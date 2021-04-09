Aluminum Recycling Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | Aleris International,, Novelis, Hindalco Novelis

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Aluminum Recycling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aluminum Recycling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aluminum Recycling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aluminum Recycling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aluminum Recycling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aluminum Recycling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aluminum Recycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aluminum Recycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aluminum Recycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aluminum Recycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Aluminum Recycling market.

Aluminum Recycling Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Aleris International,, Novelis, Hindalco Novelis, Matalco Inc., Real Alloy, Kuusakoski, Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, Northeast Metal Traders, Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal, Chiho Environmental Group, GLE Scrap Metal, Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd, Shanhai Sigma, Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry

Automobile Scrap Aluminum

Aluminum Cans

Other

Aluminum Recycling Market Applications: Aluminium Ingot

Aluminium Plate

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Aluminum Recycling market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aluminum Recycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Aluminum Recycling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aluminum Recycling market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aluminum Recycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aluminum Recycling market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Recycling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Construction Scrap Aluminum

1.2.3 Automobile Scrap Aluminum

1.2.4 Aluminum Cans

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aluminium Ingot

1.3.3 Aluminium Plate

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Recycling Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Recycling Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Aluminum Recycling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Recycling Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Aluminum Recycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Aluminum Recycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Aluminum Recycling Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Aluminum Recycling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Aluminum Recycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Aluminum Recycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Aluminum Recycling Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Aluminum Recycling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Aleris International,

12.1.1 Aleris International, Corporation Information

12.1.2 Aleris International, Overview

12.1.3 Aleris International, Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Aleris International, Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.1.5 Aleris International, Recent Developments

12.2 Novelis

12.2.1 Novelis Corporation Information

12.2.2 Novelis Overview

12.2.3 Novelis Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Novelis Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.2.5 Novelis Recent Developments

12.3 Hindalco Novelis

12.3.1 Hindalco Novelis Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hindalco Novelis Overview

12.3.3 Hindalco Novelis Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hindalco Novelis Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.3.5 Hindalco Novelis Recent Developments

12.4 Matalco Inc.

12.4.1 Matalco Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Matalco Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Matalco Inc. Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Matalco Inc. Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.4.5 Matalco Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Real Alloy

12.5.1 Real Alloy Corporation Information

12.5.2 Real Alloy Overview

12.5.3 Real Alloy Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Real Alloy Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.5.5 Real Alloy Recent Developments

12.6 Kuusakoski

12.6.1 Kuusakoski Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kuusakoski Overview

12.6.3 Kuusakoski Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kuusakoski Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.6.5 Kuusakoski Recent Developments

12.7 Sims Metal Management

12.7.1 Sims Metal Management Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sims Metal Management Overview

12.7.3 Sims Metal Management Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sims Metal Management Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.7.5 Sims Metal Management Recent Developments

12.8 OmniSource

12.8.1 OmniSource Corporation Information

12.8.2 OmniSource Overview

12.8.3 OmniSource Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 OmniSource Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.8.5 OmniSource Recent Developments

12.9 Northeast Metal Traders

12.9.1 Northeast Metal Traders Corporation Information

12.9.2 Northeast Metal Traders Overview

12.9.3 Northeast Metal Traders Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Northeast Metal Traders Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.9.5 Northeast Metal Traders Recent Developments

12.10 Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal

12.10.1 Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal Corporation Information

12.10.2 Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal Overview

12.10.3 Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.10.5 Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal Recent Developments

12.11 Chiho Environmental Group

12.11.1 Chiho Environmental Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chiho Environmental Group Overview

12.11.3 Chiho Environmental Group Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Chiho Environmental Group Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.11.5 Chiho Environmental Group Recent Developments

12.12 GLE Scrap Metal

12.12.1 GLE Scrap Metal Corporation Information

12.12.2 GLE Scrap Metal Overview

12.12.3 GLE Scrap Metal Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GLE Scrap Metal Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.12.5 GLE Scrap Metal Recent Developments

12.13 Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd

12.13.1 Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd Overview

12.13.3 Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.13.5 Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd Recent Developments

12.14 Shanhai Sigma

12.14.1 Shanhai Sigma Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanhai Sigma Overview

12.14.3 Shanhai Sigma Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shanhai Sigma Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.14.5 Shanhai Sigma Recent Developments

12.15 Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry

12.15.1 Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry Overview

12.15.3 Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry Aluminum Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry Aluminum Recycling Product Description

12.15.5 Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Aluminum Recycling Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Aluminum Recycling Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Aluminum Recycling Production Mode & Process

13.4 Aluminum Recycling Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Aluminum Recycling Sales Channels

13.4.2 Aluminum Recycling Distributors

13.5 Aluminum Recycling Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Aluminum Recycling Industry Trends

14.2 Aluminum Recycling Market Drivers

14.3 Aluminum Recycling Market Challenges

14.4 Aluminum Recycling Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Aluminum Recycling Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

