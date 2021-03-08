Aluminum Pergola Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Renson, TEMO, Alcentrum

“
The report titled Global Aluminum Pergola Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aluminum Pergola market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aluminum Pergola market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aluminum Pergola market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aluminum Pergola market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aluminum Pergola report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aluminum Pergola report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aluminum Pergola market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aluminum Pergola market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aluminum Pergola market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aluminum Pergola market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aluminum Pergola market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Renson, TEMO, Alcentrum, Brustor, Cospicon SA, DIRELLO, Arcadia, All Time Manufacturing, Metaform Shading, ETP Metal Products Mfg.Ltd, Solisysteme, C3 Systems, Gibus, GimenezGanga SLU, GRADISUN, Byart Group, ACE Shelters, Biosun, Lauresta, ShadeEx, Alaris CZ, Mitjavila, Sunbeam Canopies, Lamda Leventis SA, Arquati, Solembra, Palmiye Global
Market Segmentation by Product: Rectangle
Round
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Commercial
Government
The Aluminum Pergola Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aluminum Pergola market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aluminum Pergola market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Aluminum Pergola market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aluminum Pergola industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Aluminum Pergola market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Aluminum Pergola market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aluminum Pergola market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Aluminum Pergola Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rectangle
1.2.3 Round
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Government
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Aluminum Pergola Industry Trends
2.4.2 Aluminum Pergola Market Drivers
2.4.3 Aluminum Pergola Market Challenges
2.4.4 Aluminum Pergola Market Restraints
3 Global Aluminum Pergola Sales
3.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Pergola Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Aluminum Pergola Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Pergola Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Aluminum Pergola Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Aluminum Pergola Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Aluminum Pergola Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Aluminum Pergola Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Aluminum Pergola Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Aluminum Pergola Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Aluminum Pergola Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Aluminum Pergola Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Aluminum Pergola Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Aluminum Pergola Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Aluminum Pergola Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Aluminum Pergola Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Aluminum Pergola Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Aluminum Pergola Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Pergola Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Renson
12.1.1 Renson Corporation Information
12.1.2 Renson Overview
12.1.3 Renson Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Renson Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.1.5 Renson Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Renson Recent Developments
12.2 TEMO
12.2.1 TEMO Corporation Information
12.2.2 TEMO Overview
12.2.3 TEMO Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 TEMO Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.2.5 TEMO Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 TEMO Recent Developments
12.3 Alcentrum
12.3.1 Alcentrum Corporation Information
12.3.2 Alcentrum Overview
12.3.3 Alcentrum Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Alcentrum Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.3.5 Alcentrum Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Alcentrum Recent Developments
12.4 Brustor
12.4.1 Brustor Corporation Information
12.4.2 Brustor Overview
12.4.3 Brustor Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Brustor Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.4.5 Brustor Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Brustor Recent Developments
12.5 Cospicon SA
12.5.1 Cospicon SA Corporation Information
12.5.2 Cospicon SA Overview
12.5.3 Cospicon SA Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Cospicon SA Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.5.5 Cospicon SA Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Cospicon SA Recent Developments
12.6 DIRELLO
12.6.1 DIRELLO Corporation Information
12.6.2 DIRELLO Overview
12.6.3 DIRELLO Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 DIRELLO Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.6.5 DIRELLO Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 DIRELLO Recent Developments
12.7 Arcadia
12.7.1 Arcadia Corporation Information
12.7.2 Arcadia Overview
12.7.3 Arcadia Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Arcadia Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.7.5 Arcadia Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Arcadia Recent Developments
12.8 All Time Manufacturing
12.8.1 All Time Manufacturing Corporation Information
12.8.2 All Time Manufacturing Overview
12.8.3 All Time Manufacturing Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 All Time Manufacturing Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.8.5 All Time Manufacturing Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 All Time Manufacturing Recent Developments
12.9 Metaform Shading
12.9.1 Metaform Shading Corporation Information
12.9.2 Metaform Shading Overview
12.9.3 Metaform Shading Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Metaform Shading Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.9.5 Metaform Shading Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Metaform Shading Recent Developments
12.10 ETP Metal Products Mfg.Ltd
12.10.1 ETP Metal Products Mfg.Ltd Corporation Information
12.10.2 ETP Metal Products Mfg.Ltd Overview
12.10.3 ETP Metal Products Mfg.Ltd Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 ETP Metal Products Mfg.Ltd Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.10.5 ETP Metal Products Mfg.Ltd Aluminum Pergola SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 ETP Metal Products Mfg.Ltd Recent Developments
12.11 Solisysteme
12.11.1 Solisysteme Corporation Information
12.11.2 Solisysteme Overview
12.11.3 Solisysteme Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Solisysteme Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.11.5 Solisysteme Recent Developments
12.12 C3 Systems
12.12.1 C3 Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 C3 Systems Overview
12.12.3 C3 Systems Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 C3 Systems Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.12.5 C3 Systems Recent Developments
12.13 Gibus
12.13.1 Gibus Corporation Information
12.13.2 Gibus Overview
12.13.3 Gibus Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Gibus Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.13.5 Gibus Recent Developments
12.14 GimenezGanga SLU
12.14.1 GimenezGanga SLU Corporation Information
12.14.2 GimenezGanga SLU Overview
12.14.3 GimenezGanga SLU Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 GimenezGanga SLU Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.14.5 GimenezGanga SLU Recent Developments
12.15 GRADISUN
12.15.1 GRADISUN Corporation Information
12.15.2 GRADISUN Overview
12.15.3 GRADISUN Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 GRADISUN Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.15.5 GRADISUN Recent Developments
12.16 Byart Group
12.16.1 Byart Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 Byart Group Overview
12.16.3 Byart Group Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Byart Group Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.16.5 Byart Group Recent Developments
12.17 ACE Shelters
12.17.1 ACE Shelters Corporation Information
12.17.2 ACE Shelters Overview
12.17.3 ACE Shelters Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 ACE Shelters Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.17.5 ACE Shelters Recent Developments
12.18 Biosun
12.18.1 Biosun Corporation Information
12.18.2 Biosun Overview
12.18.3 Biosun Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Biosun Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.18.5 Biosun Recent Developments
12.19 Lauresta
12.19.1 Lauresta Corporation Information
12.19.2 Lauresta Overview
12.19.3 Lauresta Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Lauresta Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.19.5 Lauresta Recent Developments
12.20 ShadeEx
12.20.1 ShadeEx Corporation Information
12.20.2 ShadeEx Overview
12.20.3 ShadeEx Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 ShadeEx Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.20.5 ShadeEx Recent Developments
12.21 Alaris CZ
12.21.1 Alaris CZ Corporation Information
12.21.2 Alaris CZ Overview
12.21.3 Alaris CZ Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Alaris CZ Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.21.5 Alaris CZ Recent Developments
12.22 Mitjavila
12.22.1 Mitjavila Corporation Information
12.22.2 Mitjavila Overview
12.22.3 Mitjavila Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Mitjavila Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.22.5 Mitjavila Recent Developments
12.23 Sunbeam Canopies
12.23.1 Sunbeam Canopies Corporation Information
12.23.2 Sunbeam Canopies Overview
12.23.3 Sunbeam Canopies Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Sunbeam Canopies Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.23.5 Sunbeam Canopies Recent Developments
12.24 Lamda Leventis SA
12.24.1 Lamda Leventis SA Corporation Information
12.24.2 Lamda Leventis SA Overview
12.24.3 Lamda Leventis SA Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Lamda Leventis SA Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.24.5 Lamda Leventis SA Recent Developments
12.25 Arquati
12.25.1 Arquati Corporation Information
12.25.2 Arquati Overview
12.25.3 Arquati Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Arquati Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.25.5 Arquati Recent Developments
12.26 Solembra
12.26.1 Solembra Corporation Information
12.26.2 Solembra Overview
12.26.3 Solembra Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Solembra Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.26.5 Solembra Recent Developments
12.27 Palmiye Global
12.27.1 Palmiye Global Corporation Information
12.27.2 Palmiye Global Overview
12.27.3 Palmiye Global Aluminum Pergola Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Palmiye Global Aluminum Pergola Products and Services
12.27.5 Palmiye Global Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Aluminum Pergola Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Aluminum Pergola Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Aluminum Pergola Production Mode & Process
13.4 Aluminum Pergola Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Aluminum Pergola Sales Channels
13.4.2 Aluminum Pergola Distributors
13.5 Aluminum Pergola Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
