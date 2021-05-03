Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

“

The report titled Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aircraft Turbofan Engine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aircraft Turbofan Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, International Aero Engines, Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International, Honeywell International, MTU Aero Engines, Engine Alliance, UEC-Aviadvigatel

Market Segmentation by Product: High-Bypass Type

Low-Bypass Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Military



The Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aircraft Turbofan Engine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aircraft Turbofan Engine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aircraft Turbofan Engine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 High-Bypass Type

1.3.3 Low-Bypass Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Military

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Trends

2.3.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Drivers

2.3.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Challenges

2.3.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Aircraft Turbofan Engine Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Aircraft Turbofan Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aircraft Turbofan Engine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Aircraft Turbofan Engine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Aircraft Turbofan Engine Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Aircraft Turbofan Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Aircraft Turbofan Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Aircraft Turbofan Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Aircraft Turbofan Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 GE Aviation

8.1.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Aviation Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 GE Aviation Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.1.5 GE Aviation SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 GE Aviation Recent Developments

8.2 Pratt & Whitney

8.2.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

8.2.2 Pratt & Whitney Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.2.5 Pratt & Whitney SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Pratt & Whitney Recent Developments

8.3 Rolls-Royce

8.3.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

8.3.2 Rolls-Royce Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Rolls-Royce Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.3.5 Rolls-Royce SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Rolls-Royce Recent Developments

8.4 International Aero Engines

8.4.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

8.4.2 International Aero Engines Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 International Aero Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.4.5 International Aero Engines SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 International Aero Engines Recent Developments

8.5 Safran Aircraft Engines

8.5.1 Safran Aircraft Engines Corporation Information

8.5.2 Safran Aircraft Engines Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Safran Aircraft Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.5.5 Safran Aircraft Engines SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Safran Aircraft Engines Recent Developments

8.6 CFM International

8.6.1 CFM International Corporation Information

8.6.2 CFM International Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 CFM International Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.6.5 CFM International SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 CFM International Recent Developments

8.7 Honeywell International

8.7.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

8.7.2 Honeywell International Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Honeywell International Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.7.5 Honeywell International SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Honeywell International Recent Developments

8.8 MTU Aero Engines

8.8.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

8.8.2 MTU Aero Engines Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 MTU Aero Engines Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.8.5 MTU Aero Engines SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 MTU Aero Engines Recent Developments

8.9 Engine Alliance

8.9.1 Engine Alliance Corporation Information

8.9.2 Engine Alliance Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Engine Alliance Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.9.5 Engine Alliance SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Engine Alliance Recent Developments

8.10 UEC-Aviadvigatel

8.10.1 UEC-Aviadvigatel Corporation Information

8.10.2 UEC-Aviadvigatel Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 UEC-Aviadvigatel Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Products and Services

8.10.5 UEC-Aviadvigatel SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 UEC-Aviadvigatel Recent Developments

9 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Aircraft Turbofan Engine Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Turbofan Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Distributors

11.3 Aircraft Turbofan Engine Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

