Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc., GALAXY GRS s.r.o.

The report titled Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc., GALAXY GRS s.r.o., Stratos 07, s.r.o., Indemnis, Inc., Opale Parachutes, Mars Parachutes, Drone Rescue Systems GmbH, ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd., Fruity Chutes

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 10FT

10-20FT

20-30FT

Above 10FT



Market Segmentation by Application: Light-sport Aircraft (LSA)

Ultralight Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

eVTOL Aircraft



The Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System

1.1 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Overview

1.1.1 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Product Scope

1.1.2 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Less than 10FT

2.5 10-20FT

2.6 20-30FT

2.7 Above 10FT

3 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Light-sport Aircraft (LSA)

3.5 Ultralight Aircraft

3.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

3.7 eVTOL Aircraft

4 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc.

5.1.1 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 GALAXY GRS s.r.o.

5.2.1 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Profile

5.2.2 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Main Business

5.2.3 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Recent Developments

5.3 Stratos 07, s.r.o.

5.5.1 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Profile

5.3.2 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Main Business

5.3.3 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Indemnis, Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Indemnis, Inc.

5.4.1 Indemnis, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Indemnis, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Indemnis, Inc. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Indemnis, Inc. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Indemnis, Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Opale Parachutes

5.5.1 Opale Parachutes Profile

5.5.2 Opale Parachutes Main Business

5.5.3 Opale Parachutes Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Opale Parachutes Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Opale Parachutes Recent Developments

5.6 Mars Parachutes

5.6.1 Mars Parachutes Profile

5.6.2 Mars Parachutes Main Business

5.6.3 Mars Parachutes Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Mars Parachutes Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Mars Parachutes Recent Developments

5.7 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH

5.7.1 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Profile

5.7.2 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Main Business

5.7.3 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Recent Developments

5.8 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd.

5.8.1 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Profile

5.8.2 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Main Business

5.8.3 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Recent Developments

5.9 Fruity Chutes

5.9.1 Fruity Chutes Profile

5.9.2 Fruity Chutes Main Business

5.9.3 Fruity Chutes Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Fruity Chutes Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Fruity Chutes Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Dynamics

11.1 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Industry Trends

11.2 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Drivers

11.3 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Challenges

11.4 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

