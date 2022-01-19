Aluminum Extrusion Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2028 | Alcoa, Constellium, Gulf Extrusions

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Aluminum Extrusion Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aluminum Extrusion report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aluminum Extrusion market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aluminum Extrusion market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aluminum Extrusion market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aluminum Extrusion market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aluminum Extrusion market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Alcoa, Constellium, Gulf Extrusions, Hindalco, Sapa, Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory, Balexco, Hulamin Extrusions, YKK Corporation of America, Zahit Aluminium

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mill finished

Anodized

Power-coated



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building and construction

Automotive and transportation

Machinery and equipment

Consumer durables

Electrical

Others



The Aluminum Extrusion Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aluminum Extrusion market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aluminum Extrusion market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Aluminum Extrusion market expansion?

What will be the global Aluminum Extrusion market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Aluminum Extrusion market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Aluminum Extrusion market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Aluminum Extrusion market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Aluminum Extrusion market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Extrusion Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aluminum Extrusion Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aluminum Extrusion Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aluminum Extrusion Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aluminum Extrusion in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aluminum Extrusion Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aluminum Extrusion Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aluminum Extrusion Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aluminum Extrusion Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aluminum Extrusion Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aluminum Extrusion Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aluminum Extrusion Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Mill finished

2.1.2 Anodized

2.1.3 Power-coated

2.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aluminum Extrusion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aluminum Extrusion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aluminum Extrusion Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Building and construction

3.1.2 Automotive and transportation

3.1.3 Machinery and equipment

3.1.4 Consumer durables

3.1.5 Electrical

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aluminum Extrusion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aluminum Extrusion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aluminum Extrusion Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aluminum Extrusion Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aluminum Extrusion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aluminum Extrusion Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aluminum Extrusion in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aluminum Extrusion Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aluminum Extrusion Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aluminum Extrusion Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Extrusion Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aluminum Extrusion Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aluminum Extrusion Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aluminum Extrusion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aluminum Extrusion Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Extrusion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Extrusion Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aluminum Extrusion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aluminum Extrusion Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aluminum Extrusion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aluminum Extrusion Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Extrusion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Extrusion Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alcoa

7.1.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alcoa Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alcoa Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.1.5 Alcoa Recent Development

7.2 Constellium

7.2.1 Constellium Corporation Information

7.2.2 Constellium Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Constellium Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Constellium Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.2.5 Constellium Recent Development

7.3 Gulf Extrusions

7.3.1 Gulf Extrusions Corporation Information

7.3.2 Gulf Extrusions Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Gulf Extrusions Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Gulf Extrusions Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.3.5 Gulf Extrusions Recent Development

7.4 Hindalco

7.4.1 Hindalco Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hindalco Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hindalco Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hindalco Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.4.5 Hindalco Recent Development

7.5 Sapa

7.5.1 Sapa Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sapa Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sapa Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sapa Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.5.5 Sapa Recent Development

7.6 Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory

7.6.1 Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory Corporation Information

7.6.2 Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.6.5 Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory Recent Development

7.7 Balexco

7.7.1 Balexco Corporation Information

7.7.2 Balexco Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Balexco Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Balexco Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.7.5 Balexco Recent Development

7.8 Hulamin Extrusions

7.8.1 Hulamin Extrusions Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hulamin Extrusions Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hulamin Extrusions Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hulamin Extrusions Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.8.5 Hulamin Extrusions Recent Development

7.9 YKK Corporation of America

7.9.1 YKK Corporation of America Corporation Information

7.9.2 YKK Corporation of America Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 YKK Corporation of America Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 YKK Corporation of America Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.9.5 YKK Corporation of America Recent Development

7.10 Zahit Aluminium

7.10.1 Zahit Aluminium Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zahit Aluminium Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zahit Aluminium Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zahit Aluminium Aluminum Extrusion Products Offered

7.10.5 Zahit Aluminium Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aluminum Extrusion Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aluminum Extrusion Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aluminum Extrusion Distributors

8.3 Aluminum Extrusion Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aluminum Extrusion Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aluminum Extrusion Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aluminum Extrusion Distributors

8.5 Aluminum Extrusion Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

