15.5 NOF Corporation Recent Development
12.16 IDEAL
12.16.1 IDEAL Corporation Information
12.16.2 IDEAL Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 IDEAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 IDEAL Products Offered
12.16.5 IDEAL Recent Development
12.17 Sichuan Yahua
12.17.1 Sichuan Yahua Corporation Information
12.17.2 Sichuan Yahua Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Sichuan Yahua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Sichuan Yahua Products Offered
12.17.5 Sichuan Yahua Recent Development
12.18 AUSTIN
12.18.1 AUSTIN Corporation Information
12.18.2 AUSTIN Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 AUSTIN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 AUSTIN Products Offered
12.18.5 AUSTIN Recent Development
12.19 Kailong Chemical
12.19.1 Kailong Chemical Corporation Information
12.19.2 Kailong Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Kailong Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Kailong Chemical Products Offered
12.19.5 Kailong Chemical Recent Development
12.20 Leiming Kehua
12.20.1 Leiming Kehua Corporation Information
12.20.2 Leiming Kehua Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Leiming Kehua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Leiming Kehua Products Offered
12.20.5 Leiming Kehua Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key ANFO Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 ANFO Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”