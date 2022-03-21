Aluminum Hard-top Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2028 | Continental AG, The Haartz Corporation, Magna International Inc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Aluminum Hard-top Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aluminum Hard-top report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aluminum Hard-top market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aluminum Hard-top market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aluminum Hard-top market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aluminum Hard-top market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aluminum Hard-top market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Continental AG

The Haartz Corporation

Magna International Inc

Webasto Group

GAHH, LLC

Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV

Power Packer Europa BV

Aisin Seiki

Valmet Automotive

Hoerbiger Holding

Standex Electronics, Inc

KEMIMOTO

MOUNTAIN TOP



Market Segmentation by Product:

Tent Available

Common Top

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hatchback

Car

SUV

Others



The Aluminum Hard-top Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aluminum Hard-top market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aluminum Hard-top market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Hard-top Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aluminum Hard-top Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aluminum Hard-top Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aluminum Hard-top Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aluminum Hard-top in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aluminum Hard-top Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aluminum Hard-top Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aluminum Hard-top Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aluminum Hard-top Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aluminum Hard-top Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aluminum Hard-top Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aluminum Hard-top Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tent Available

2.1.2 Common Top

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aluminum Hard-top Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aluminum Hard-top Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aluminum Hard-top Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aluminum Hard-top Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hatchback

3.1.2 Car

3.1.3 SUV

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aluminum Hard-top Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aluminum Hard-top Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aluminum Hard-top Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aluminum Hard-top Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aluminum Hard-top Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aluminum Hard-top Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aluminum Hard-top Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aluminum Hard-top Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aluminum Hard-top in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aluminum Hard-top Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aluminum Hard-top Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aluminum Hard-top Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aluminum Hard-top Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Hard-top Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aluminum Hard-top Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aluminum Hard-top Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aluminum Hard-top Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aluminum Hard-top Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aluminum Hard-top Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aluminum Hard-top Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aluminum Hard-top Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aluminum Hard-top Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aluminum Hard-top Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aluminum Hard-top Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Hard-top Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Hard-top Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aluminum Hard-top Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aluminum Hard-top Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aluminum Hard-top Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aluminum Hard-top Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Hard-top Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Hard-top Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Continental AG

7.1.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

7.1.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Continental AG Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Continental AG Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

7.2 The Haartz Corporation

7.2.1 The Haartz Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 The Haartz Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 The Haartz Corporation Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 The Haartz Corporation Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.2.5 The Haartz Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Magna International Inc

7.3.1 Magna International Inc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Magna International Inc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Magna International Inc Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Magna International Inc Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.3.5 Magna International Inc Recent Development

7.4 Webasto Group

7.4.1 Webasto Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Webasto Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Webasto Group Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Webasto Group Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.4.5 Webasto Group Recent Development

7.5 GAHH, LLC

7.5.1 GAHH, LLC Corporation Information

7.5.2 GAHH, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GAHH, LLC Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GAHH, LLC Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.5.5 GAHH, LLC Recent Development

7.6 Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV

7.6.1 Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV Corporation Information

7.6.2 Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.6.5 Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV Recent Development

7.7 Power Packer Europa BV

7.7.1 Power Packer Europa BV Corporation Information

7.7.2 Power Packer Europa BV Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Power Packer Europa BV Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Power Packer Europa BV Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.7.5 Power Packer Europa BV Recent Development

7.8 Aisin Seiki

7.8.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aisin Seiki Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aisin Seiki Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aisin Seiki Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.8.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

7.9 Valmet Automotive

7.9.1 Valmet Automotive Corporation Information

7.9.2 Valmet Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Valmet Automotive Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Valmet Automotive Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.9.5 Valmet Automotive Recent Development

7.10 Hoerbiger Holding

7.10.1 Hoerbiger Holding Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hoerbiger Holding Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hoerbiger Holding Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hoerbiger Holding Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.10.5 Hoerbiger Holding Recent Development

7.11 Standex Electronics, Inc

7.11.1 Standex Electronics, Inc Corporation Information

7.11.2 Standex Electronics, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Standex Electronics, Inc Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Standex Electronics, Inc Aluminum Hard-top Products Offered

7.11.5 Standex Electronics, Inc Recent Development

7.12 KEMIMOTO

7.12.1 KEMIMOTO Corporation Information

7.12.2 KEMIMOTO Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 KEMIMOTO Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 KEMIMOTO Products Offered

7.12.5 KEMIMOTO Recent Development

7.13 MOUNTAIN TOP

7.13.1 MOUNTAIN TOP Corporation Information

7.13.2 MOUNTAIN TOP Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 MOUNTAIN TOP Aluminum Hard-top Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 MOUNTAIN TOP Products Offered

7.13.5 MOUNTAIN TOP Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aluminum Hard-top Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aluminum Hard-top Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aluminum Hard-top Distributors

8.3 Aluminum Hard-top Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aluminum Hard-top Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aluminum Hard-top Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aluminum Hard-top Distributors

8.5 Aluminum Hard-top Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

