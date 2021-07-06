Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | BIEC International, KG Dongbu Steel, Abhay Steels, BHP

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

BIEC International, KG Dongbu Steel, Abhay Steels, BHP, Ansteel Group, Baowu, Wuxi Zhongcai, Yieh Phui Enterprise, Union Steel, POSCO, Sheng Yu Steel, Tata Steel

By Types:

Below 0.4mm

0.4mm-2.0mm

Above 2.0mm



By Applications:

Architecture Industry

Automobile Industry

Appliance Industry

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 0.4mm

1.2.3 0.4mm-2.0mm

1.2.4 Above 2.0mm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Architecture Industry

1.3.3 Automobile Industry

1.3.4 Appliance Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Production

2.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BIEC International

12.1.1 BIEC International Corporation Information

12.1.2 BIEC International Overview

12.1.3 BIEC International Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BIEC International Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.1.5 BIEC International Recent Developments

12.2 KG Dongbu Steel

12.2.1 KG Dongbu Steel Corporation Information

12.2.2 KG Dongbu Steel Overview

12.2.3 KG Dongbu Steel Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KG Dongbu Steel Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.2.5 KG Dongbu Steel Recent Developments

12.3 Abhay Steels

12.3.1 Abhay Steels Corporation Information

12.3.2 Abhay Steels Overview

12.3.3 Abhay Steels Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Abhay Steels Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.3.5 Abhay Steels Recent Developments

12.4 BHP

12.4.1 BHP Corporation Information

12.4.2 BHP Overview

12.4.3 BHP Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BHP Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.4.5 BHP Recent Developments

12.5 Ansteel Group

12.5.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ansteel Group Overview

12.5.3 Ansteel Group Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ansteel Group Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.5.5 Ansteel Group Recent Developments

12.6 Baowu

12.6.1 Baowu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Baowu Overview

12.6.3 Baowu Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Baowu Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.6.5 Baowu Recent Developments

12.7 Wuxi Zhongcai

12.7.1 Wuxi Zhongcai Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wuxi Zhongcai Overview

12.7.3 Wuxi Zhongcai Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wuxi Zhongcai Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.7.5 Wuxi Zhongcai Recent Developments

12.8 Yieh Phui Enterprise

12.8.1 Yieh Phui Enterprise Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yieh Phui Enterprise Overview

12.8.3 Yieh Phui Enterprise Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yieh Phui Enterprise Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.8.5 Yieh Phui Enterprise Recent Developments

12.9 Union Steel

12.9.1 Union Steel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Union Steel Overview

12.9.3 Union Steel Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Union Steel Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.9.5 Union Steel Recent Developments

12.10 POSCO

12.10.1 POSCO Corporation Information

12.10.2 POSCO Overview

12.10.3 POSCO Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 POSCO Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.10.5 POSCO Recent Developments

12.11 Sheng Yu Steel

12.11.1 Sheng Yu Steel Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sheng Yu Steel Overview

12.11.3 Sheng Yu Steel Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sheng Yu Steel Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.11.5 Sheng Yu Steel Recent Developments

12.12 Tata Steel

12.12.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tata Steel Overview

12.12.3 Tata Steel Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Tata Steel Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Product Description

12.12.5 Tata Steel Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Production Mode & Process

13.4 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Sales Channels

13.4.2 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Distributors

13.5 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Industry Trends

14.2 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Drivers

14.3 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Challenges

14.4 Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Aluminum-Zinc Alloy Coated Sheet Steel Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

