Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market is Set to Boom by Top Vendors Like- Anheuser-Busch, Accolade Wines, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Carlsberg, Constellation Brands, China Resource Enterprise, Diageo, Heineken, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Red Bull, Danone, Yakult, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Apollinaris Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Anheuser-Busch, Accolade Wines, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Carlsberg, Constellation Brands, China Resource Enterprise, Diageo, Heineken, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Red Bull, Danone, Yakult, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Apollinaris Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Market Segment by Product Type:
| Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other
Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Market Segment by Application:
| Bar
Restaurant
Daily Life
Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other
1.4.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Bar
1.3.3 Restaurant
1.3.4 Daily Life
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Anheuser-Busch
11.1.1 Anheuser-Busch Corporation Information
11.1.2 Anheuser-Busch Overview
11.1.3 Anheuser-Busch Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Anheuser-Busch Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.1.5 Anheuser-Busch Related Developments
11.2 Accolade Wines
11.2.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information
11.2.2 Accolade Wines Overview
11.2.3 Accolade Wines Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Accolade Wines Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.2.5 Accolade Wines Related Developments
11.3 Bacardi
11.3.1 Bacardi Corporation Information
11.3.2 Bacardi Overview
11.3.3 Bacardi Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Bacardi Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.3.5 Bacardi Related Developments
11.4 Beam Suntory
11.4.1 Beam Suntory Corporation Information
11.4.2 Beam Suntory Overview
11.4.3 Beam Suntory Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Beam Suntory Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.4.5 Beam Suntory Related Developments
11.5 Carlsberg
11.5.1 Carlsberg Corporation Information
11.5.2 Carlsberg Overview
11.5.3 Carlsberg Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Carlsberg Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.5.5 Carlsberg Related Developments
11.6 Constellation Brands
11.6.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information
11.6.2 Constellation Brands Overview
11.6.3 Constellation Brands Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Constellation Brands Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.6.5 Constellation Brands Related Developments
11.7 China Resource Enterprise
11.7.1 China Resource Enterprise Corporation Information
11.7.2 China Resource Enterprise Overview
11.7.3 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.7.5 China Resource Enterprise Related Developments
11.8 Diageo
11.8.1 Diageo Corporation Information
11.8.2 Diageo Overview
11.8.3 Diageo Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Diageo Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.8.5 Diageo Related Developments
11.9 Heineken
11.9.1 Heineken Corporation Information
11.9.2 Heineken Overview
11.9.3 Heineken Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Heineken Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.9.5 Heineken Related Developments
11.10 E. & J. Gallo Winery
11.10.1 E. & J. Gallo Winery Corporation Information
11.10.2 E. & J. Gallo Winery Overview
11.10.3 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Description
11.10.5 E. & J. Gallo Winery Related Developments
11.12 PepsiCo
11.12.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
11.12.2 PepsiCo Overview
11.12.3 PepsiCo Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 PepsiCo Product Description
11.12.5 PepsiCo Related Developments
11.13 Nestlé
11.13.1 Nestlé Corporation Information
11.13.2 Nestlé Overview
11.13.3 Nestlé Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Nestlé Product Description
11.13.5 Nestlé Related Developments
11.14 Dr Pepper Snapple Group
11.14.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information
11.14.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Overview
11.14.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Product Description
11.14.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Related Developments
11.15 Red Bull
11.15.1 Red Bull Corporation Information
11.15.2 Red Bull Overview
11.15.3 Red Bull Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Red Bull Product Description
11.15.5 Red Bull Related Developments
11.16 Danone
11.16.1 Danone Corporation Information
11.16.2 Danone Overview
11.16.3 Danone Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Danone Product Description
11.16.5 Danone Related Developments
11.17 Yakult
11.17.1 Yakult Corporation Information
11.17.2 Yakult Overview
11.17.3 Yakult Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Yakult Product Description
11.17.5 Yakult Related Developments
11.18 Unilever
11.18.1 Unilever Corporation Information
11.18.2 Unilever Overview
11.18.3 Unilever Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Unilever Product Description
11.18.5 Unilever Related Developments
11.19 Kraft Heinz
11.19.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information
11.19.2 Kraft Heinz Overview
11.19.3 Kraft Heinz Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Kraft Heinz Product Description
11.19.5 Kraft Heinz Related Developments
11.20 Apollinaris
11.20.1 Apollinaris Corporation Information
11.20.2 Apollinaris Overview
11.20.3 Apollinaris Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Apollinaris Product Description
11.20.5 Apollinaris Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Production Mode & Process
12.4 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sales Channels
12.4.2 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Distributors
12.5 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry Trends
13.2 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Drivers
13.3 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Challenges
13.4 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Study 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
