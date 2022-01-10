Anfo Explosives Market Recent Trends, Opportunities and Growth Revenue 2022-2028 | Dyno Nobel, Maxam, Yara International

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Anfo Explosives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anfo Explosives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anfo Explosives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anfo Explosives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anfo Explosives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anfo Explosives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anfo Explosives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dyno Nobel, Maxam, Yara International, Incitec Pivot Limited, Orica, CSBP, Enaex, Sasol, Solar Industries, EPC Groupe, Hunan Nanling Industry Explosive Material, Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry, Shanxi Tond Chemical, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Powdered Anfo Explosive

Porous Granular Anfo Explosive

Heavy Anfo Explosive



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tunnel

Mine

Others



The Anfo Explosives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anfo Explosives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anfo Explosives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anfo Explosives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anfo Explosives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Powdered Anfo Explosive

1.2.3 Porous Granular Anfo Explosive

1.2.4 Heavy Anfo Explosive

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anfo Explosives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Tunnel

1.3.3 Mine

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anfo Explosives Production

2.1 Global Anfo Explosives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anfo Explosives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anfo Explosives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anfo Explosives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anfo Explosives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Anfo Explosives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anfo Explosives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Anfo Explosives Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Anfo Explosives Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Anfo Explosives by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Anfo Explosives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Anfo Explosives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Anfo Explosives Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Anfo Explosives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Anfo Explosives in 2021

4.3 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anfo Explosives Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Anfo Explosives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Anfo Explosives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Anfo Explosives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Anfo Explosives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Anfo Explosives Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Anfo Explosives Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Anfo Explosives Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Anfo Explosives Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Anfo Explosives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Anfo Explosives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Anfo Explosives Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Anfo Explosives Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Anfo Explosives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Anfo Explosives Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Anfo Explosives Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Anfo Explosives Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Anfo Explosives Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Anfo Explosives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Anfo Explosives Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Anfo Explosives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Anfo Explosives Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Anfo Explosives Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Anfo Explosives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Anfo Explosives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Anfo Explosives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Anfo Explosives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Anfo Explosives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Anfo Explosives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Anfo Explosives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Anfo Explosives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Anfo Explosives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Anfo Explosives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Anfo Explosives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Anfo Explosives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Anfo Explosives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Anfo Explosives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Anfo Explosives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Anfo Explosives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Anfo Explosives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Anfo Explosives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Anfo Explosives Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Anfo Explosives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Anfo Explosives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Anfo Explosives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Anfo Explosives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Anfo Explosives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Anfo Explosives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Anfo Explosives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Anfo Explosives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Anfo Explosives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Anfo Explosives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Dyno Nobel

12.1.1 Dyno Nobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dyno Nobel Overview

12.1.3 Dyno Nobel Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Dyno Nobel Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Dyno Nobel Recent Developments

12.2 Maxam

12.2.1 Maxam Corporation Information

12.2.2 Maxam Overview

12.2.3 Maxam Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Maxam Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Maxam Recent Developments

12.3 Yara International

12.3.1 Yara International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Yara International Overview

12.3.3 Yara International Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Yara International Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Yara International Recent Developments

12.4 Incitec Pivot Limited

12.4.1 Incitec Pivot Limited Corporation Information

12.4.2 Incitec Pivot Limited Overview

12.4.3 Incitec Pivot Limited Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Incitec Pivot Limited Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Incitec Pivot Limited Recent Developments

12.5 Orica

12.5.1 Orica Corporation Information

12.5.2 Orica Overview

12.5.3 Orica Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Orica Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Orica Recent Developments

12.6 CSBP

12.6.1 CSBP Corporation Information

12.6.2 CSBP Overview

12.6.3 CSBP Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 CSBP Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 CSBP Recent Developments

12.7 Enaex

12.7.1 Enaex Corporation Information

12.7.2 Enaex Overview

12.7.3 Enaex Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Enaex Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Enaex Recent Developments

12.8 Sasol

12.8.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sasol Overview

12.8.3 Sasol Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Sasol Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Sasol Recent Developments

12.9 Solar Industries

12.9.1 Solar Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Solar Industries Overview

12.9.3 Solar Industries Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Solar Industries Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Solar Industries Recent Developments

12.10 EPC Groupe

12.10.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information

12.10.2 EPC Groupe Overview

12.10.3 EPC Groupe Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 EPC Groupe Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 EPC Groupe Recent Developments

12.11 Hunan Nanling Industry Explosive Material

12.11.1 Hunan Nanling Industry Explosive Material Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hunan Nanling Industry Explosive Material Overview

12.11.3 Hunan Nanling Industry Explosive Material Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Hunan Nanling Industry Explosive Material Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Hunan Nanling Industry Explosive Material Recent Developments

12.12 Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry

12.12.1 Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.12.2 Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry Overview

12.12.3 Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry Recent Developments

12.13 Shanxi Tond Chemical

12.13.1 Shanxi Tond Chemical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shanxi Tond Chemical Overview

12.13.3 Shanxi Tond Chemical Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Shanxi Tond Chemical Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Shanxi Tond Chemical Recent Developments

12.14 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

12.14.1 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Overview

12.14.3 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Anfo Explosives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Anfo Explosives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Anfo Explosives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Anfo Explosives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Anfo Explosives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Anfo Explosives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Anfo Explosives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Anfo Explosives Distributors

13.5 Anfo Explosives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Anfo Explosives Industry Trends

14.2 Anfo Explosives Market Drivers

14.3 Anfo Explosives Market Challenges

14.4 Anfo Explosives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Anfo Explosives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”