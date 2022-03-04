Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market 2022 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Toray, Bostik

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4414726/global-aircraft-fire-retardant-materials-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Toray, Bostik, Henkel, Huber Engineered Materials, Clariant Corporation, RTP Company, Italmatch, Chemtura, CFOAM, Albemarle, Ciba, DIC Corporation, Solvay, Royal DSM, Israel Chemicals, BASF, Kirkhill, DuPont, Unifrax, DAF Products
Market Segmentation by Product:
Organic Material
Inorganic Material
Market Segmentation by Application:
Aircraft Body
Aircraft Interior
Aircraft Parts
Others
The Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4414726/global-aircraft-fire-retardant-materials-market
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market expansion?
- What will be the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Organic Material
1.2.3 Inorganic Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aircraft Body
1.3.3 Aircraft Interior
1.3.4 Aircraft Parts
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Production
2.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials in 2021
4.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
12.1.1 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Corporation Information
12.1.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Overview
12.1.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Recent Developments
12.2 Toray
12.2.1 Toray Corporation Information
12.2.2 Toray Overview
12.2.3 Toray Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Toray Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Toray Recent Developments
12.3 Bostik
12.3.1 Bostik Corporation Information
12.3.2 Bostik Overview
12.3.3 Bostik Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Bostik Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Bostik Recent Developments
12.4 Henkel
12.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.4.2 Henkel Overview
12.4.3 Henkel Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Henkel Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Henkel Recent Developments
12.5 Huber Engineered Materials
12.5.1 Huber Engineered Materials Corporation Information
12.5.2 Huber Engineered Materials Overview
12.5.3 Huber Engineered Materials Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Huber Engineered Materials Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Huber Engineered Materials Recent Developments
12.6 Clariant Corporation
12.6.1 Clariant Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Clariant Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Clariant Corporation Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Clariant Corporation Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Clariant Corporation Recent Developments
12.7 RTP Company
12.7.1 RTP Company Corporation Information
12.7.2 RTP Company Overview
12.7.3 RTP Company Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 RTP Company Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 RTP Company Recent Developments
12.8 Italmatch
12.8.1 Italmatch Corporation Information
12.8.2 Italmatch Overview
12.8.3 Italmatch Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Italmatch Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Italmatch Recent Developments
12.9 Chemtura
12.9.1 Chemtura Corporation Information
12.9.2 Chemtura Overview
12.9.3 Chemtura Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Chemtura Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Chemtura Recent Developments
12.10 CFOAM
12.10.1 CFOAM Corporation Information
12.10.2 CFOAM Overview
12.10.3 CFOAM Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 CFOAM Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 CFOAM Recent Developments
12.11 Albemarle
12.11.1 Albemarle Corporation Information
12.11.2 Albemarle Overview
12.11.3 Albemarle Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Albemarle Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Albemarle Recent Developments
12.12 Ciba
12.12.1 Ciba Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ciba Overview
12.12.3 Ciba Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Ciba Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Ciba Recent Developments
12.13 DIC Corporation
12.13.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information
12.13.2 DIC Corporation Overview
12.13.3 DIC Corporation Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 DIC Corporation Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments
12.14 Solvay
12.14.1 Solvay Corporation Information
12.14.2 Solvay Overview
12.14.3 Solvay Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 Solvay Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Solvay Recent Developments
12.15 Royal DSM
12.15.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information
12.15.2 Royal DSM Overview
12.15.3 Royal DSM Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 Royal DSM Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments
12.16 Israel Chemicals
12.16.1 Israel Chemicals Corporation Information
12.16.2 Israel Chemicals Overview
12.16.3 Israel Chemicals Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.16.4 Israel Chemicals Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Israel Chemicals Recent Developments
12.17 BASF
12.17.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.17.2 BASF Overview
12.17.3 BASF Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.17.4 BASF Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.18 Kirkhill
12.18.1 Kirkhill Corporation Information
12.18.2 Kirkhill Overview
12.18.3 Kirkhill Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.18.4 Kirkhill Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Kirkhill Recent Developments
12.19 DuPont
12.19.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.19.2 DuPont Overview
12.19.3 DuPont Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.19.4 DuPont Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 DuPont Recent Developments
12.20 Unifrax
12.20.1 Unifrax Corporation Information
12.20.2 Unifrax Overview
12.20.3 Unifrax Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.20.4 Unifrax Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 Unifrax Recent Developments
12.21 DAF Products
12.21.1 DAF Products Corporation Information
12.21.2 DAF Products Overview
12.21.3 DAF Products Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.21.4 DAF Products Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.21.5 DAF Products Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Production Mode & Process
13.4 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Sales Channels
13.4.2 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Distributors
13.5 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Industry Trends
14.2 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Drivers
14.3 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Challenges
14.4 Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Aircraft Fire Retardant Materials Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4414726/global-aircraft-fire-retardant-materials-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”