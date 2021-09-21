Airlaid Textile Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2021-2027 | Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

“

The report titled Global Airlaid Textile Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Airlaid Textile market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Airlaid Textile market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Airlaid Textile market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Airlaid Textile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Airlaid Textile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Airlaid Textile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Airlaid Textile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Airlaid Textile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Airlaid Textile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Airlaid Textile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Airlaid Textile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, Duni AB, EAM Corporation（Domtar）, Fitesa, Oji Kinocloth, Kinsei Seishi, M&J Airlaid Products, Main S.p.A., C-airlaid, ACI S.A., National Nonwovens, China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology, Qiaohong New Materials, Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven, Elite Paper

Market Segmentation by Product:

Latex-bonded Airlaid Textile

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Textile

Multi-bonded Airlaid Textile



Market Segmentation by Application:

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Food Pads

Other



The Airlaid Textile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Airlaid Textile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Airlaid Textile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Airlaid Textile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Airlaid Textile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Airlaid Textile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Airlaid Textile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Airlaid Textile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Airlaid Textile Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Airlaid Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Latex-bonded Airlaid Textile

1.2.3 Thermal-bonded Airlaid Textile

1.2.4 Multi-bonded Airlaid Textile

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Airlaid Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Feminine Hygiene

1.3.3 Consumer Wipes

1.3.4 Adult Incontinence

1.3.5 Industrial Wipes

1.3.6 Food Pads

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Airlaid Textile Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Airlaid Textile Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Airlaid Textile Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Airlaid Textile, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Airlaid Textile Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Airlaid Textile Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Airlaid Textile Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Airlaid Textile Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Airlaid Textile Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Airlaid Textile Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Airlaid Textile Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Airlaid Textile Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Airlaid Textile Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Airlaid Textile Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Airlaid Textile Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Airlaid Textile Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Airlaid Textile Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Airlaid Textile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Airlaid Textile Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Airlaid Textile Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Airlaid Textile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Airlaid Textile Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Airlaid Textile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Airlaid Textile Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Airlaid Textile Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Airlaid Textile Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Airlaid Textile Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Airlaid Textile Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Airlaid Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Airlaid Textile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Airlaid Textile Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Airlaid Textile Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Airlaid Textile Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Airlaid Textile Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Airlaid Textile Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Airlaid Textile Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Airlaid Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Airlaid Textile Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Airlaid Textile Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Airlaid Textile Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Airlaid Textile Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Airlaid Textile Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Airlaid Textile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Airlaid Textile Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Airlaid Textile Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Airlaid Textile Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Airlaid Textile Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Airlaid Textile Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Airlaid Textile Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Airlaid Textile Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Airlaid Textile Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Airlaid Textile Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Airlaid Textile Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Airlaid Textile Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Airlaid Textile Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Airlaid Textile Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Airlaid Textile Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Airlaid Textile Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Airlaid Textile Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Airlaid Textile Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Airlaid Textile Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Airlaid Textile Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Airlaid Textile Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Airlaid Textile Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Airlaid Textile Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Airlaid Textile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Airlaid Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Airlaid Textile Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Airlaid Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Airlaid Textile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Airlaid Textile Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Airlaid Textile Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Airlaid Textile Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Airlaid Textile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Airlaid Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Airlaid Textile Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Airlaid Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Airlaid Textile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Airlaid Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Airlaid Textile Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Airlaid Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Textile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Textile Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Textile Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Glatfelter

12.1.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

12.1.2 Glatfelter Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Glatfelter Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Glatfelter Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.1.5 Glatfelter Recent Development

12.2 Georgia-Pacific

12.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

12.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

12.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

12.3.1 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Corporation Information

12.3.2 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.3.5 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Recent Development

12.4 Duni AB

12.4.1 Duni AB Corporation Information

12.4.2 Duni AB Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Duni AB Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Duni AB Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.4.5 Duni AB Recent Development

12.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar）

12.5.1 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Corporation Information

12.5.2 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.5.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Recent Development

12.6 Fitesa

12.6.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fitesa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fitesa Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fitesa Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.6.5 Fitesa Recent Development

12.7 Oji Kinocloth

12.7.1 Oji Kinocloth Corporation Information

12.7.2 Oji Kinocloth Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Oji Kinocloth Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Oji Kinocloth Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.7.5 Oji Kinocloth Recent Development

12.8 Kinsei Seishi

12.8.1 Kinsei Seishi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kinsei Seishi Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kinsei Seishi Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kinsei Seishi Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.8.5 Kinsei Seishi Recent Development

12.9 M&J Airlaid Products

12.9.1 M&J Airlaid Products Corporation Information

12.9.2 M&J Airlaid Products Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 M&J Airlaid Products Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 M&J Airlaid Products Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.9.5 M&J Airlaid Products Recent Development

12.10 Main S.p.A.

12.10.1 Main S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Main S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Main S.p.A. Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Main S.p.A. Airlaid Textile Products Offered

12.10.5 Main S.p.A. Recent Development

12.12 ACI S.A.

12.12.1 ACI S.A. Corporation Information

12.12.2 ACI S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ACI S.A. Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ACI S.A. Products Offered

12.12.5 ACI S.A. Recent Development

12.13 National Nonwovens

12.13.1 National Nonwovens Corporation Information

12.13.2 National Nonwovens Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 National Nonwovens Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 National Nonwovens Products Offered

12.13.5 National Nonwovens Recent Development

12.14 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

12.14.1 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Corporation Information

12.14.2 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Products Offered

12.14.5 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Recent Development

12.15 Qiaohong New Materials

12.15.1 Qiaohong New Materials Corporation Information

12.15.2 Qiaohong New Materials Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Qiaohong New Materials Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Qiaohong New Materials Products Offered

12.15.5 Qiaohong New Materials Recent Development

12.16 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

12.16.1 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Products Offered

12.16.5 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Recent Development

12.17 Elite Paper

12.17.1 Elite Paper Corporation Information

12.17.2 Elite Paper Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Elite Paper Airlaid Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Elite Paper Products Offered

12.17.5 Elite Paper Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Airlaid Textile Industry Trends

13.2 Airlaid Textile Market Drivers

13.3 Airlaid Textile Market Challenges

13.4 Airlaid Textile Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Airlaid Textile Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

