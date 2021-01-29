Alfalfa Hay Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027ACX Global, Bailey Farms, Aldahra Fagavi

Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called “lucerne”. These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals. United States is a major producer of alfalfa hay in 2016, where US production accounts for 51.7% globally. In addition, United States is also the world’s largest exporter.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Alfalfa Hay Market The global Alfalfa Hay market size is projected to reach US$ 29500 million by 2026, from US$ 29290 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Alfalfa Hay Scope and Segment Alfalfa Hay market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alfalfa Hay market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Anderson Hay, ACX Global, Bailey Farms, Aldahra Fagavi, Grupo Osés, Gruppo Carli, Border Valley Trading, Barr-Ag, Alfa Tec, Standlee Hay, Sacate Pellet Mills, Oxbow Animal Health, M&C Hay, Accomazzo, Huishan Diary, Qiushi Grass Industry, Beijing HDR Trading, Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm, Modern Grassland, Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture, Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry

Alfalfa Hay Breakdown Data by Type

Alfalfa Hay Bales, Alfalfa Hay Pellets, Alfalfa Hay Cubes, Others

Alfalfa Hay Breakdown Data by Application

Dairy Cow Feed, Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed, Pig Feed, Poultry Feed, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Alfalfa Hay market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Alfalfa Hay market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Alfalfa Hay Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Alfalfa Hay Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Alfalfa Hay Bales

1.2.3 Alfalfa Hay Pellets

1.2.4 Alfalfa Hay Cubes

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Dairy Cow Feed

1.3.3 Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

1.3.4 Pig Feed

1.3.5 Poultry Feed

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Alfalfa Hay Production 2.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Alfalfa Hay Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Alfalfa Hay Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Alfalfa Hay Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Alfalfa Hay Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Alfalfa Hay Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Alfalfa Hay Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Alfalfa Hay Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Alfalfa Hay Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Alfalfa Hay Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Alfalfa Hay Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Alfalfa Hay Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Alfalfa Hay Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Alfalfa Hay Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Anderson Hay

12.1.1 Anderson Hay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Anderson Hay Overview

12.1.3 Anderson Hay Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Anderson Hay Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.1.5 Anderson Hay Related Developments 12.2 ACX Global

12.2.1 ACX Global Corporation Information

12.2.2 ACX Global Overview

12.2.3 ACX Global Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ACX Global Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.2.5 ACX Global Related Developments 12.3 Bailey Farms

12.3.1 Bailey Farms Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bailey Farms Overview

12.3.3 Bailey Farms Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bailey Farms Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.3.5 Bailey Farms Related Developments 12.4 Aldahra Fagavi

12.4.1 Aldahra Fagavi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Aldahra Fagavi Overview

12.4.3 Aldahra Fagavi Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Aldahra Fagavi Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.4.5 Aldahra Fagavi Related Developments 12.5 Grupo Osés

12.5.1 Grupo Osés Corporation Information

12.5.2 Grupo Osés Overview

12.5.3 Grupo Osés Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Grupo Osés Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.5.5 Grupo Osés Related Developments 12.6 Gruppo Carli

12.6.1 Gruppo Carli Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gruppo Carli Overview

12.6.3 Gruppo Carli Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Gruppo Carli Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.6.5 Gruppo Carli Related Developments 12.7 Border Valley Trading

12.7.1 Border Valley Trading Corporation Information

12.7.2 Border Valley Trading Overview

12.7.3 Border Valley Trading Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Border Valley Trading Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.7.5 Border Valley Trading Related Developments 12.8 Barr-Ag

12.8.1 Barr-Ag Corporation Information

12.8.2 Barr-Ag Overview

12.8.3 Barr-Ag Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Barr-Ag Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.8.5 Barr-Ag Related Developments 12.9 Alfa Tec

12.9.1 Alfa Tec Corporation Information

12.9.2 Alfa Tec Overview

12.9.3 Alfa Tec Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Alfa Tec Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.9.5 Alfa Tec Related Developments 12.10 Standlee Hay

12.10.1 Standlee Hay Corporation Information

12.10.2 Standlee Hay Overview

12.10.3 Standlee Hay Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Standlee Hay Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.10.5 Standlee Hay Related Developments 12.11 Sacate Pellet Mills

12.11.1 Sacate Pellet Mills Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sacate Pellet Mills Overview

12.11.3 Sacate Pellet Mills Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sacate Pellet Mills Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.11.5 Sacate Pellet Mills Related Developments 12.12 Oxbow Animal Health

12.12.1 Oxbow Animal Health Corporation Information

12.12.2 Oxbow Animal Health Overview

12.12.3 Oxbow Animal Health Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Oxbow Animal Health Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.12.5 Oxbow Animal Health Related Developments 12.13 M&C Hay

12.13.1 M&C Hay Corporation Information

12.13.2 M&C Hay Overview

12.13.3 M&C Hay Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 M&C Hay Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.13.5 M&C Hay Related Developments 12.14 Accomazzo

12.14.1 Accomazzo Corporation Information

12.14.2 Accomazzo Overview

12.14.3 Accomazzo Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Accomazzo Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.14.5 Accomazzo Related Developments 12.15 Huishan Diary

12.15.1 Huishan Diary Corporation Information

12.15.2 Huishan Diary Overview

12.15.3 Huishan Diary Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Huishan Diary Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.15.5 Huishan Diary Related Developments 12.16 Qiushi Grass Industry

12.16.1 Qiushi Grass Industry Corporation Information

12.16.2 Qiushi Grass Industry Overview

12.16.3 Qiushi Grass Industry Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Qiushi Grass Industry Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.16.5 Qiushi Grass Industry Related Developments 12.17 Beijing HDR Trading

12.17.1 Beijing HDR Trading Corporation Information

12.17.2 Beijing HDR Trading Overview

12.17.3 Beijing HDR Trading Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Beijing HDR Trading Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.17.5 Beijing HDR Trading Related Developments 12.18 Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

12.18.1 Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm Corporation Information

12.18.2 Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm Overview

12.18.3 Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.18.5 Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm Related Developments 12.19 Modern Grassland

12.19.1 Modern Grassland Corporation Information

12.19.2 Modern Grassland Overview

12.19.3 Modern Grassland Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Modern Grassland Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.19.5 Modern Grassland Related Developments 12.20 Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture

12.20.1 Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture Corporation Information

12.20.2 Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture Overview

12.20.3 Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.20.5 Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture Related Developments 8.21 Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry

12.21.1 Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry Corporation Information

12.21.2 Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry Overview

12.21.3 Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry Alfalfa Hay Product Description

12.21.5 Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Alfalfa Hay Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Alfalfa Hay Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Alfalfa Hay Production Mode & Process 13.4 Alfalfa Hay Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Alfalfa Hay Sales Channels

13.4.2 Alfalfa Hay Distributors 13.5 Alfalfa Hay Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Alfalfa Hay Industry Trends 14.2 Alfalfa Hay Market Drivers 14.3 Alfalfa Hay Market Challenges 14.4 Alfalfa Hay Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Alfalfa Hay Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

