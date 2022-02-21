Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2028 | Ajinomoto, Sino Lion, Changsha Puji

“

A newly published report titled “Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Amino Acid-based Surfactants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ajinomoto, Sino Lion, Changsha Puji, Tinci, Croda, Clariant, Galaxy, Miwon, Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals, Innospec, Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology, Delta, Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology, Solvay, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Toho Chemical Industry, Bafeorii Chemical, Berg + Schmidt, Taiwan NJC, Stepan

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glutamicacid Based Surfactant

Glycine Based Surfactant

Sarcosine Based Surfactant

Alanine Based Surfactant

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Facial Cleaner

Shower Gel

Shampoo

Others



The Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Glutamicacid Based Surfactant

1.2.3 Glycine Based Surfactant

1.2.4 Sarcosine Based Surfactant

1.2.5 Alanine Based Surfactant

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Facial Cleaner

1.3.3 Shower Gel

1.3.4 Shampoo

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Production

2.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Southeast Asia

2.10 South Korea

2.11 South America

3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Amino Acid-based Surfactants by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Amino Acid-based Surfactants in 2021

4.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Ajinomoto

12.1.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ajinomoto Overview

12.1.3 Ajinomoto Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Ajinomoto Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Ajinomoto Recent Developments

12.2 Sino Lion

12.2.1 Sino Lion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sino Lion Overview

12.2.3 Sino Lion Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Sino Lion Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Sino Lion Recent Developments

12.3 Changsha Puji

12.3.1 Changsha Puji Corporation Information

12.3.2 Changsha Puji Overview

12.3.3 Changsha Puji Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Changsha Puji Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Changsha Puji Recent Developments

12.4 Tinci

12.4.1 Tinci Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tinci Overview

12.4.3 Tinci Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Tinci Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Tinci Recent Developments

12.5 Croda

12.5.1 Croda Corporation Information

12.5.2 Croda Overview

12.5.3 Croda Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Croda Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Croda Recent Developments

12.6 Clariant

12.6.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.6.2 Clariant Overview

12.6.3 Clariant Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Clariant Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Clariant Recent Developments

12.7 Galaxy

12.7.1 Galaxy Corporation Information

12.7.2 Galaxy Overview

12.7.3 Galaxy Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Galaxy Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Galaxy Recent Developments

12.8 Miwon

12.8.1 Miwon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Miwon Overview

12.8.3 Miwon Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Miwon Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Miwon Recent Developments

12.9 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals

12.9.1 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Overview

12.9.3 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Recent Developments

12.10 Innospec

12.10.1 Innospec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Innospec Overview

12.10.3 Innospec Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Innospec Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Innospec Recent Developments

12.11 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology

12.11.1 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Corporation Information

12.11.2 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Overview

12.11.3 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Recent Developments

12.12 Delta

12.12.1 Delta Corporation Information

12.12.2 Delta Overview

12.12.3 Delta Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Delta Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Delta Recent Developments

12.13 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology

12.13.1 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Overview

12.13.3 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Recent Developments

12.14 Solvay

12.14.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.14.2 Solvay Overview

12.14.3 Solvay Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Solvay Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Solvay Recent Developments

12.15 Zschimmer & Schwarz

12.15.1 Zschimmer & Schwarz Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zschimmer & Schwarz Overview

12.15.3 Zschimmer & Schwarz Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Zschimmer & Schwarz Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Zschimmer & Schwarz Recent Developments

12.16 Toho Chemical Industry

12.16.1 Toho Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.16.2 Toho Chemical Industry Overview

12.16.3 Toho Chemical Industry Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Toho Chemical Industry Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Toho Chemical Industry Recent Developments

12.17 Bafeorii Chemical

12.17.1 Bafeorii Chemical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Bafeorii Chemical Overview

12.17.3 Bafeorii Chemical Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Bafeorii Chemical Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Bafeorii Chemical Recent Developments

12.18 Berg + Schmidt

12.18.1 Berg + Schmidt Corporation Information

12.18.2 Berg + Schmidt Overview

12.18.3 Berg + Schmidt Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Berg + Schmidt Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Berg + Schmidt Recent Developments

12.19 Taiwan NJC

12.19.1 Taiwan NJC Corporation Information

12.19.2 Taiwan NJC Overview

12.19.3 Taiwan NJC Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 Taiwan NJC Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Taiwan NJC Recent Developments

12.20 Stepan

12.20.1 Stepan Corporation Information

12.20.2 Stepan Overview

12.20.3 Stepan Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 Stepan Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Stepan Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Production Mode & Process

13.4 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Channels

13.4.2 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Distributors

13.5 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Industry Trends

14.2 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Drivers

14.3 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Challenges

14.4 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

