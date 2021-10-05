AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Badger Meter, Inc., Honeywell International Inc.

“
The report titled Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AMI Smart Water Meter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3653134/global-and-china-ami-smart-water-meter-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AMI Smart Water Meter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AMI Smart Water Meter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Badger Meter, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis+Gyr AG, Maddalena Spa, Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc.
Market Segmentation by Product:
Water Meter Reading
Service Connection and Disconnection
Fault and Leakage Identification
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Energy
Manufacturing
Others
The AMI Smart Water Meter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AMI Smart Water Meter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AMI Smart Water Meter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the AMI Smart Water Meter market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AMI Smart Water Meter industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global AMI Smart Water Meter market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global AMI Smart Water Meter market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AMI Smart Water Meter market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3653134/global-and-china-ami-smart-water-meter-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AMI Smart Water Meter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water Meter Reading
1.2.3 Service Connection and Disconnection
1.2.4 Fault and Leakage Identification
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Energy
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 AMI Smart Water Meter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers AMI Smart Water Meter Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AMI Smart Water Meter Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top AMI Smart Water Meter Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top AMI Smart Water Meter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China AMI Smart Water Meter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China AMI Smart Water Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China AMI Smart Water Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China AMI Smart Water Meter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa AMI Smart Water Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Badger Meter, Inc.
12.1.1 Badger Meter, Inc. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Badger Meter, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.1.5 Badger Meter, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell International Inc.
12.2.1 Honeywell International Inc. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Honeywell International Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Honeywell International Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Honeywell International Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.2.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Itron Inc.
12.3.1 Itron Inc. Corporation Information
12.3.2 Itron Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Itron Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Itron Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.3.5 Itron Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Kamstrup AS
12.4.1 Kamstrup AS Corporation Information
12.4.2 Kamstrup AS Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Kamstrup AS AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Kamstrup AS AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.4.5 Kamstrup AS Recent Development
12.5 Landis+Gyr AG
12.5.1 Landis+Gyr AG Corporation Information
12.5.2 Landis+Gyr AG Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Landis+Gyr AG AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Landis+Gyr AG AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.5.5 Landis+Gyr AG Recent Development
12.6 Maddalena Spa
12.6.1 Maddalena Spa Corporation Information
12.6.2 Maddalena Spa Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Maddalena Spa AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Maddalena Spa AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.6.5 Maddalena Spa Recent Development
12.7 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.
12.7.1 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.7.5 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.8 SUEZ SA
12.8.1 SUEZ SA Corporation Information
12.8.2 SUEZ SA Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 SUEZ SA AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 SUEZ SA AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.8.5 SUEZ SA Recent Development
12.9 Veolia Environnement SA
12.9.1 Veolia Environnement SA Corporation Information
12.9.2 Veolia Environnement SA Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Veolia Environnement SA AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Veolia Environnement SA AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.9.5 Veolia Environnement SA Recent Development
12.10 Xylem Inc.
12.10.1 Xylem Inc. Corporation Information
12.10.2 Xylem Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Xylem Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Xylem Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.10.5 Xylem Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Badger Meter, Inc.
12.11.1 Badger Meter, Inc. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Badger Meter, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered
12.11.5 Badger Meter, Inc. Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 AMI Smart Water Meter Industry Trends
13.2 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Drivers
13.3 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Challenges
13.4 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 AMI Smart Water Meter Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3653134/global-and-china-ami-smart-water-meter-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”