LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering Increasing Demand of global market and COVID-19 Impact, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Anheuser Busch InBev, Accolade Wines, Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands, China Resource Enterprise, Diageo, Heineken, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Pernod Ricard, SAB Miller, The Wine Group, Torres, Treasury Wine Estates, Vino Concha y Toro, ABD, Aceo, Aha Yeto, Arcus, Asahi Breweries, Belvedere Vodka, Ben Nevis Distillery, Boston Beer, Camino Real Distillery, Cape North, Christiania Spirits, Cia Tequileria Los Valores, G. G. Yuengling & Son, Distell Group
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Wine, Beer, Cider, Mead, Other
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Alcoholic Drinks market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Alcoholic Drinks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Alcoholic Drinks industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Alcoholic Drinks market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Alcoholic Drinks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Alcoholic Drinks market
TOC
1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Alcoholic Drinks Product Scope
1.2 Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Wine
1.2.3 Beer
1.2.4 Cider
1.2.5 Mead
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Specialist Retailers
1.3.5 Online Retailers
1.4 Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Alcoholic Drinks Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Alcoholic Drinks Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Alcoholic Drinks Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Alcoholic Drinks as of 2019)
3.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Alcoholic Drinks Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alcoholic Drinks Business
12.1 Anheuser Busch InBev
12.1.1 Anheuser Busch InBev Corporation Information
12.1.2 Anheuser Busch InBev Business Overview
12.1.3 Anheuser Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Anheuser Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.1.5 Anheuser Busch InBev Recent Development
12.2 Accolade Wines
12.2.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information
12.2.2 Accolade Wines Business Overview
12.2.3 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.2.5 Accolade Wines Recent Development
12.3 Bacardi
12.3.1 Bacardi Corporation Information
12.3.2 Bacardi Business Overview
12.3.3 Bacardi Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Bacardi Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.3.5 Bacardi Recent Development
12.4 Beam-Suntory
12.4.1 Beam-Suntory Corporation Information
12.4.2 Beam-Suntory Business Overview
12.4.3 Beam-Suntory Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Beam-Suntory Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.4.5 Beam-Suntory Recent Development
12.5 Carlsberg Group
12.5.1 Carlsberg Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Carlsberg Group Business Overview
12.5.3 Carlsberg Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Carlsberg Group Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.5.5 Carlsberg Group Recent Development
12.6 Constellation Brands
12.6.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information
12.6.2 Constellation Brands Business Overview
12.6.3 Constellation Brands Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Constellation Brands Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.6.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development
12.7 China Resource Enterprise
12.7.1 China Resource Enterprise Corporation Information
12.7.2 China Resource Enterprise Business Overview
12.7.3 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.7.5 China Resource Enterprise Recent Development
12.8 Diageo
12.8.1 Diageo Corporation Information
12.8.2 Diageo Business Overview
12.8.3 Diageo Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Diageo Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.8.5 Diageo Recent Development
12.9 Heineken
12.9.1 Heineken Corporation Information
12.9.2 Heineken Business Overview
12.9.3 Heineken Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Heineken Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.9.5 Heineken Recent Development
12.10 E. & J. Gallo Winery
12.10.1 E. & J. Gallo Winery Corporation Information
12.10.2 E. & J. Gallo Winery Business Overview
12.10.3 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.10.5 E. & J. Gallo Winery Recent Development
12.11 Pernod Ricard
12.11.1 Pernod Ricard Corporation Information
12.11.2 Pernod Ricard Business Overview
12.11.3 Pernod Ricard Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Pernod Ricard Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.11.5 Pernod Ricard Recent Development
12.12 SAB Miller
12.12.1 SAB Miller Corporation Information
12.12.2 SAB Miller Business Overview
12.12.3 SAB Miller Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 SAB Miller Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.12.5 SAB Miller Recent Development
12.13 The Wine Group
12.13.1 The Wine Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 The Wine Group Business Overview
12.13.3 The Wine Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 The Wine Group Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.13.5 The Wine Group Recent Development
12.14 Torres
12.14.1 Torres Corporation Information
12.14.2 Torres Business Overview
12.14.3 Torres Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Torres Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.14.5 Torres Recent Development
12.15 Treasury Wine Estates
12.15.1 Treasury Wine Estates Corporation Information
12.15.2 Treasury Wine Estates Business Overview
12.15.3 Treasury Wine Estates Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Treasury Wine Estates Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.15.5 Treasury Wine Estates Recent Development
12.16 Vino Concha y Toro
12.16.1 Vino Concha y Toro Corporation Information
12.16.2 Vino Concha y Toro Business Overview
12.16.3 Vino Concha y Toro Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Vino Concha y Toro Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.16.5 Vino Concha y Toro Recent Development
12.17 ABD
12.17.1 ABD Corporation Information
12.17.2 ABD Business Overview
12.17.3 ABD Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 ABD Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.17.5 ABD Recent Development
12.18 Aceo
12.18.1 Aceo Corporation Information
12.18.2 Aceo Business Overview
12.18.3 Aceo Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Aceo Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.18.5 Aceo Recent Development
12.19 Aha Yeto
12.19.1 Aha Yeto Corporation Information
12.19.2 Aha Yeto Business Overview
12.19.3 Aha Yeto Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Aha Yeto Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.19.5 Aha Yeto Recent Development
12.20 Arcus
12.20.1 Arcus Corporation Information
12.20.2 Arcus Business Overview
12.20.3 Arcus Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Arcus Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.20.5 Arcus Recent Development
12.21 Asahi Breweries
12.21.1 Asahi Breweries Corporation Information
12.21.2 Asahi Breweries Business Overview
12.21.3 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.21.5 Asahi Breweries Recent Development
12.22 Belvedere Vodka
12.22.1 Belvedere Vodka Corporation Information
12.22.2 Belvedere Vodka Business Overview
12.22.3 Belvedere Vodka Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Belvedere Vodka Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.22.5 Belvedere Vodka Recent Development
12.23 Ben Nevis Distillery
12.23.1 Ben Nevis Distillery Corporation Information
12.23.2 Ben Nevis Distillery Business Overview
12.23.3 Ben Nevis Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Ben Nevis Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.23.5 Ben Nevis Distillery Recent Development
12.24 Boston Beer
12.24.1 Boston Beer Corporation Information
12.24.2 Boston Beer Business Overview
12.24.3 Boston Beer Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Boston Beer Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.24.5 Boston Beer Recent Development
12.25 Camino Real Distillery
12.25.1 Camino Real Distillery Corporation Information
12.25.2 Camino Real Distillery Business Overview
12.25.3 Camino Real Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Camino Real Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.25.5 Camino Real Distillery Recent Development
12.26 Cape North
12.26.1 Cape North Corporation Information
12.26.2 Cape North Business Overview
12.26.3 Cape North Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Cape North Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.26.5 Cape North Recent Development
12.27 Christiania Spirits
12.27.1 Christiania Spirits Corporation Information
12.27.2 Christiania Spirits Business Overview
12.27.3 Christiania Spirits Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Christiania Spirits Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.27.5 Christiania Spirits Recent Development
12.28 Cia Tequileria Los Valores
12.28.1 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Corporation Information
12.28.2 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Business Overview
12.28.3 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.28.5 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Recent Development
12.29 G. G. Yuengling & Son
12.29.1 G. G. Yuengling & Son Corporation Information
12.29.2 G. G. Yuengling & Son Business Overview
12.29.3 G. G. Yuengling & Son Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 G. G. Yuengling & Son Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.29.5 G. G. Yuengling & Son Recent Development
12.30 Distell Group
12.30.1 Distell Group Corporation Information
12.30.2 Distell Group Business Overview
12.30.3 Distell Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Distell Group Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered
12.30.5 Distell Group Recent Development 13 Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Alcoholic Drinks Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Alcoholic Drinks
13.4 Alcoholic Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Alcoholic Drinks Distributors List
14.3 Alcoholic Drinks Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Trends
15.2 Alcoholic Drinks Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Alcoholic Drinks Market Challenges
15.4 Alcoholic Drinks Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
