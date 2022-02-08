Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027| GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aircraft Turbofan Engine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aircraft Turbofan Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Research Report: GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, International Aero Engines, Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International, Honeywell International, MTU Aero Engines, Engine Alliance, UEC-Aviadvigatel

Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Segmentation by Product: High-Bypass Type, Low-Bypass Type

Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Military

The Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Aircraft Turbofan Engine market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aircraft Turbofan Engine industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 High-Bypass Type

1.2.3 Low-Bypass Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production

2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Aircraft Turbofan Engine by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Aircraft Turbofan Engine in 2021

4.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 GE Aviation

12.1.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Aviation Overview

12.1.3 GE Aviation Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 GE Aviation Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 GE Aviation Recent Developments

12.2 Pratt & Whitney

12.2.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pratt & Whitney Overview

12.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Pratt & Whitney Recent Developments

12.3 Rolls-Royce

12.3.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rolls-Royce Overview

12.3.3 Rolls-Royce Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Rolls-Royce Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Developments

12.4 International Aero Engines

12.4.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

12.4.2 International Aero Engines Overview

12.4.3 International Aero Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 International Aero Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 International Aero Engines Recent Developments

12.5 Safran Aircraft Engines

12.5.1 Safran Aircraft Engines Corporation Information

12.5.2 Safran Aircraft Engines Overview

12.5.3 Safran Aircraft Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Safran Aircraft Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Safran Aircraft Engines Recent Developments

12.6 CFM International

12.6.1 CFM International Corporation Information

12.6.2 CFM International Overview

12.6.3 CFM International Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 CFM International Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 CFM International Recent Developments

12.7 Honeywell International

12.7.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Honeywell International Overview

12.7.3 Honeywell International Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Honeywell International Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments

12.8 MTU Aero Engines

12.8.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

12.8.2 MTU Aero Engines Overview

12.8.3 MTU Aero Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 MTU Aero Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 MTU Aero Engines Recent Developments

12.9 Engine Alliance

12.9.1 Engine Alliance Corporation Information

12.9.2 Engine Alliance Overview

12.9.3 Engine Alliance Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Engine Alliance Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Engine Alliance Recent Developments

12.10 UEC-Aviadvigatel

12.10.1 UEC-Aviadvigatel Corporation Information

12.10.2 UEC-Aviadvigatel Overview

12.10.3 UEC-Aviadvigatel Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 UEC-Aviadvigatel Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 UEC-Aviadvigatel Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Distributors

13.5 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Industry Trends

14.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Drivers

14.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Challenges

14.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

