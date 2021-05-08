Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | GE Aviation, COI Ceramics Inc, Composite Horizons LLC

“

The report titled Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Aviation, COI Ceramics Inc, Composite Horizons LLC, Herakles (Safran Ceramics), Honeywell International Inc, IHI Corporation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

Market Segmentation by Product: Oxides

SiC

Carbon

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

Others



The Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Oxides

1.2.3 SiC

1.2.4 Carbon

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Aircraft

1.3.3 Business Aircraft

1.3.4 Military Aircraft

1.3.5 Helicopter

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Restraints

3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales

3.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Aviation

12.1.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Aviation Overview

12.1.3 GE Aviation Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Aviation Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Products and Services

12.1.5 GE Aviation Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 GE Aviation Recent Developments

12.2 COI Ceramics Inc

12.2.1 COI Ceramics Inc Corporation Information

12.2.2 COI Ceramics Inc Overview

12.2.3 COI Ceramics Inc Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 COI Ceramics Inc Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Products and Services

12.2.5 COI Ceramics Inc Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 COI Ceramics Inc Recent Developments

12.3 Composite Horizons LLC

12.3.1 Composite Horizons LLC Corporation Information

12.3.2 Composite Horizons LLC Overview

12.3.3 Composite Horizons LLC Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Composite Horizons LLC Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Products and Services

12.3.5 Composite Horizons LLC Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Composite Horizons LLC Recent Developments

12.4 Herakles (Safran Ceramics)

12.4.1 Herakles (Safran Ceramics) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Herakles (Safran Ceramics) Overview

12.4.3 Herakles (Safran Ceramics) Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Herakles (Safran Ceramics) Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Products and Services

12.4.5 Herakles (Safran Ceramics) Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Herakles (Safran Ceramics) Recent Developments

12.5 Honeywell International Inc

12.5.1 Honeywell International Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Honeywell International Inc Overview

12.5.3 Honeywell International Inc Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Honeywell International Inc Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Products and Services

12.5.5 Honeywell International Inc Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Honeywell International Inc Recent Developments

12.6 IHI Corporation

12.6.1 IHI Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 IHI Corporation Overview

12.6.3 IHI Corporation Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 IHI Corporation Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Products and Services

12.6.5 IHI Corporation Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 IHI Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Pratt & Whitney

12.7.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pratt & Whitney Overview

12.7.3 Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Products and Services

12.7.5 Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Pratt & Whitney Recent Developments

12.8 Rolls-Royce

12.8.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rolls-Royce Overview

12.8.3 Rolls-Royce Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Rolls-Royce Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Products and Services

12.8.5 Rolls-Royce Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Rolls-Royce Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Distributors

13.5 Aircraft Engine Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

