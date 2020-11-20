LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering Increasing Demand of global market and COVID-19 Impact, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Alcoholic Drinks market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Anheuser Busch InBev, Accolade Wines, Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands, China Resource Enterprise, Diageo, Heineken, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Pernod Ricard, SAB Miller, The Wine Group, Torres, Treasury Wine Estates, Vino Concha y Toro, ABD, Aceo, Aha Yeto, Arcus, Asahi Breweries, Belvedere Vodka, Ben Nevis Distillery, Boston Beer, Camino Real Distillery, Cape North, Christiania Spirits, Cia Tequileria Los Valores, G. G. Yuengling & Son, Distell Group Market Segment by Product Type: , Wine, Beer, Cider, Mead, Other Market Segment by Application: , Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Alcoholic Drinks market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Alcoholic Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Alcoholic Drinks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Alcoholic Drinks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Alcoholic Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Alcoholic Drinks market

TOC

1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Alcoholic Drinks Product Scope

1.2 Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Wine

1.2.3 Beer

1.2.4 Cider

1.2.5 Mead

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Specialist Retailers

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.4 Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Alcoholic Drinks Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Alcoholic Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Alcoholic Drinks Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Alcoholic Drinks Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Alcoholic Drinks as of 2019)

3.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Alcoholic Drinks Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Alcoholic Drinks Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alcoholic Drinks Business

12.1 Anheuser Busch InBev

12.1.1 Anheuser Busch InBev Corporation Information

12.1.2 Anheuser Busch InBev Business Overview

12.1.3 Anheuser Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Anheuser Busch InBev Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.1.5 Anheuser Busch InBev Recent Development

12.2 Accolade Wines

12.2.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information

12.2.2 Accolade Wines Business Overview

12.2.3 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.2.5 Accolade Wines Recent Development

12.3 Bacardi

12.3.1 Bacardi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bacardi Business Overview

12.3.3 Bacardi Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bacardi Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.3.5 Bacardi Recent Development

12.4 Beam-Suntory

12.4.1 Beam-Suntory Corporation Information

12.4.2 Beam-Suntory Business Overview

12.4.3 Beam-Suntory Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Beam-Suntory Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.4.5 Beam-Suntory Recent Development

12.5 Carlsberg Group

12.5.1 Carlsberg Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Carlsberg Group Business Overview

12.5.3 Carlsberg Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Carlsberg Group Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.5.5 Carlsberg Group Recent Development

12.6 Constellation Brands

12.6.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information

12.6.2 Constellation Brands Business Overview

12.6.3 Constellation Brands Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Constellation Brands Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.6.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development

12.7 China Resource Enterprise

12.7.1 China Resource Enterprise Corporation Information

12.7.2 China Resource Enterprise Business Overview

12.7.3 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.7.5 China Resource Enterprise Recent Development

12.8 Diageo

12.8.1 Diageo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Diageo Business Overview

12.8.3 Diageo Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Diageo Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.8.5 Diageo Recent Development

12.9 Heineken

12.9.1 Heineken Corporation Information

12.9.2 Heineken Business Overview

12.9.3 Heineken Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Heineken Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.9.5 Heineken Recent Development

12.10 E. & J. Gallo Winery

12.10.1 E. & J. Gallo Winery Corporation Information

12.10.2 E. & J. Gallo Winery Business Overview

12.10.3 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.10.5 E. & J. Gallo Winery Recent Development

12.11 Pernod Ricard

12.11.1 Pernod Ricard Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pernod Ricard Business Overview

12.11.3 Pernod Ricard Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Pernod Ricard Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.11.5 Pernod Ricard Recent Development

12.12 SAB Miller

12.12.1 SAB Miller Corporation Information

12.12.2 SAB Miller Business Overview

12.12.3 SAB Miller Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SAB Miller Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.12.5 SAB Miller Recent Development

12.13 The Wine Group

12.13.1 The Wine Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 The Wine Group Business Overview

12.13.3 The Wine Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 The Wine Group Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.13.5 The Wine Group Recent Development

12.14 Torres

12.14.1 Torres Corporation Information

12.14.2 Torres Business Overview

12.14.3 Torres Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Torres Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.14.5 Torres Recent Development

12.15 Treasury Wine Estates

12.15.1 Treasury Wine Estates Corporation Information

12.15.2 Treasury Wine Estates Business Overview

12.15.3 Treasury Wine Estates Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Treasury Wine Estates Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.15.5 Treasury Wine Estates Recent Development

12.16 Vino Concha y Toro

12.16.1 Vino Concha y Toro Corporation Information

12.16.2 Vino Concha y Toro Business Overview

12.16.3 Vino Concha y Toro Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Vino Concha y Toro Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.16.5 Vino Concha y Toro Recent Development

12.17 ABD

12.17.1 ABD Corporation Information

12.17.2 ABD Business Overview

12.17.3 ABD Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 ABD Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.17.5 ABD Recent Development

12.18 Aceo

12.18.1 Aceo Corporation Information

12.18.2 Aceo Business Overview

12.18.3 Aceo Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Aceo Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.18.5 Aceo Recent Development

12.19 Aha Yeto

12.19.1 Aha Yeto Corporation Information

12.19.2 Aha Yeto Business Overview

12.19.3 Aha Yeto Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Aha Yeto Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.19.5 Aha Yeto Recent Development

12.20 Arcus

12.20.1 Arcus Corporation Information

12.20.2 Arcus Business Overview

12.20.3 Arcus Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Arcus Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.20.5 Arcus Recent Development

12.21 Asahi Breweries

12.21.1 Asahi Breweries Corporation Information

12.21.2 Asahi Breweries Business Overview

12.21.3 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.21.5 Asahi Breweries Recent Development

12.22 Belvedere Vodka

12.22.1 Belvedere Vodka Corporation Information

12.22.2 Belvedere Vodka Business Overview

12.22.3 Belvedere Vodka Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Belvedere Vodka Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.22.5 Belvedere Vodka Recent Development

12.23 Ben Nevis Distillery

12.23.1 Ben Nevis Distillery Corporation Information

12.23.2 Ben Nevis Distillery Business Overview

12.23.3 Ben Nevis Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Ben Nevis Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.23.5 Ben Nevis Distillery Recent Development

12.24 Boston Beer

12.24.1 Boston Beer Corporation Information

12.24.2 Boston Beer Business Overview

12.24.3 Boston Beer Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Boston Beer Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.24.5 Boston Beer Recent Development

12.25 Camino Real Distillery

12.25.1 Camino Real Distillery Corporation Information

12.25.2 Camino Real Distillery Business Overview

12.25.3 Camino Real Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Camino Real Distillery Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.25.5 Camino Real Distillery Recent Development

12.26 Cape North

12.26.1 Cape North Corporation Information

12.26.2 Cape North Business Overview

12.26.3 Cape North Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Cape North Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.26.5 Cape North Recent Development

12.27 Christiania Spirits

12.27.1 Christiania Spirits Corporation Information

12.27.2 Christiania Spirits Business Overview

12.27.3 Christiania Spirits Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Christiania Spirits Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.27.5 Christiania Spirits Recent Development

12.28 Cia Tequileria Los Valores

12.28.1 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Corporation Information

12.28.2 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Business Overview

12.28.3 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.28.5 Cia Tequileria Los Valores Recent Development

12.29 G. G. Yuengling & Son

12.29.1 G. G. Yuengling & Son Corporation Information

12.29.2 G. G. Yuengling & Son Business Overview

12.29.3 G. G. Yuengling & Son Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 G. G. Yuengling & Son Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.29.5 G. G. Yuengling & Son Recent Development

12.30 Distell Group

12.30.1 Distell Group Corporation Information

12.30.2 Distell Group Business Overview

12.30.3 Distell Group Alcoholic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.30.4 Distell Group Alcoholic Drinks Products Offered

12.30.5 Distell Group Recent Development 13 Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Alcoholic Drinks Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Alcoholic Drinks

13.4 Alcoholic Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Alcoholic Drinks Distributors List

14.3 Alcoholic Drinks Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Trends

15.2 Alcoholic Drinks Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Alcoholic Drinks Market Challenges

15.4 Alcoholic Drinks Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

