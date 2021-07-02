Aneurysm Coiling Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 | Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Microport Scientific Corporation

“

The report titled Global Aneurysm Coiling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aneurysm Coiling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aneurysm Coiling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aneurysm Coiling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aneurysm Coiling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aneurysm Coiling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aneurysm Coiling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aneurysm Coiling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aneurysm Coiling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aneurysm Coiling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aneurysm Coiling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aneurysm Coiling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Microport Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, B. Braun, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Codman Neuro

Market Segmentation by Product: Surgical Clipping

Endovascular Coiling

Flow Diverters

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Others



The Aneurysm Coiling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aneurysm Coiling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aneurysm Coiling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aneurysm Coiling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aneurysm Coiling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aneurysm Coiling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aneurysm Coiling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aneurysm Coiling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aneurysm Coiling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Surgical Clipping

1.2.3 Endovascular Coiling

1.2.4 Flow Diverters

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aneurysm Coiling Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aneurysm Coiling Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic

11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Medtronic Overview

11.1.3 Medtronic Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Medtronic Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.2 Cardinal Health

11.2.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cardinal Health Overview

11.2.3 Cardinal Health Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Cardinal Health Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.2.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

11.3 Microport Scientific Corporation

11.3.1 Microport Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Microport Scientific Corporation Overview

11.3.3 Microport Scientific Corporation Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Microport Scientific Corporation Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.3.5 Microport Scientific Corporation Recent Developments

11.4 Cook Medical Incorporated

11.4.1 Cook Medical Incorporated Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cook Medical Incorporated Overview

11.4.3 Cook Medical Incorporated Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cook Medical Incorporated Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.4.5 Cook Medical Incorporated Recent Developments

11.5 B. Braun

11.5.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

11.5.2 B. Braun Overview

11.5.3 B. Braun Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 B. Braun Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.5.5 B. Braun Recent Developments

11.6 Stryker

11.6.1 Stryker Corporation Information

11.6.2 Stryker Overview

11.6.3 Stryker Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Stryker Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.6.5 Stryker Recent Developments

11.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.7.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Overview

11.7.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.7.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Developments

11.8 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

11.8.1 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Overview

11.8.3 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.8.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Recent Developments

11.9 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

11.9.1 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Corporation Information

11.9.2 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Overview

11.9.3 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.9.5 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Recent Developments

11.10 Codman Neuro

11.10.1 Codman Neuro Corporation Information

11.10.2 Codman Neuro Overview

11.10.3 Codman Neuro Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Codman Neuro Aneurysm Coiling Product Description

11.10.5 Codman Neuro Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Aneurysm Coiling Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Aneurysm Coiling Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Aneurysm Coiling Production Mode & Process

12.4 Aneurysm Coiling Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Aneurysm Coiling Sales Channels

12.4.2 Aneurysm Coiling Distributors

12.5 Aneurysm Coiling Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Aneurysm Coiling Industry Trends

13.2 Aneurysm Coiling Market Drivers

13.3 Aneurysm Coiling Market Challenges

13.4 Aneurysm Coiling Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Aneurysm Coiling Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”