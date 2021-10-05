AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Badger Meter, Inc., Honeywell International Inc.

“

The report titled Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AMI Smart Water Meter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3653134/global-and-china-ami-smart-water-meter-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AMI Smart Water Meter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AMI Smart Water Meter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Badger Meter, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis+Gyr AG, Maddalena Spa, Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water Meter Reading

Service Connection and Disconnection

Fault and Leakage Identification

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Energy

Manufacturing

Others



The AMI Smart Water Meter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AMI Smart Water Meter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AMI Smart Water Meter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AMI Smart Water Meter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AMI Smart Water Meter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AMI Smart Water Meter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AMI Smart Water Meter market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3653134/global-and-china-ami-smart-water-meter-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AMI Smart Water Meter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water Meter Reading

1.2.3 Service Connection and Disconnection

1.2.4 Fault and Leakage Identification

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Energy

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers AMI Smart Water Meter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AMI Smart Water Meter Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top AMI Smart Water Meter Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top AMI Smart Water Meter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China AMI Smart Water Meter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Badger Meter, Inc.

12.1.1 Badger Meter, Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Badger Meter, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.1.5 Badger Meter, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell International Inc.

12.2.1 Honeywell International Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Honeywell International Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Honeywell International Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Honeywell International Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.2.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Itron Inc.

12.3.1 Itron Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Itron Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Itron Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Itron Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.3.5 Itron Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Kamstrup AS

12.4.1 Kamstrup AS Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kamstrup AS Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kamstrup AS AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kamstrup AS AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.4.5 Kamstrup AS Recent Development

12.5 Landis+Gyr AG

12.5.1 Landis+Gyr AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Landis+Gyr AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Landis+Gyr AG AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Landis+Gyr AG AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.5.5 Landis+Gyr AG Recent Development

12.6 Maddalena Spa

12.6.1 Maddalena Spa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Maddalena Spa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Maddalena Spa AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Maddalena Spa AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.6.5 Maddalena Spa Recent Development

12.7 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.

12.7.1 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.7.5 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 SUEZ SA

12.8.1 SUEZ SA Corporation Information

12.8.2 SUEZ SA Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SUEZ SA AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SUEZ SA AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.8.5 SUEZ SA Recent Development

12.9 Veolia Environnement SA

12.9.1 Veolia Environnement SA Corporation Information

12.9.2 Veolia Environnement SA Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Veolia Environnement SA AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Veolia Environnement SA AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.9.5 Veolia Environnement SA Recent Development

12.10 Xylem Inc.

12.10.1 Xylem Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Xylem Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Xylem Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Xylem Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.10.5 Xylem Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Badger Meter, Inc.

12.11.1 Badger Meter, Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Badger Meter, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

12.11.5 Badger Meter, Inc. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 AMI Smart Water Meter Industry Trends

13.2 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Drivers

13.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Challenges

13.4 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 AMI Smart Water Meter Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3653134/global-and-china-ami-smart-water-meter-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”