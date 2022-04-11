Aluminium Formwork System Market Size, Growth Forecast And Emerging Trends To 2028 | PERI Ltd, Kumkang Kind, China Zhongwang Holdings

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Aluminium Formwork System market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Aluminium Formwork System market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Aluminium Formwork System market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Aluminium Formwork System market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Aluminium Formwork System market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Aluminium Formwork System market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Aluminium Formwork System report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Research Report: PERI Ltd

Kumkang Kind

China Zhongwang Holdings

BSL Scaffolding Limited

Doka GmbH

MFE Formwork Technology

Hyundai Aluminum

EINS Technik

Antai Aluminum

Pingguo Asia Aluminum Co., Ltd

Kitsen

Suzhou TECON Construction Technology Co., Ltd.

Lear Aluminum Co., Ltd

Asia Aluminum

Sambo Industrial



Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Segmentation by Product: All Aluminum Formwork

Aluminum Composite Formwork



Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial Building

Industrial Facility

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Aluminium Formwork System market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Aluminium Formwork System research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Aluminium Formwork System market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Aluminium Formwork System market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Aluminium Formwork System report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminium Formwork System Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aluminium Formwork System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aluminium Formwork System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aluminium Formwork System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aluminium Formwork System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aluminium Formwork System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aluminium Formwork System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aluminium Formwork System Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aluminium Formwork System Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aluminium Formwork System Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aluminium Formwork System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aluminium Formwork System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 All Aluminum Formwork

2.1.2 Aluminum Composite Formwork

2.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aluminium Formwork System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aluminium Formwork System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aluminium Formwork System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aluminium Formwork System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial Building

3.1.3 Industrial Facility

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aluminium Formwork System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aluminium Formwork System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aluminium Formwork System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aluminium Formwork System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aluminium Formwork System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aluminium Formwork System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aluminium Formwork System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aluminium Formwork System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aluminium Formwork System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aluminium Formwork System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aluminium Formwork System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminium Formwork System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aluminium Formwork System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aluminium Formwork System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aluminium Formwork System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aluminium Formwork System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aluminium Formwork System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aluminium Formwork System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aluminium Formwork System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aluminium Formwork System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Formwork System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Formwork System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aluminium Formwork System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aluminium Formwork System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aluminium Formwork System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aluminium Formwork System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Formwork System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Formwork System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PERI Ltd

7.1.1 PERI Ltd Corporation Information

7.1.2 PERI Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PERI Ltd Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PERI Ltd Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.1.5 PERI Ltd Recent Development

7.2 Kumkang Kind

7.2.1 Kumkang Kind Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kumkang Kind Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kumkang Kind Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kumkang Kind Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.2.5 Kumkang Kind Recent Development

7.3 China Zhongwang Holdings

7.3.1 China Zhongwang Holdings Corporation Information

7.3.2 China Zhongwang Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 China Zhongwang Holdings Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 China Zhongwang Holdings Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.3.5 China Zhongwang Holdings Recent Development

7.4 BSL Scaffolding Limited

7.4.1 BSL Scaffolding Limited Corporation Information

7.4.2 BSL Scaffolding Limited Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BSL Scaffolding Limited Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BSL Scaffolding Limited Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.4.5 BSL Scaffolding Limited Recent Development

7.5 Doka GmbH

7.5.1 Doka GmbH Corporation Information

7.5.2 Doka GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Doka GmbH Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Doka GmbH Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.5.5 Doka GmbH Recent Development

7.6 MFE Formwork Technology

7.6.1 MFE Formwork Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 MFE Formwork Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MFE Formwork Technology Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MFE Formwork Technology Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.6.5 MFE Formwork Technology Recent Development

7.7 Hyundai Aluminum

7.7.1 Hyundai Aluminum Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hyundai Aluminum Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hyundai Aluminum Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hyundai Aluminum Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.7.5 Hyundai Aluminum Recent Development

7.8 EINS Technik

7.8.1 EINS Technik Corporation Information

7.8.2 EINS Technik Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EINS Technik Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EINS Technik Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.8.5 EINS Technik Recent Development

7.9 Antai Aluminum

7.9.1 Antai Aluminum Corporation Information

7.9.2 Antai Aluminum Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Antai Aluminum Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Antai Aluminum Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.9.5 Antai Aluminum Recent Development

7.10 Pingguo Asia Aluminum Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Pingguo Asia Aluminum Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Pingguo Asia Aluminum Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Pingguo Asia Aluminum Co., Ltd Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Pingguo Asia Aluminum Co., Ltd Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.10.5 Pingguo Asia Aluminum Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.11 Kitsen

7.11.1 Kitsen Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kitsen Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kitsen Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kitsen Aluminium Formwork System Products Offered

7.11.5 Kitsen Recent Development

7.12 Suzhou TECON Construction Technology Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Suzhou TECON Construction Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Suzhou TECON Construction Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Suzhou TECON Construction Technology Co., Ltd. Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Suzhou TECON Construction Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Suzhou TECON Construction Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Lear Aluminum Co., Ltd

7.13.1 Lear Aluminum Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lear Aluminum Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Lear Aluminum Co., Ltd Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Lear Aluminum Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.13.5 Lear Aluminum Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.14 Asia Aluminum

7.14.1 Asia Aluminum Corporation Information

7.14.2 Asia Aluminum Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Asia Aluminum Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Asia Aluminum Products Offered

7.14.5 Asia Aluminum Recent Development

7.15 Sambo Industrial

7.15.1 Sambo Industrial Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sambo Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sambo Industrial Aluminium Formwork System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sambo Industrial Products Offered

7.15.5 Sambo Industrial Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aluminium Formwork System Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aluminium Formwork System Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aluminium Formwork System Distributors

8.3 Aluminium Formwork System Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aluminium Formwork System Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aluminium Formwork System Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aluminium Formwork System Distributors

8.5 Aluminium Formwork System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

