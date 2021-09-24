Aneurysm Coiling Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Microport Scientific Corporation

“

The report titled Global Aneurysm Coiling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aneurysm Coiling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aneurysm Coiling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aneurysm Coiling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aneurysm Coiling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aneurysm Coiling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aneurysm Coiling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aneurysm Coiling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aneurysm Coiling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aneurysm Coiling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aneurysm Coiling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aneurysm Coiling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Microport Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, B. Braun, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Codman Neuro

Market Segmentation by Product:

Surgical Clipping

Endovascular Coiling

Flow Diverters

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



The Aneurysm Coiling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aneurysm Coiling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aneurysm Coiling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aneurysm Coiling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aneurysm Coiling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aneurysm Coiling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aneurysm Coiling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aneurysm Coiling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aneurysm Coiling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Surgical Clipping

1.2.3 Endovascular Coiling

1.2.4 Flow Diverters

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Aneurysm Coiling Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Aneurysm Coiling Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aneurysm Coiling Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Aneurysm Coiling Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Aneurysm Coiling Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aneurysm Coiling Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Aneurysm Coiling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Aneurysm Coiling Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Aneurysm Coiling Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Aneurysm Coiling Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aneurysm Coiling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Aneurysm Coiling Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Aneurysm Coiling Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Aneurysm Coiling Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Aneurysm Coiling Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Aneurysm Coiling Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Aneurysm Coiling Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Aneurysm Coiling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Aneurysm Coiling Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Aneurysm Coiling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Aneurysm Coiling Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Aneurysm Coiling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Aneurysm Coiling Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Aneurysm Coiling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Aneurysm Coiling Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Aneurysm Coiling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Aneurysm Coiling Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Aneurysm Coiling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Aneurysm Coiling Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Aneurysm Coiling Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Aneurysm Coiling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aneurysm Coiling Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Aneurysm Coiling Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aneurysm Coiling Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Medtronic Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 Cardinal Health

12.2.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cardinal Health Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cardinal Health Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cardinal Health Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.2.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

12.3 Microport Scientific Corporation

12.3.1 Microport Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Microport Scientific Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Microport Scientific Corporation Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Microport Scientific Corporation Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.3.5 Microport Scientific Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Cook Medical Incorporated

12.4.1 Cook Medical Incorporated Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cook Medical Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cook Medical Incorporated Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cook Medical Incorporated Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.4.5 Cook Medical Incorporated Recent Development

12.5 B. Braun

12.5.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

12.5.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 B. Braun Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 B. Braun Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.5.5 B. Braun Recent Development

12.6 Stryker

12.6.1 Stryker Corporation Information

12.6.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Stryker Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Stryker Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.6.5 Stryker Recent Development

12.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.7.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.7.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

12.8.1 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.8.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

12.9.1 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Corporation Information

12.9.2 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.9.5 MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Recent Development

12.10 Codman Neuro

12.10.1 Codman Neuro Corporation Information

12.10.2 Codman Neuro Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Codman Neuro Aneurysm Coiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Codman Neuro Aneurysm Coiling Products Offered

12.10.5 Codman Neuro Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Aneurysm Coiling Industry Trends

13.2 Aneurysm Coiling Market Drivers

13.3 Aneurysm Coiling Market Challenges

13.4 Aneurysm Coiling Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Aneurysm Coiling Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

