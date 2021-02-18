Aluminum Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro

“

The report titled Global Aluminum Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aluminum market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aluminum market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aluminum market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aluminum market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aluminum report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aluminum report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aluminum market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aluminum market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aluminum market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aluminum market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aluminum market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Yinhai Aluminum, Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Xinfa Group, Alba, Chalco, Hindalco, SNTO, Aluar

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum Billets

Foundry Alloy Ingots



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry

Foundry Industry

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Electronics Industry

Others



The Aluminum Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aluminum market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aluminum market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aluminum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aluminum industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aluminum market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aluminum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aluminum market?

Table of Contents:

1 Aluminum Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum Product Overview

1.2 Aluminum Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Billets

1.2.2 Foundry Alloy Ingots

1.3 Global Aluminum Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Aluminum Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Aluminum Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Aluminum Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aluminum Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aluminum Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aluminum Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminum Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminum Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aluminum as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aluminum Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aluminum by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Aluminum Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aluminum Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aluminum Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Aluminum by Application

4.1 Aluminum Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction Industry

4.1.2 Foundry Industry

4.1.3 Transportation Industry

4.1.4 Packaging Industry

4.1.5 Electronics Industry

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Aluminum Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Aluminum Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Aluminum Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Aluminum Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Aluminum by Application

4.5.2 Europe Aluminum by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Aluminum by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum by Application

5 North America Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminum Business

10.1 EGA

10.1.1 EGA Corporation Information

10.1.2 EGA Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 EGA Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 EGA Aluminum Products Offered

10.1.5 EGA Recent Developments

10.2 Rusal

10.2.1 Rusal Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rusal Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Rusal Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 EGA Aluminum Products Offered

10.2.5 Rusal Recent Developments

10.3 Norsk Hydro

10.3.1 Norsk Hydro Corporation Information

10.3.2 Norsk Hydro Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Products Offered

10.3.5 Norsk Hydro Recent Developments

10.4 Yinhai Aluminum

10.4.1 Yinhai Aluminum Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yinhai Aluminum Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum Products Offered

10.4.5 Yinhai Aluminum Recent Developments

10.5 Alcoa

10.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Alcoa Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Alcoa Aluminum Products Offered

10.5.5 Alcoa Recent Developments

10.6 Rio Tinto

10.6.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rio Tinto Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Rio Tinto Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Rio Tinto Aluminum Products Offered

10.6.5 Rio Tinto Recent Developments

10.7 Xinfa Group

10.7.1 Xinfa Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xinfa Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Xinfa Group Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Xinfa Group Aluminum Products Offered

10.7.5 Xinfa Group Recent Developments

10.8 Alba

10.8.1 Alba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alba Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Alba Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Alba Aluminum Products Offered

10.8.5 Alba Recent Developments

10.9 Chalco

10.9.1 Chalco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chalco Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Chalco Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chalco Aluminum Products Offered

10.9.5 Chalco Recent Developments

10.10 Hindalco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aluminum Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hindalco Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hindalco Recent Developments

10.11 SNTO

10.11.1 SNTO Corporation Information

10.11.2 SNTO Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 SNTO Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SNTO Aluminum Products Offered

10.11.5 SNTO Recent Developments

10.12 Aluar

10.12.1 Aluar Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aluar Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Aluar Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aluar Aluminum Products Offered

10.12.5 Aluar Recent Developments

11 Aluminum Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aluminum Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aluminum Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Aluminum Industry Trends

11.4.2 Aluminum Market Drivers

11.4.3 Aluminum Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”