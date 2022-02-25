All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | IBM, iXsystems, Pure Storage

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4374848/global-all-flash-arrays-afa-hardware-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
IBM, iXsystems, Pure Storage, HPE, Dell, Huawei Technologies, NetApp, Western Digital, Tintri, Hitachi Vantara, Avid Technology, SoftIron
Market Segmentation by Product:
Custom Flash Modules (CFM)
Solid-State Drives (SSD)
Market Segmentation by Application:
BFSI
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Government
Cloud
Telecom
Others
The All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4374848/global-all-flash-arrays-afa-hardware-market
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market expansion?
- What will be the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Custom Flash Modules (CFM)
1.2.3 Solid-State Drives (SSD)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Media & Entertainment
1.3.5 Retail
1.3.6 Government
1.3.7 Cloud
1.3.8 Telecom
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Production
2.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Production by Region
2.3.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware in 2021
4.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Price by Type
5.3.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Price by Application
6.3.1 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Corporation Information
12.1.2 IBM Overview
12.1.3 IBM All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 IBM All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 IBM Recent Developments
12.2 iXsystems
12.2.1 iXsystems Corporation Information
12.2.2 iXsystems Overview
12.2.3 iXsystems All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 iXsystems All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 iXsystems Recent Developments
12.3 Pure Storage
12.3.1 Pure Storage Corporation Information
12.3.2 Pure Storage Overview
12.3.3 Pure Storage All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Pure Storage All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Pure Storage Recent Developments
12.4 HPE
12.4.1 HPE Corporation Information
12.4.2 HPE Overview
12.4.3 HPE All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 HPE All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 HPE Recent Developments
12.5 Dell
12.5.1 Dell Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dell Overview
12.5.3 Dell All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Dell All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Dell Recent Developments
12.6 Huawei Technologies
12.6.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information
12.6.2 Huawei Technologies Overview
12.6.3 Huawei Technologies All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Huawei Technologies All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments
12.7 NetApp
12.7.1 NetApp Corporation Information
12.7.2 NetApp Overview
12.7.3 NetApp All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 NetApp All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 NetApp Recent Developments
12.8 Western Digital
12.8.1 Western Digital Corporation Information
12.8.2 Western Digital Overview
12.8.3 Western Digital All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Western Digital All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Western Digital Recent Developments
12.9 Tintri
12.9.1 Tintri Corporation Information
12.9.2 Tintri Overview
12.9.3 Tintri All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Tintri All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Tintri Recent Developments
12.10 Hitachi Vantara
12.10.1 Hitachi Vantara Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hitachi Vantara Overview
12.10.3 Hitachi Vantara All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Hitachi Vantara All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Hitachi Vantara Recent Developments
12.11 Avid Technology
12.11.1 Avid Technology Corporation Information
12.11.2 Avid Technology Overview
12.11.3 Avid Technology All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Avid Technology All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Avid Technology Recent Developments
12.12 SoftIron
12.12.1 SoftIron Corporation Information
12.12.2 SoftIron Overview
12.12.3 SoftIron All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 SoftIron All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 SoftIron Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Production Mode & Process
13.4 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Sales Channels
13.4.2 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Distributors
13.5 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Industry Trends
14.2 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Drivers
14.3 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Challenges
14.4 All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global All-Flash Arrays (AFA) Hardware Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4374848/global-all-flash-arrays-afa-hardware-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”