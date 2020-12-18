Aircraft Turned Parts Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026 | GKN plc, Spirit AeroSystems, Inc

“

The report titled Global Aircraft Turned Parts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aircraft Turned Parts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aircraft Turned Parts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aircraft Turned Parts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GKN plc, Spirit AeroSystems, Inc, Magellan Aerospace Corp, Triumph Group Inc, Collins Aerospace, Senior plc, MinebeaMitsumi, Inc, Air Industries Group, Inc, Gardner Aerospace, Precision Castparts Corp, Cox Manufacturing, Ardel, SR Machining, Machine Specialties，Inc, Roth Holding Inc, Mayday Manufacturing, AVIC, Dajin Precision Hardware Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Flight Control Surfaces

Engine

Landing Gear

Others



The Aircraft Turned Parts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aircraft Turned Parts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aircraft Turned Parts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aircraft Turned Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aircraft Turned Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aircraft Turned Parts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aircraft Turned Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aircraft Turned Parts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Aircraft Turned Parts

1.1 Aircraft Turned Parts Market Overview

1.1.1 Aircraft Turned Parts Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Aircraft Turned Parts Market Overview by Material Type

2.1 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Material Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Historic Market Size by Material Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Forecasted Market Size by Material Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Aluminum

2.5 Stainless Steel

2.6 Titanium

2.7 Others

3 Aircraft Turned Parts Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Flight Control Surfaces

3.5 Engine

3.6 Landing Gear

3.7 Others

4 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aircraft Turned Parts as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aircraft Turned Parts Market

4.4 Global Top Players Aircraft Turned Parts Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Aircraft Turned Parts Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Aircraft Turned Parts Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 GKN plc

5.1.1 GKN plc Profile

5.1.2 GKN plc Main Business

5.1.3 GKN plc Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 GKN plc Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 GKN plc Recent Developments

5.2 Spirit AeroSystems, Inc

5.2.1 Spirit AeroSystems, Inc Profile

5.2.2 Spirit AeroSystems, Inc Main Business

5.2.3 Spirit AeroSystems, Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Spirit AeroSystems, Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Spirit AeroSystems, Inc Recent Developments

5.3 Magellan Aerospace Corp

5.5.1 Magellan Aerospace Corp Profile

5.3.2 Magellan Aerospace Corp Main Business

5.3.3 Magellan Aerospace Corp Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Magellan Aerospace Corp Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Triumph Group Inc Recent Developments

5.4 Triumph Group Inc

5.4.1 Triumph Group Inc Profile

5.4.2 Triumph Group Inc Main Business

5.4.3 Triumph Group Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Triumph Group Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Triumph Group Inc Recent Developments

5.5 Collins Aerospace

5.5.1 Collins Aerospace Profile

5.5.2 Collins Aerospace Main Business

5.5.3 Collins Aerospace Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Collins Aerospace Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Collins Aerospace Recent Developments

5.6 Senior plc

5.6.1 Senior plc Profile

5.6.2 Senior plc Main Business

5.6.3 Senior plc Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Senior plc Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Senior plc Recent Developments

5.7 MinebeaMitsumi, Inc

5.7.1 MinebeaMitsumi, Inc Profile

5.7.2 MinebeaMitsumi, Inc Main Business

5.7.3 MinebeaMitsumi, Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 MinebeaMitsumi, Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 MinebeaMitsumi, Inc Recent Developments

5.8 Air Industries Group, Inc

5.8.1 Air Industries Group, Inc Profile

5.8.2 Air Industries Group, Inc Main Business

5.8.3 Air Industries Group, Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Air Industries Group, Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Air Industries Group, Inc Recent Developments

5.9 Gardner Aerospace

5.9.1 Gardner Aerospace Profile

5.9.2 Gardner Aerospace Main Business

5.9.3 Gardner Aerospace Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Gardner Aerospace Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Gardner Aerospace Recent Developments

5.10 Precision Castparts Corp

5.10.1 Precision Castparts Corp Profile

5.10.2 Precision Castparts Corp Main Business

5.10.3 Precision Castparts Corp Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Precision Castparts Corp Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Precision Castparts Corp Recent Developments

5.11 Cox Manufacturing

5.11.1 Cox Manufacturing Profile

5.11.2 Cox Manufacturing Main Business

5.11.3 Cox Manufacturing Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cox Manufacturing Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Cox Manufacturing Recent Developments

5.12 Ardel

5.12.1 Ardel Profile

5.12.2 Ardel Main Business

5.12.3 Ardel Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Ardel Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Ardel Recent Developments

5.13 SR Machining

5.13.1 SR Machining Profile

5.13.2 SR Machining Main Business

5.13.3 SR Machining Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 SR Machining Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 SR Machining Recent Developments

5.14 Machine Specialties，Inc

5.14.1 Machine Specialties，Inc Profile

5.14.2 Machine Specialties，Inc Main Business

5.14.3 Machine Specialties，Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Machine Specialties，Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Machine Specialties，Inc Recent Developments

5.15 Roth Holding Inc

5.15.1 Roth Holding Inc Profile

5.15.2 Roth Holding Inc Main Business

5.15.3 Roth Holding Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Roth Holding Inc Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Roth Holding Inc Recent Developments

5.16 Mayday Manufacturing

5.16.1 Mayday Manufacturing Profile

5.16.2 Mayday Manufacturing Main Business

5.16.3 Mayday Manufacturing Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Mayday Manufacturing Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Mayday Manufacturing Recent Developments

5.17 AVIC

5.17.1 AVIC Profile

5.17.2 AVIC Main Business

5.17.3 AVIC Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 AVIC Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 AVIC Recent Developments

5.18 Dajin Precision Hardware Co., Ltd

5.18.1 Dajin Precision Hardware Co., Ltd Profile

5.18.2 Dajin Precision Hardware Co., Ltd Main Business

5.18.3 Dajin Precision Hardware Co., Ltd Aircraft Turned Parts Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Dajin Precision Hardware Co., Ltd Aircraft Turned Parts Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Dajin Precision Hardware Co., Ltd Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Turned Parts Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Aircraft Turned Parts Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”