Aluminum in the Automotive Market Outlook 2022, Business Development, Research Report 2028 | Alcoa, Novelis, Norsk Hydro ASA

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Aluminum in the Automotive Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aluminum in the Automotive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aluminum in the Automotive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aluminum in the Automotive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aluminum in the Automotive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aluminum in the Automotive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aluminum in the Automotive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Alcoa, Novelis, Norsk Hydro ASA, Constellium N.V., Kaiser Aluminum, Aleris International, Aluminumoration of China, Vimetco N.V.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cast Aluminum

Rolled Aluminum

Extruded Aluminum



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Aluminum in the Automotive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aluminum in the Automotive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aluminum in the Automotive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum in the Automotive Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aluminum in the Automotive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aluminum in the Automotive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aluminum in the Automotive Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aluminum in the Automotive Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aluminum in the Automotive Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aluminum in the Automotive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aluminum in the Automotive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cast Aluminum

2.1.2 Rolled Aluminum

2.1.3 Extruded Aluminum

2.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aluminum in the Automotive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Car

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aluminum in the Automotive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aluminum in the Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aluminum in the Automotive in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aluminum in the Automotive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum in the Automotive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aluminum in the Automotive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aluminum in the Automotive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aluminum in the Automotive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aluminum in the Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum in the Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aluminum in the Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aluminum in the Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum in the Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum in the Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alcoa

7.1.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alcoa Aluminum in the Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alcoa Aluminum in the Automotive Products Offered

7.1.5 Alcoa Recent Development

7.2 Novelis

7.2.1 Novelis Corporation Information

7.2.2 Novelis Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Novelis Aluminum in the Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Novelis Aluminum in the Automotive Products Offered

7.2.5 Novelis Recent Development

7.3 Norsk Hydro ASA

7.3.1 Norsk Hydro ASA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Norsk Hydro ASA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Norsk Hydro ASA Aluminum in the Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Norsk Hydro ASA Aluminum in the Automotive Products Offered

7.3.5 Norsk Hydro ASA Recent Development

7.4 Constellium N.V.

7.4.1 Constellium N.V. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Constellium N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Constellium N.V. Aluminum in the Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Constellium N.V. Aluminum in the Automotive Products Offered

7.4.5 Constellium N.V. Recent Development

7.5 Kaiser Aluminum

7.5.1 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kaiser Aluminum Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum in the Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum in the Automotive Products Offered

7.5.5 Kaiser Aluminum Recent Development

7.6 Aleris International

7.6.1 Aleris International Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aleris International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Aleris International Aluminum in the Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Aleris International Aluminum in the Automotive Products Offered

7.6.5 Aleris International Recent Development

7.7 Aluminumoration of China

7.7.1 Aluminumoration of China Corporation Information

7.7.2 Aluminumoration of China Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Aluminumoration of China Aluminum in the Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Aluminumoration of China Aluminum in the Automotive Products Offered

7.7.5 Aluminumoration of China Recent Development

7.8 Vimetco N.V.

7.8.1 Vimetco N.V. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Vimetco N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Vimetco N.V. Aluminum in the Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Vimetco N.V. Aluminum in the Automotive Products Offered

7.8.5 Vimetco N.V. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aluminum in the Automotive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aluminum in the Automotive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aluminum in the Automotive Distributors

8.3 Aluminum in the Automotive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aluminum in the Automotive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aluminum in the Automotive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aluminum in the Automotive Distributors

8.5 Aluminum in the Automotive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

