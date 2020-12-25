and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global and China Automotive Drive Shaft market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global and China Automotive Drive Shaft market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global and China Automotive Drive Shaft market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Automotive Drive Shaft market are: GKN NTN JTEKT SDS Dana Nexteer IFA Rotorion AAM Wanxiang Qianchao Neapco Hyundai-Wia Yodon Showa Fawer Automotive Parts GSP Automotive Group Segment by Type Half Shaft Propeller Shaft Segment by Application Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Segment by Region North America Europe Japan China South Korea India Market Segment by Product Type: Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Drive Shaft and China Market In 2019, the global automotive drive shaft market size was US$ 9302.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9029.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.11% during 2020-2026. In China the automotive drive shaft market size is expected to grow from US$ 2443.9 million in 2019 to US$ 2558.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. Global Automotive Drive Shaft Scope and Market Size Automotive Drive Shaft market is segmented by region (country), by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Drive Shaft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. For China market, this report focuses on the Automotive Drive Shaft market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Automotive Drive Shaft market are: GKN NTN JTEKT SDS Dana Nexteer IFA Rotorion AAM Wanxiang Qianchao Neapco Hyundai-Wia Yodon Showa Fawer Automotive Parts GSP Automotive Group Segment by Type Half Shaft Propeller Shaft Segment by Application Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Segment by Region North America Europe Japan China South Korea India Market Segment by Application: Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Drive Shaft and China Market In 2019, the global automotive drive shaft market size was US$ 9302.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9029.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.11% during 2020-2026. In China the automotive drive shaft market size is expected to grow from US$ 2443.9 million in 2019 to US$ 2558.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. Global Automotive Drive Shaft Scope and Market Size Automotive Drive Shaft market is segmented by region (country), by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Drive Shaft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. For China market, this report focuses on the Automotive Drive Shaft market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Automotive Drive Shaft market are: GKN NTN JTEKT SDS Dana Nexteer IFA Rotorion AAM Wanxiang Qianchao Neapco Hyundai-Wia Yodon Showa Fawer Automotive Parts GSP Automotive Group Segment by Type Half Shaft Propeller Shaft Segment by Application Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Segment by Region North America Europe Japan China South Korea India

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2159054/global-and-china-automotive-drive-shaft-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2159054/global-and-china-automotive-drive-shaft-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3bb7e932c030ab310231a794c80ef202,0,1,global-and-china-automotive-drive-shaft-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and China Automotive Drive Shaft market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the and China Automotive Drive Shaft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the and China Automotive Drive Shaft industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global and China Automotive Drive Shaft market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global and China Automotive Drive Shaft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and China Automotive Drive Shaft market

TOC

1 MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction and Study Scope1 1.2 Market by Type1 1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Type1 1.2.2 Half Shaft2 1.2.3 Propeller Shaft3 1.3 Market by Application3 1.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption Growth Rate by Application3 1.4 Global and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Comparison4 1.4.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size, Status and Forecast, 2015-20264 1.4.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size, Status and Forecast, 2015-20266 1.5 China Automotive Drive Shaft Supply and Demand Forecast, 2015-20267 1.5.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Capacity Utilization and Forecast, 2015-20267 1.5.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Apparent Consumption and Forecast, 2015-20268 2 GLOBAL AND CHINA AUTOMOTIVE DRIVE SHAFT COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS9 2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production and Revenue by Manufacturers9 2.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production by Manufacturer (2018-2020)9 2.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2020)11 2.1.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Price by Manufacturer (2018-2020)12 2.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Production and Revenue by Manufacturers13 2.2.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Production by Manufacturer (2018-2020)13 2.2.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2020)14 2.3 Global Key Manufacturers Automotive Drive Shaft Commercial Production Date and Headquarter Distribution14 2.4 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Concentration Ratio Analysis15 3 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE DRIVE SHAFT PRODUCTION BY REGION17 3.1 Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size by Region: 2015-202617 3.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production by Region: 2015-202017 3.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production Forecast by Region (2021-2026)18 3.1.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Region: 2015-202019 3.1.4 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)20 3.2 North America Automotive Drive Shaft Production and Revenue Growth (2015-2026)21 3.3 Europe Automotive Drive Shaft Production and Revenue Growth (2015-2026)22 3.4 Japan Automotive Drive Shaft Production and Revenue Growth (2015-2026)23 3.5 China Automotive Drive Shaft Production and Revenue Growth (2015-2026)24 3.6 South Korea Automotive Drive Shaft Production and Revenue Growth (2015-2026)25 3.7 India Automotive Drive Shaft Production and Revenue Growth (2015-2026)26 4 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE DRIVE SHAFT CONSUMPTION BY REGION28 4.1 Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption by Region: 2020 Versus 202628 4.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption by Region: 2015-202028 4.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)29 4.4 North America Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption and Consumption Value Growth (2015-2026)30 4.5 Europe Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption and Consumption Value Growth (2015-2026)31 4.6 Japan Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption and Consumption Value Growth (2015-2026)31 4.7 China Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption and Consumption Value Growth (2015-2026)32 4.8 South Korea Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption and Consumption Value Growth (2015-2026)33 4.9 India Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption and Consumption Value Growth (2015-2026)33 5 GLOBAL MAJOR AUTOMOTIVE DRIVE SHAFT MANUFACTURERS PROFILE34 5.1 GKN34 5.1.1 GKN Corporation Information34 5.1.2 GKN Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description35 5.1.3 GKN Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)35 5.2 NTN35 5.2.1 NTN Corporation Information35 5.2.2 NTN Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description36 5.2.3 NTN Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)36 5.3 JTEKT37 5.3.1 JTEKT Corporation Information37 5.3.2 JTEKT Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description38 5.3.3 JTEKT Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)38 5.4 SDS39 5.4.1 SDS Corporation Information39 5.4.2 SDS Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description40 5.4.3 SDS Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)40 5.5 Dana40 5.5.1 Dana Corporation Information40 5.5.2 Dana Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description41 5.5.3 Dana Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)42 5.6 Nexteer42 5.6.1 Nexteer Corporation Information42 5.6.2 Nexteer Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description43 5.6.3 Nexteer Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)43 5.7 IFA Rotorion44 5.7.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information44 5.7.2 IFA Rotorion Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description45 5.7.3 IFA Rotorion Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)45 5.8 AAM45 5.8.1 AAM Corporation Information45 5.8.2 AAM Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description46 5.8.3 AAM Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)47 5.9 Wanxiang47 5.9.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information47 5.9.2 Wanxiang Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description48 5.9.3 Wanxiang Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)48 5.10 Neapco48 5.10.1 Neapco Corporation Information48 5.10.2 Neapco Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description49 5.10.3 Neapco Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)50 5.11 Hyundai-Wia50 5.11.1 Hyundai-Wia Corporation Information50 5.11.2 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description51 5.11.3 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)51 5.12 Yuandong Transmission Shaft52 5.12.1 Yuandong Transmission Shaft Corporation Information52 5.12.2 Yuandong Transmission Shaft Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description53 5.12.3 Yuandong Transmission Shaft Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)53 5.13 Showa53 5.13.1 Showa Corporation Information53 5.13.2 Showa Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description54 5.13.3 Showa Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)55 5.14 Fawer Automotive Parts55 5.14.1 Fawer Automotive Parts Corporation Information55 5.14.2 Fawer Automotive Parts Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description56 5.14.3 Fawer Automotive Parts Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)57 5.15 GSP Automotive Group57 5.15.1 GSP Automotive Group Corporation Information57 5.15.2 GSP Automotive Group Automotive Drive Shaft Product Description58 5.15.3 GSP Automotive Group Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020)58 6 BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE (2015-2026)59 6.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production by Type (2015-2026)59 6.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production by Type (2015-2020)59 6.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)60 6.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Type (2015-2026)60 6.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Type (2015-2020)60 6.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)61 6.3 Automotive Drive Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)61 6.4 China Automotive Drive Shaft Production by Type (2015-2026)62 6.4.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Production by Type (2015-2020)62 6.4.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)63 6.5 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Type (2015-2026)63 6.5.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Type (2015-2020)63 6.5.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)64 7 AUTOMOTIVE DRIVE SHAFT UPSTREAM RAW MATERIALS AND DOWNSTREAM APPLICATION ANALYSIS66 7.1 Automotive Drive Shaft Industrial Chain Analysis66 7.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Key Raw Materials Analysis67 7.2.1 Key Raw Materials Supply Analysis67 7.2.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials67 7.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size by Application (2015-2026)68 7.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption by Application (2015-2020)68 7.3.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)69 7.4 China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size by Application (2015-2026)70 7.4.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption by Application (2015-2020)70 7.4.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)71 8 CHINA AUTOMOTIVE DRIVE SHAFT PRODUCTION, CONSUMPTION, EXPORT AND IMPORT ANALYSIS72 9 MARKET DYNAMICS73 9.1 Drive Shaft Market Trends73 9.2 Drive Shaft Opportunities and Drivers73 9.3 Drive Shaft Market Challenges74 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis74 10 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS76 10.1 Marketing Channel76 10.2 Drive Shaft Distributors List77 10.3 Drive Shaft Customers79 11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION80 12 APPENDIX81 12.1 Research Methodology81 12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach81 12.1.2 Data Source84 12.2 Author Details87 12.3 Disclaimer87

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.