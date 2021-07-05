AIS Transponder Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 | SRT Marine, Alltek Marine, Furuno, Navico

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global AIS Transponder market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global AIS Transponder industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on AIS Transponder production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Leading players of the global AIS Transponder market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global AIS Transponder market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global AIS Transponder market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global AIS Transponder market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global AIS Transponder Market Research Report: SRT Marine, Alltek Marine, Furuno, Navico, Garmin, Icom, Japan Radio Company, Vesper Marine, Comnav Marine, True Heading, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä), SAAB AB, Raymarine, Weatherdock AG
Global AIS Transponder Market Segmentation by Product: Class A Marine AIS, Class B Marine AIS
Global AIS Transponder Market Segmentation by Application: Merchant Marine, Recreational Boats, Fishing Vessels, Others
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global AIS Transponder industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global AIS Transponder industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global AIS Transponder industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global AIS Transponder industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global AIS Transponder market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global AIS Transponder market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the AIS Transponder market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global AIS Transponder market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the AIS Transponder market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AIS Transponder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Class A Marine AIS
1.2.3 Class B Marine AIS
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Merchant Marine
1.3.3 Recreational Boats
1.3.4 Fishing Vessels
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global AIS Transponder Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global AIS Transponder Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global AIS Transponder, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 AIS Transponder Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global AIS Transponder Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global AIS Transponder Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 AIS Transponder Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global AIS Transponder Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top AIS Transponder Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top AIS Transponder Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key AIS Transponder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global AIS Transponder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global AIS Transponder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AIS Transponder Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global AIS Transponder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global AIS Transponder Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global AIS Transponder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 AIS Transponder Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers AIS Transponder Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AIS Transponder Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 AIS Transponder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global AIS Transponder Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 AIS Transponder Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global AIS Transponder Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 AIS Transponder Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 AIS Transponder Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global AIS Transponder Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global AIS Transponder Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global AIS Transponder Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China AIS Transponder Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China AIS Transponder Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China AIS Transponder Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China AIS Transponder Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top AIS Transponder Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top AIS Transponder Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China AIS Transponder Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China AIS Transponder Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China AIS Transponder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China AIS Transponder Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China AIS Transponder Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China AIS Transponder Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China AIS Transponder Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China AIS Transponder Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China AIS Transponder Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China AIS Transponder Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China AIS Transponder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China AIS Transponder Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China AIS Transponder Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China AIS Transponder Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America AIS Transponder Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America AIS Transponder Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America AIS Transponder Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific AIS Transponder Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe AIS Transponder Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe AIS Transponder Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe AIS Transponder Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America AIS Transponder Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America AIS Transponder Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America AIS Transponder Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Transponder Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 SRT Marine
12.1.1 SRT Marine Corporation Information
12.1.2 SRT Marine Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SRT Marine AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 SRT Marine AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.1.5 SRT Marine Recent Development
12.2 Alltek Marine
12.2.1 Alltek Marine Corporation Information
12.2.2 Alltek Marine Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Alltek Marine AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Alltek Marine AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.2.5 Alltek Marine Recent Development
12.3 Furuno
12.3.1 Furuno Corporation Information
12.3.2 Furuno Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Furuno AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Furuno AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.3.5 Furuno Recent Development
12.4 Navico
12.4.1 Navico Corporation Information
12.4.2 Navico Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Navico AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Navico AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.4.5 Navico Recent Development
12.5 Garmin
12.5.1 Garmin Corporation Information
12.5.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Garmin AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Garmin AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.5.5 Garmin Recent Development
12.6 Icom
12.6.1 Icom Corporation Information
12.6.2 Icom Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Icom AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Icom AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.6.5 Icom Recent Development
12.7 Japan Radio Company
12.7.1 Japan Radio Company Corporation Information
12.7.2 Japan Radio Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Japan Radio Company AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Japan Radio Company AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.7.5 Japan Radio Company Recent Development
12.8 Vesper Marine
12.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information
12.8.2 Vesper Marine Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Vesper Marine AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Vesper Marine AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.8.5 Vesper Marine Recent Development
12.9 Comnav Marine
12.9.1 Comnav Marine Corporation Information
12.9.2 Comnav Marine Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Comnav Marine AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Comnav Marine AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.9.5 Comnav Marine Recent Development
12.10 True Heading
12.10.1 True Heading Corporation Information
12.10.2 True Heading Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 True Heading AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 True Heading AIS Transponder Products Offered
12.10.5 True Heading Recent Development
12.12 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä)
12.12.1 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Corporation Information
12.12.2 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Products Offered
12.12.5 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Recent Development
12.13 SAAB AB
12.13.1 SAAB AB Corporation Information
12.13.2 SAAB AB Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 SAAB AB AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 SAAB AB Products Offered
12.13.5 SAAB AB Recent Development
12.14 Raymarine
12.14.1 Raymarine Corporation Information
12.14.2 Raymarine Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Raymarine AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Raymarine Products Offered
12.14.5 Raymarine Recent Development
12.15 Weatherdock AG
12.15.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information
12.15.2 Weatherdock AG Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Weatherdock AG AIS Transponder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Weatherdock AG Products Offered
12.15.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 AIS Transponder Industry Trends
13.2 AIS Transponder Market Drivers
13.3 AIS Transponder Market Challenges
13.4 AIS Transponder Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 AIS Transponder Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
