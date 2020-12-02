Analytics as a Service Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Analytics as a Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Analytics as a Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Analytics as a Service market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Analytics as a Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM, Oracle, DXC Technology, HPE, SAS, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), EMC, GoodData, Microsoft Market Segment by Product Type: , Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Descriptive Analytics Market Segment by Application: , Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail and Wholesale, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecommunication and IT, Energy and Utility, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics Global Analytics as a Service

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Analytics as a Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Analytics as a Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Analytics as a Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Analytics as a Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Analytics as a Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Analytics as a Service market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Analytics as a Service

1.1 Analytics as a Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Analytics as a Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Analytics as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Analytics as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Analytics as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Analytics as a Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Analytics as a Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Predictive Analytics

2.5 Prescriptive Analytics

2.6 Diagnostic Analytics

2.7 Descriptive Analytics 3 Analytics as a Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

3.5 Retail and Wholesale

3.6 Government

3.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

3.8 Manufacturing

3.9 Telecommunication and IT

3.10 Energy and Utility

3.11 Travel and Hospitality

3.12 Transportation and Logistics 4 Global Analytics as a Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Analytics as a Service as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Analytics as a Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Analytics as a Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Analytics as a Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Analytics as a Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Oracle

5.2.1 Oracle Profile

5.2.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Oracle Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 DXC Technology

5.5.1 DXC Technology Profile

5.3.2 DXC Technology Main Business

5.3.3 DXC Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 DXC Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 HPE Recent Developments

5.4 HPE

5.4.1 HPE Profile

5.4.2 HPE Main Business

5.4.3 HPE Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 HPE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 HPE Recent Developments

5.5 SAS

5.5.1 SAS Profile

5.5.2 SAS Main Business

5.5.3 SAS Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SAS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.6 Google

5.6.1 Google Profile

5.6.2 Google Main Business

5.6.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Google Recent Developments

5.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

5.7.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Profile

5.7.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 EMC

5.8.1 EMC Profile

5.8.2 EMC Main Business

5.8.3 EMC Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 EMC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 EMC Recent Developments

5.9 GoodData

5.9.1 GoodData Profile

5.9.2 GoodData Main Business

5.9.3 GoodData Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GoodData Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 GoodData Recent Developments

5.10 Microsoft

5.10.1 Microsoft Profile

5.10.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.10.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Microsoft Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Analytics as a Service Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Analytics as a Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

