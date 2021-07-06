Airlaid Paper Market Opportunities, Regional Trends and Industry Analysis 2021-2027 | Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

“

The report titled Global Airlaid Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Airlaid Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Airlaid Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Airlaid Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Airlaid Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Airlaid Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Airlaid Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Airlaid Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Airlaid Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Airlaid Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Airlaid Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Airlaid Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, Duni AB, EAM Corporation（Domtar）, Fitesa, Oji Kinocloth, Kinsei Seishi, M&J Airlaid Products, Main S.p.A., C-airlaid, ACI S.A., National Nonwovens, China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology, Qiaohong New Materials, Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven, Elite Paper

Market Segmentation by Product: Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Multi-bonded Airlaid Paper



Market Segmentation by Application: Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

Other



The Airlaid Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Airlaid Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Airlaid Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Airlaid Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Airlaid Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Airlaid Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Airlaid Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Airlaid Paper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Airlaid Paper Market Overview

1.1 Airlaid Paper Product Overview

1.2 Airlaid Paper Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

1.2.2 Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

1.2.3 Multi-bonded Airlaid Paper

1.3 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Airlaid Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Airlaid Paper Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Airlaid Paper Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Airlaid Paper Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Airlaid Paper Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Airlaid Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Airlaid Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Airlaid Paper Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Airlaid Paper Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Airlaid Paper as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Airlaid Paper Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Airlaid Paper Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Airlaid Paper Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Airlaid Paper Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Airlaid Paper by Application

4.1 Airlaid Paper Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Feminine Hygiene

4.1.2 Consumer Wipes

4.1.3 Adult Incontinence

4.1.4 Industrial Wipes

4.1.5 Tabletop

4.1.6 Food Pads

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Airlaid Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Airlaid Paper Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Airlaid Paper by Country

5.1 North America Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Airlaid Paper Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Airlaid Paper by Country

6.1 Europe Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Airlaid Paper by Country

8.1 Latin America Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Airlaid Paper Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Airlaid Paper Business

10.1 Glatfelter

10.1.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

10.1.2 Glatfelter Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Glatfelter Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Glatfelter Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.1.5 Glatfelter Recent Development

10.2 Georgia-Pacific

10.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

10.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

10.3.1 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Corporation Information

10.3.2 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.3.5 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Recent Development

10.4 Duni AB

10.4.1 Duni AB Corporation Information

10.4.2 Duni AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Duni AB Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Duni AB Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.4.5 Duni AB Recent Development

10.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar）

10.5.1 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Corporation Information

10.5.2 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.5.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Recent Development

10.6 Fitesa

10.6.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fitesa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fitesa Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fitesa Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.6.5 Fitesa Recent Development

10.7 Oji Kinocloth

10.7.1 Oji Kinocloth Corporation Information

10.7.2 Oji Kinocloth Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Oji Kinocloth Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Oji Kinocloth Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.7.5 Oji Kinocloth Recent Development

10.8 Kinsei Seishi

10.8.1 Kinsei Seishi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kinsei Seishi Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kinsei Seishi Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kinsei Seishi Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.8.5 Kinsei Seishi Recent Development

10.9 M&J Airlaid Products

10.9.1 M&J Airlaid Products Corporation Information

10.9.2 M&J Airlaid Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 M&J Airlaid Products Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 M&J Airlaid Products Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.9.5 M&J Airlaid Products Recent Development

10.10 Main S.p.A.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Airlaid Paper Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Main S.p.A. Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Main S.p.A. Recent Development

10.11 C-airlaid

10.11.1 C-airlaid Corporation Information

10.11.2 C-airlaid Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 C-airlaid Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 C-airlaid Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.11.5 C-airlaid Recent Development

10.12 ACI S.A.

10.12.1 ACI S.A. Corporation Information

10.12.2 ACI S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ACI S.A. Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ACI S.A. Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.12.5 ACI S.A. Recent Development

10.13 National Nonwovens

10.13.1 National Nonwovens Corporation Information

10.13.2 National Nonwovens Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 National Nonwovens Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 National Nonwovens Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.13.5 National Nonwovens Recent Development

10.14 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

10.14.1 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Corporation Information

10.14.2 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.14.5 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Recent Development

10.15 Qiaohong New Materials

10.15.1 Qiaohong New Materials Corporation Information

10.15.2 Qiaohong New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Qiaohong New Materials Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Qiaohong New Materials Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.15.5 Qiaohong New Materials Recent Development

10.16 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

10.16.1 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.16.5 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Recent Development

10.17 Elite Paper

10.17.1 Elite Paper Corporation Information

10.17.2 Elite Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Elite Paper Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Elite Paper Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.17.5 Elite Paper Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Airlaid Paper Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Airlaid Paper Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Airlaid Paper Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Airlaid Paper Distributors

12.3 Airlaid Paper Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”