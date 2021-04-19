Alternative Waters Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027| VITA COCO, Pepsico, Coca-Cola

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Alternative Waters market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Alternative Waters market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Alternative Waters market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Alternative Waters market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Alternative Waters market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Alternative Waters market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Alternative Waters Market Research Report: VITA COCO, Pepsico, Coca-Cola, Green Coco Europe, Taste Nirvana, C2O Pure Coconut Water, Tradecons GmbH, UFC Coconut Water, Edward & Sons, Maverick Brands, Amy & Brian, CHI Coconut Water, Grupo Serigy, Sococo, PECU, Koh Coconut, CocoJal, Caliwater, Sibberi, Steaz, DRINKmaple, Harmless Harvest, World Waters, ARTY Water Company, DrinkSEVA, Oviva Maple Water Company

Global Alternative Waters Market by Type: Coconut Water, Maple Water, Birch Water, Artichoke Water, Others

Global Alternative Waters Market by Application: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales, Others

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Alternative Waters market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Alternative Waters market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Alternative Waters market?

What will be the size of the global Alternative Waters market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Alternative Waters market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Alternative Waters market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Alternative Waters market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Alternative Waters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Coconut Water

1.2.3 Maple Water

1.2.4 Birch Water

1.2.5 Artichoke Water

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Alternative Waters Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Independent Retailers

1.3.5 Online Sales

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Alternative Waters Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Alternative Waters Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Alternative Waters Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Alternative Waters Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Alternative Waters Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Alternative Waters Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Alternative Waters Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Alternative Waters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Alternative Waters Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Alternative Waters Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Alternative Waters Industry Trends

2.5.1 Alternative Waters Market Trends

2.5.2 Alternative Waters Market Drivers

2.5.3 Alternative Waters Market Challenges

2.5.4 Alternative Waters Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Alternative Waters Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Alternative Waters Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Alternative Waters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Alternative Waters Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Alternative Waters by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Alternative Waters Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Alternative Waters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Alternative Waters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Alternative Waters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Alternative Waters as of 2020)

3.4 Global Alternative Waters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Alternative Waters Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Alternative Waters Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Alternative Waters Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Alternative Waters Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Alternative Waters Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Alternative Waters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Alternative Waters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Alternative Waters Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Alternative Waters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Alternative Waters Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Alternative Waters Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Alternative Waters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Alternative Waters Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Alternative Waters Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Alternative Waters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Alternative Waters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Alternative Waters Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Alternative Waters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Alternative Waters Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Alternative Waters Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Alternative Waters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Alternative Waters Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Alternative Waters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Alternative Waters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Alternative Waters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Alternative Waters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Alternative Waters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Alternative Waters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Alternative Waters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Alternative Waters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Alternative Waters Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Alternative Waters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Alternative Waters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Alternative Waters Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Alternative Waters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Alternative Waters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Alternative Waters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Alternative Waters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Alternative Waters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Alternative Waters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Alternative Waters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Alternative Waters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Alternative Waters Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Alternative Waters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Alternative Waters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Waters Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Alternative Waters Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Alternative Waters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Alternative Waters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Alternative Waters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Alternative Waters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Alternative Waters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Alternative Waters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Alternative Waters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Alternative Waters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Alternative Waters Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Alternative Waters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Alternative Waters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Waters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 VITA COCO

11.1.1 VITA COCO Corporation Information

11.1.2 VITA COCO Overview

11.1.3 VITA COCO Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 VITA COCO Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.1.5 VITA COCO Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 VITA COCO Recent Developments

11.2 Pepsico

11.2.1 Pepsico Corporation Information

11.2.2 Pepsico Overview

11.2.3 Pepsico Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Pepsico Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.2.5 Pepsico Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Pepsico Recent Developments

11.3 Coca-Cola

11.3.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.3.2 Coca-Cola Overview

11.3.3 Coca-Cola Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Coca-Cola Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.3.5 Coca-Cola Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Coca-Cola Recent Developments

11.4 Green Coco Europe

11.4.1 Green Coco Europe Corporation Information

11.4.2 Green Coco Europe Overview

11.4.3 Green Coco Europe Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Green Coco Europe Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.4.5 Green Coco Europe Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Green Coco Europe Recent Developments

11.5 Taste Nirvana

11.5.1 Taste Nirvana Corporation Information

11.5.2 Taste Nirvana Overview

11.5.3 Taste Nirvana Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Taste Nirvana Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.5.5 Taste Nirvana Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Taste Nirvana Recent Developments

11.6 C2O Pure Coconut Water

11.6.1 C2O Pure Coconut Water Corporation Information

11.6.2 C2O Pure Coconut Water Overview

11.6.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 C2O Pure Coconut Water Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.6.5 C2O Pure Coconut Water Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 C2O Pure Coconut Water Recent Developments

11.7 Tradecons GmbH

11.7.1 Tradecons GmbH Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tradecons GmbH Overview

11.7.3 Tradecons GmbH Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Tradecons GmbH Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.7.5 Tradecons GmbH Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Tradecons GmbH Recent Developments

11.8 UFC Coconut Water

11.8.1 UFC Coconut Water Corporation Information

11.8.2 UFC Coconut Water Overview

11.8.3 UFC Coconut Water Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 UFC Coconut Water Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.8.5 UFC Coconut Water Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 UFC Coconut Water Recent Developments

11.9 Edward & Sons

11.9.1 Edward & Sons Corporation Information

11.9.2 Edward & Sons Overview

11.9.3 Edward & Sons Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Edward & Sons Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.9.5 Edward & Sons Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Edward & Sons Recent Developments

11.10 Maverick Brands

11.10.1 Maverick Brands Corporation Information

11.10.2 Maverick Brands Overview

11.10.3 Maverick Brands Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Maverick Brands Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.10.5 Maverick Brands Alternative Waters SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Maverick Brands Recent Developments

11.11 Amy & Brian

11.11.1 Amy & Brian Corporation Information

11.11.2 Amy & Brian Overview

11.11.3 Amy & Brian Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Amy & Brian Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.11.5 Amy & Brian Recent Developments

11.12 CHI Coconut Water

11.12.1 CHI Coconut Water Corporation Information

11.12.2 CHI Coconut Water Overview

11.12.3 CHI Coconut Water Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 CHI Coconut Water Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.12.5 CHI Coconut Water Recent Developments

11.13 Grupo Serigy

11.13.1 Grupo Serigy Corporation Information

11.13.2 Grupo Serigy Overview

11.13.3 Grupo Serigy Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Grupo Serigy Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.13.5 Grupo Serigy Recent Developments

11.14 Sococo

11.14.1 Sococo Corporation Information

11.14.2 Sococo Overview

11.14.3 Sococo Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Sococo Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.14.5 Sococo Recent Developments

11.15 PECU

11.15.1 PECU Corporation Information

11.15.2 PECU Overview

11.15.3 PECU Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 PECU Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.15.5 PECU Recent Developments

11.16 Koh Coconut

11.16.1 Koh Coconut Corporation Information

11.16.2 Koh Coconut Overview

11.16.3 Koh Coconut Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Koh Coconut Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.16.5 Koh Coconut Recent Developments

11.17 CocoJal

11.17.1 CocoJal Corporation Information

11.17.2 CocoJal Overview

11.17.3 CocoJal Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 CocoJal Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.17.5 CocoJal Recent Developments

11.18 Caliwater

11.18.1 Caliwater Corporation Information

11.18.2 Caliwater Overview

11.18.3 Caliwater Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Caliwater Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.18.5 Caliwater Recent Developments

11.19 Sibberi

11.19.1 Sibberi Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sibberi Overview

11.19.3 Sibberi Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Sibberi Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.19.5 Sibberi Recent Developments

11.20 Steaz

11.20.1 Steaz Corporation Information

11.20.2 Steaz Overview

11.20.3 Steaz Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Steaz Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.20.5 Steaz Recent Developments

11.21 DRINKmaple

11.21.1 DRINKmaple Corporation Information

11.21.2 DRINKmaple Overview

11.21.3 DRINKmaple Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 DRINKmaple Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.21.5 DRINKmaple Recent Developments

11.22 Harmless Harvest

11.22.1 Harmless Harvest Corporation Information

11.22.2 Harmless Harvest Overview

11.22.3 Harmless Harvest Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Harmless Harvest Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.22.5 Harmless Harvest Recent Developments

11.23 World Waters

11.23.1 World Waters Corporation Information

11.23.2 World Waters Overview

11.23.3 World Waters Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 World Waters Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.23.5 World Waters Recent Developments

11.24 ARTY Water Company

11.24.1 ARTY Water Company Corporation Information

11.24.2 ARTY Water Company Overview

11.24.3 ARTY Water Company Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 ARTY Water Company Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.24.5 ARTY Water Company Recent Developments

11.25 DrinkSEVA

11.25.1 DrinkSEVA Corporation Information

11.25.2 DrinkSEVA Overview

11.25.3 DrinkSEVA Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 DrinkSEVA Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.25.5 DrinkSEVA Recent Developments

11.26 Oviva Maple Water Company

11.26.1 Oviva Maple Water Company Corporation Information

11.26.2 Oviva Maple Water Company Overview

11.26.3 Oviva Maple Water Company Alternative Waters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Oviva Maple Water Company Alternative Waters Products and Services

11.26.5 Oviva Maple Water Company Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Alternative Waters Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Alternative Waters Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Alternative Waters Production Mode & Process

12.4 Alternative Waters Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Alternative Waters Sales Channels

12.4.2 Alternative Waters Distributors

12.5 Alternative Waters Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

