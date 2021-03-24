Airplane Landing Gear Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | UTC Aerospace Systems, Héroux-Devtek Inc, Safran Landing Systems

“

The report titled Global Airplane Landing Gear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Airplane Landing Gear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Airplane Landing Gear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Airplane Landing Gear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Airplane Landing Gear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Airplane Landing Gear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Airplane Landing Gear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Airplane Landing Gear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Airplane Landing Gear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Airplane Landing Gear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Airplane Landing Gear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Airplane Landing Gear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: UTC Aerospace Systems, Héroux-Devtek Inc, Safran Landing Systems, APPH, Liebherr, Integral Aerospace, CIRCOR Aerospace, Whelen, Piper Aircraft, Goodrich Landing Gear, McFarlane, PMA Products Inc, Hawker Beechcraft, Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, General Electric (GE), Honeywell International, Magellan Aerospace, Triumph, GKN Aerospace, Snecma, Albany International Corp, Swire, AAR CORP, SPP Canada Aircraft, AdamWorks Inc, Worthington Aviation, Eaton Corporation, Mecaer, Merill Technologies Group, United Continental Holdings Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional

Tandem

Tricycle-Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Propeller Aircraft

Jet Aircraft

Rotorcraft

Others



The Airplane Landing Gear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Airplane Landing Gear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Airplane Landing Gear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Airplane Landing Gear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Airplane Landing Gear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Airplane Landing Gear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Airplane Landing Gear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Airplane Landing Gear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Airplane Landing Gear Market Overview

1.1 Airplane Landing Gear Product Overview

1.2 Airplane Landing Gear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional

1.2.2 Tandem

1.2.3 Tricycle-Type

1.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Airplane Landing Gear Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Airplane Landing Gear Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Airplane Landing Gear Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Airplane Landing Gear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Airplane Landing Gear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Airplane Landing Gear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Airplane Landing Gear Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Airplane Landing Gear as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Airplane Landing Gear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Airplane Landing Gear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Airplane Landing Gear Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Airplane Landing Gear by Application

4.1 Airplane Landing Gear Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Propeller Aircraft

4.1.2 Jet Aircraft

4.1.3 Rotorcraft

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Airplane Landing Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Airplane Landing Gear by Country

5.1 North America Airplane Landing Gear Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Airplane Landing Gear Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Airplane Landing Gear by Country

6.1 Europe Airplane Landing Gear Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Airplane Landing Gear Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear by Country

8.1 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Airplane Landing Gear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Airplane Landing Gear Business

10.1 UTC Aerospace Systems

10.1.1 UTC Aerospace Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 UTC Aerospace Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 UTC Aerospace Systems Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 UTC Aerospace Systems Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.1.5 UTC Aerospace Systems Recent Development

10.2 Héroux-Devtek Inc

10.2.1 Héroux-Devtek Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Héroux-Devtek Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Héroux-Devtek Inc Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 UTC Aerospace Systems Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.2.5 Héroux-Devtek Inc Recent Development

10.3 Safran Landing Systems

10.3.1 Safran Landing Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Safran Landing Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Safran Landing Systems Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Safran Landing Systems Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.3.5 Safran Landing Systems Recent Development

10.4 APPH

10.4.1 APPH Corporation Information

10.4.2 APPH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 APPH Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 APPH Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.4.5 APPH Recent Development

10.5 Liebherr

10.5.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

10.5.2 Liebherr Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Liebherr Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Liebherr Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.5.5 Liebherr Recent Development

10.6 Integral Aerospace

10.6.1 Integral Aerospace Corporation Information

10.6.2 Integral Aerospace Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Integral Aerospace Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Integral Aerospace Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.6.5 Integral Aerospace Recent Development

10.7 CIRCOR Aerospace

10.7.1 CIRCOR Aerospace Corporation Information

10.7.2 CIRCOR Aerospace Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CIRCOR Aerospace Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CIRCOR Aerospace Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.7.5 CIRCOR Aerospace Recent Development

10.8 Whelen

10.8.1 Whelen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Whelen Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Whelen Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Whelen Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.8.5 Whelen Recent Development

10.9 Piper Aircraft

10.9.1 Piper Aircraft Corporation Information

10.9.2 Piper Aircraft Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Piper Aircraft Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Piper Aircraft Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.9.5 Piper Aircraft Recent Development

10.10 Goodrich Landing Gear

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Airplane Landing Gear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Goodrich Landing Gear Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Goodrich Landing Gear Recent Development

10.11 McFarlane

10.11.1 McFarlane Corporation Information

10.11.2 McFarlane Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 McFarlane Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 McFarlane Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.11.5 McFarlane Recent Development

10.12 PMA Products Inc

10.12.1 PMA Products Inc Corporation Information

10.12.2 PMA Products Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 PMA Products Inc Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 PMA Products Inc Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.12.5 PMA Products Inc Recent Development

10.13 Hawker Beechcraft

10.13.1 Hawker Beechcraft Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hawker Beechcraft Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hawker Beechcraft Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hawker Beechcraft Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.13.5 Hawker Beechcraft Recent Development

10.14 Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems

10.14.1 Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.14.5 Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Recent Development

10.15 General Electric (GE)

10.15.1 General Electric (GE) Corporation Information

10.15.2 General Electric (GE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 General Electric (GE) Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 General Electric (GE) Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.15.5 General Electric (GE) Recent Development

10.16 Honeywell International

10.16.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

10.16.2 Honeywell International Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Honeywell International Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Honeywell International Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.16.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

10.17 Magellan Aerospace

10.17.1 Magellan Aerospace Corporation Information

10.17.2 Magellan Aerospace Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Magellan Aerospace Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Magellan Aerospace Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.17.5 Magellan Aerospace Recent Development

10.18 Triumph

10.18.1 Triumph Corporation Information

10.18.2 Triumph Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Triumph Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Triumph Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.18.5 Triumph Recent Development

10.19 GKN Aerospace

10.19.1 GKN Aerospace Corporation Information

10.19.2 GKN Aerospace Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 GKN Aerospace Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 GKN Aerospace Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.19.5 GKN Aerospace Recent Development

10.20 Snecma

10.20.1 Snecma Corporation Information

10.20.2 Snecma Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Snecma Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Snecma Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.20.5 Snecma Recent Development

10.21 Albany International Corp

10.21.1 Albany International Corp Corporation Information

10.21.2 Albany International Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Albany International Corp Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Albany International Corp Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.21.5 Albany International Corp Recent Development

10.22 Swire

10.22.1 Swire Corporation Information

10.22.2 Swire Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Swire Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Swire Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.22.5 Swire Recent Development

10.23 AAR CORP

10.23.1 AAR CORP Corporation Information

10.23.2 AAR CORP Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 AAR CORP Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 AAR CORP Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.23.5 AAR CORP Recent Development

10.24 SPP Canada Aircraft

10.24.1 SPP Canada Aircraft Corporation Information

10.24.2 SPP Canada Aircraft Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 SPP Canada Aircraft Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 SPP Canada Aircraft Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.24.5 SPP Canada Aircraft Recent Development

10.25 AdamWorks Inc

10.25.1 AdamWorks Inc Corporation Information

10.25.2 AdamWorks Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 AdamWorks Inc Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 AdamWorks Inc Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.25.5 AdamWorks Inc Recent Development

10.26 Worthington Aviation

10.26.1 Worthington Aviation Corporation Information

10.26.2 Worthington Aviation Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Worthington Aviation Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Worthington Aviation Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.26.5 Worthington Aviation Recent Development

10.27 Eaton Corporation

10.27.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information

10.27.2 Eaton Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Eaton Corporation Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Eaton Corporation Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.27.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development

10.28 Mecaer

10.28.1 Mecaer Corporation Information

10.28.2 Mecaer Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Mecaer Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Mecaer Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.28.5 Mecaer Recent Development

10.29 Merill Technologies Group

10.29.1 Merill Technologies Group Corporation Information

10.29.2 Merill Technologies Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Merill Technologies Group Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Merill Technologies Group Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.29.5 Merill Technologies Group Recent Development

10.30 United Continental Holdings Inc

10.30.1 United Continental Holdings Inc Corporation Information

10.30.2 United Continental Holdings Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 United Continental Holdings Inc Airplane Landing Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 United Continental Holdings Inc Airplane Landing Gear Products Offered

10.30.5 United Continental Holdings Inc Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Airplane Landing Gear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Airplane Landing Gear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Airplane Landing Gear Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Airplane Landing Gear Distributors

12.3 Airplane Landing Gear Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”