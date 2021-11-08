Aircraft Gearbox Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Liebherr, United Technologies, Aero Gearbox

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Aircraft Gearbox Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aircraft Gearbox report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aircraft Gearbox market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aircraft Gearbox market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aircraft Gearbox market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aircraft Gearbox market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aircraft Gearbox market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Liebherr, United Technologies, Aero Gearbox, Northstar Aerospace, Safran

Market Segmentation by Product:

Reduction Gearbox (RGB)

Accessory Gearbox (AGB)

Actuation Gearbox

Tail Rotor Gearbox

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Aircraft

Civil Aircraft



The Aircraft Gearbox Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aircraft Gearbox market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aircraft Gearbox market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Aircraft Gearbox Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aircraft Gearbox

1.2 Aircraft Gearbox Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Reduction Gearbox (RGB)

1.2.3 Accessory Gearbox (AGB)

1.2.4 Actuation Gearbox

1.2.5 Tail Rotor Gearbox

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Aircraft Gearbox Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Aircraft

1.3.3 Civil Aircraft

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Aircraft Gearbox Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Aircraft Gearbox Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Aircraft Gearbox Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Aircraft Gearbox Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Aircraft Gearbox Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aircraft Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Aircraft Gearbox Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Aircraft Gearbox Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Aircraft Gearbox Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Aircraft Gearbox Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Aircraft Gearbox Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Aircraft Gearbox Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Aircraft Gearbox Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aircraft Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Aircraft Gearbox Production

3.4.1 North America Aircraft Gearbox Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Aircraft Gearbox Production

3.5.1 Europe Aircraft Gearbox Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Aircraft Gearbox Production

3.6.1 China Aircraft Gearbox Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Aircraft Gearbox Production

3.7.1 Japan Aircraft Gearbox Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Aircraft Gearbox Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Aircraft Gearbox Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Aircraft Gearbox Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aircraft Gearbox Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Aircraft Gearbox Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Aircraft Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Aircraft Gearbox Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Aircraft Gearbox Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Aircraft Gearbox Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Liebherr

7.1.1 Liebherr Aircraft Gearbox Corporation Information

7.1.2 Liebherr Aircraft Gearbox Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Liebherr Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Liebherr Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Liebherr Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 United Technologies

7.2.1 United Technologies Aircraft Gearbox Corporation Information

7.2.2 United Technologies Aircraft Gearbox Product Portfolio

7.2.3 United Technologies Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 United Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 United Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Aero Gearbox

7.3.1 Aero Gearbox Aircraft Gearbox Corporation Information

7.3.2 Aero Gearbox Aircraft Gearbox Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Aero Gearbox Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Aero Gearbox Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Aero Gearbox Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Northstar Aerospace

7.4.1 Northstar Aerospace Aircraft Gearbox Corporation Information

7.4.2 Northstar Aerospace Aircraft Gearbox Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Northstar Aerospace Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Northstar Aerospace Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Northstar Aerospace Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Safran

7.5.1 Safran Aircraft Gearbox Corporation Information

7.5.2 Safran Aircraft Gearbox Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Safran Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Safran Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Safran Recent Developments/Updates

8 Aircraft Gearbox Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Aircraft Gearbox Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aircraft Gearbox

8.4 Aircraft Gearbox Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Aircraft Gearbox Distributors List

9.3 Aircraft Gearbox Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Aircraft Gearbox Industry Trends

10.2 Aircraft Gearbox Growth Drivers

10.3 Aircraft Gearbox Market Challenges

10.4 Aircraft Gearbox Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Aircraft Gearbox by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Aircraft Gearbox Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Aircraft Gearbox

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Aircraft Gearbox by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Aircraft Gearbox by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Aircraft Gearbox by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Aircraft Gearbox by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Aircraft Gearbox by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aircraft Gearbox by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Aircraft Gearbox by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Aircraft Gearbox by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”