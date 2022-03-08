Amino Acid Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2028 | Ajinomoto, Amino, Archer-Daniels-Midland

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Amino Acid Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Amino Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Amino Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Amino Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Amino Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Amino Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Amino Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ajinomoto, Amino, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill, CJ CheilJedang, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Adisseo, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Daesang, Fufeng Group, Glanbia Nutritionals

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Methionine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others



The Amino Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Amino Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Amino Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Amino Acid market expansion?

What will be the global Amino Acid market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Amino Acid market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Amino Acid market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Amino Acid market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Amino Acid market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Amino Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Global Amino Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Amino Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Amino Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Amino Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Amino Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Amino Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Amino Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Amino Acid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Amino Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Amino Acid Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Amino Acid Industry Trends

1.5.2 Amino Acid Market Drivers

1.5.3 Amino Acid Market Challenges

1.5.4 Amino Acid Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Amino Acid Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glutamic Acid

2.1.2 Lysine

2.1.3 Methionine

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Amino Acid Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Amino Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Amino Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Amino Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Amino Acid Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Amino Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Amino Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Amino Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Amino Acid Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food

3.1.2 Pharmaceutical

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Amino Acid Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Amino Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Amino Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Amino Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Amino Acid Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Amino Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Amino Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Amino Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Amino Acid Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Amino Acid Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Amino Acid Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Amino Acid Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Amino Acid Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Amino Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Amino Acid Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Amino Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Amino Acid in 2021

4.2.3 Global Amino Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Amino Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Amino Acid Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Amino Acid Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Amino Acid Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Amino Acid Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Amino Acid Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Amino Acid Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Amino Acid Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Amino Acid Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Amino Acid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Amino Acid Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Amino Acid Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Amino Acid Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Amino Acid Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Amino Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Amino Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Amino Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Amino Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Amino Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Amino Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Amino Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Amino Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ajinomoto

7.1.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ajinomoto Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ajinomoto Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ajinomoto Amino Acid Products Offered

7.1.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development

7.2 Amino

7.2.1 Amino Corporation Information

7.2.2 Amino Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Amino Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Amino Amino Acid Products Offered

7.2.5 Amino Recent Development

7.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland

7.3.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Corporation Information

7.3.2 Archer-Daniels-Midland Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Archer-Daniels-Midland Amino Acid Products Offered

7.3.5 Archer-Daniels-Midland Recent Development

7.4 Cargill

7.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cargill Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cargill Amino Acid Products Offered

7.4.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.5 CJ CheilJedang

7.5.1 CJ CheilJedang Corporation Information

7.5.2 CJ CheilJedang Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CJ CheilJedang Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CJ CheilJedang Amino Acid Products Offered

7.5.5 CJ CheilJedang Recent Development

7.6 Evonik Industries

7.6.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Evonik Industries Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Evonik Industries Amino Acid Products Offered

7.6.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

7.7 Sumitomo Chemical

7.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Amino Acid Products Offered

7.7.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Adisseo

7.8.1 Adisseo Corporation Information

7.8.2 Adisseo Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Adisseo Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Adisseo Amino Acid Products Offered

7.8.5 Adisseo Recent Development

7.9 Changzhou Yabang Chemical

7.9.1 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Amino Acid Products Offered

7.9.5 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Recent Development

7.10 Daesang

7.10.1 Daesang Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daesang Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Daesang Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Daesang Amino Acid Products Offered

7.10.5 Daesang Recent Development

7.11 Fufeng Group

7.11.1 Fufeng Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fufeng Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Fufeng Group Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fufeng Group Amino Acid Products Offered

7.11.5 Fufeng Group Recent Development

7.12 Glanbia Nutritionals

7.12.1 Glanbia Nutritionals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Glanbia Nutritionals Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Glanbia Nutritionals Amino Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Glanbia Nutritionals Products Offered

7.12.5 Glanbia Nutritionals Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Amino Acid Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Amino Acid Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Amino Acid Distributors

8.3 Amino Acid Production Mode & Process

8.4 Amino Acid Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Amino Acid Sales Channels

8.4.2 Amino Acid Distributors

8.5 Amino Acid Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”