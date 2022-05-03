Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028| Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels

Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 21800 Million By 2027, From US$ 20050 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 1.2% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Aluminium Alloy Wheel market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle. The top four global manufacturers of aluminium alloy Wheels are Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels and Citic Dicastal, which together account for about 40% of the market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market The global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market size is projected to reach US$ 21800 million by 2027, from US$ 20050 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Research Report: Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels, Superior Industries, Alcoa, Iochpe-Maxion, Uniwheel Group, Accuride, YHI International Limited, Topy Group, CITIC Dicastal, Lizhong Group, Wanfeng Auto, Kunshan Liufeng, Zhejiang Jinfei, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Anchi Aluminum Wheel, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market by Type: Casting, Forging, Other Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle The Aluminium Alloy Wheel market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Aluminium Alloy Wheel market. In this chapter of the Aluminium Alloy Wheel report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Aluminium Alloy Wheel report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Product Overview

1.2 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Casting

1.2.2 Forging

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Aluminium Alloy Wheel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Aluminium Alloy Wheel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Wheel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Application

4.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Country

5.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Country

6.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Country

8.1 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminium Alloy Wheel Business

10.1 Borbet

10.1.1 Borbet Corporation Information

10.1.2 Borbet Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Borbet Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Borbet Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.1.5 Borbet Recent Development

10.2 Ronal Wheels

10.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ronal Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ronal Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ronal Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

10.3 Enkei Wheels

10.3.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

10.3.2 Enkei Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Enkei Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Enkei Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.3.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

10.4 Superior Industries

10.4.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Superior Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Superior Industries Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Superior Industries Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.4.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

10.5 Alcoa

10.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alcoa Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Alcoa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Alcoa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.5.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.6 Iochpe-Maxion

10.6.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Iochpe-Maxion Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Iochpe-Maxion Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Iochpe-Maxion Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.6.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

10.7 Uniwheel Group

10.7.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Uniwheel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Uniwheel Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Uniwheel Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.7.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development

10.8 Accuride

10.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

10.8.2 Accuride Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Accuride Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Accuride Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.8.5 Accuride Recent Development

10.9 YHI International Limited

10.9.1 YHI International Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 YHI International Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 YHI International Limited Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 YHI International Limited Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.9.5 YHI International Limited Recent Development

10.10 Topy Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Topy Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Topy Group Recent Development

10.11 CITIC Dicastal

10.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

10.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

10.12 Lizhong Group

10.12.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lizhong Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Lizhong Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Lizhong Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.12.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

10.13 Wanfeng Auto

10.13.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanfeng Auto Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wanfeng Auto Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Wanfeng Auto Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

10.14 Kunshan Liufeng

10.14.1 Kunshan Liufeng Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kunshan Liufeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kunshan Liufeng Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kunshan Liufeng Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.14.5 Kunshan Liufeng Recent Development

10.15 Zhejiang Jinfei

10.15.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

10.16 Yueling Wheels

10.16.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yueling Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Yueling Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Yueling Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.16.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

10.17 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

10.17.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.17.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development

10.18 Anchi Aluminum Wheel

10.18.1 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Corporation Information

10.18.2 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.18.5 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Recent Development

10.19 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

10.19.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

10.19.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.19.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Distributors

12.3 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

