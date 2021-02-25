Aluminum Market Boosting the Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast to 2027 | EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro

“

The report titled Global Aluminum Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aluminum market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aluminum market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aluminum market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aluminum market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aluminum report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aluminum report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aluminum market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aluminum market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aluminum market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aluminum market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aluminum market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Yinhai Aluminum, Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Xinfa Group, Alba, Chalco, Hindalco, SNTO, Aluar

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum Billets

Foundry Alloy Ingots



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry

Foundry Industry

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Electronics Industry

Others



The Aluminum Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aluminum market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aluminum market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aluminum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aluminum industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aluminum market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aluminum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aluminum market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Aluminum Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aluminum Billets

1.2.3 Foundry Alloy Ingots

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Foundry Industry

1.3.4 Transportation Industry

1.3.5 Packaging Industry

1.3.6 Electronics Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Aluminum Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Aluminum Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Aluminum Industry Trends

2.4.2 Aluminum Market Drivers

2.4.3 Aluminum Market Challenges

2.4.4 Aluminum Market Restraints

3 Global Aluminum Sales

3.1 Global Aluminum Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Aluminum Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Aluminum Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Aluminum Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Aluminum Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Aluminum Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Aluminum Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Aluminum Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Aluminum Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Aluminum Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Aluminum Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Aluminum Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Aluminum Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Aluminum Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Aluminum Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Aluminum Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Aluminum Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Aluminum Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Aluminum Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Aluminum Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Aluminum Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Aluminum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Aluminum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Aluminum Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Aluminum Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Aluminum Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Aluminum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Aluminum Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Aluminum Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Aluminum Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Aluminum Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Aluminum Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Aluminum Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Aluminum Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 EGA

12.1.1 EGA Corporation Information

12.1.2 EGA Overview

12.1.3 EGA Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 EGA Aluminum Products and Services

12.1.5 EGA Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 EGA Recent Developments

12.2 Rusal

12.2.1 Rusal Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rusal Overview

12.2.3 Rusal Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rusal Aluminum Products and Services

12.2.5 Rusal Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Rusal Recent Developments

12.3 Norsk Hydro

12.3.1 Norsk Hydro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Norsk Hydro Overview

12.3.3 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Products and Services

12.3.5 Norsk Hydro Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Norsk Hydro Recent Developments

12.4 Yinhai Aluminum

12.4.1 Yinhai Aluminum Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yinhai Aluminum Overview

12.4.3 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum Products and Services

12.4.5 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Yinhai Aluminum Recent Developments

12.5 Alcoa

12.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alcoa Overview

12.5.3 Alcoa Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Alcoa Aluminum Products and Services

12.5.5 Alcoa Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Alcoa Recent Developments

12.6 Rio Tinto

12.6.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rio Tinto Overview

12.6.3 Rio Tinto Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rio Tinto Aluminum Products and Services

12.6.5 Rio Tinto Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Rio Tinto Recent Developments

12.7 Xinfa Group

12.7.1 Xinfa Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xinfa Group Overview

12.7.3 Xinfa Group Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xinfa Group Aluminum Products and Services

12.7.5 Xinfa Group Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Xinfa Group Recent Developments

12.8 Alba

12.8.1 Alba Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alba Overview

12.8.3 Alba Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Alba Aluminum Products and Services

12.8.5 Alba Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Alba Recent Developments

12.9 Chalco

12.9.1 Chalco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chalco Overview

12.9.3 Chalco Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Chalco Aluminum Products and Services

12.9.5 Chalco Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Chalco Recent Developments

12.10 Hindalco

12.10.1 Hindalco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hindalco Overview

12.10.3 Hindalco Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hindalco Aluminum Products and Services

12.10.5 Hindalco Aluminum SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hindalco Recent Developments

12.11 SNTO

12.11.1 SNTO Corporation Information

12.11.2 SNTO Overview

12.11.3 SNTO Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SNTO Aluminum Products and Services

12.11.5 SNTO Recent Developments

12.12 Aluar

12.12.1 Aluar Corporation Information

12.12.2 Aluar Overview

12.12.3 Aluar Aluminum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Aluar Aluminum Products and Services

12.12.5 Aluar Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Aluminum Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Aluminum Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Aluminum Production Mode & Process

13.4 Aluminum Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Aluminum Sales Channels

13.4.2 Aluminum Distributors

13.5 Aluminum Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”