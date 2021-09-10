Air Treatment Products Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Dyson, GermGuardian, Samsung Group

“

The report titled Global Air Treatment Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Treatment Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Treatment Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Treatment Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Treatment Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Treatment Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Treatment Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Treatment Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Treatment Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Treatment Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Treatment Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Treatment Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dyson, GermGuardian, Samsung Group, LG, Panasonic, Haier, Sharp, Blueair, Danby, Honeywell, De’Longhi, Winix, GE Appliances, Yadu, Gree, Midea, Deerma, Guardian Technologies, BONECO AG, Kenmore

Market Segmentation by Product:

Air Purifier

Humidifier

Dehumidifier



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Air Treatment Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Treatment Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Treatment Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Treatment Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Treatment Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Treatment Products market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Treatment Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Treatment Products market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Treatment Products Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Air Purifier

1.2.3 Humidifier

1.2.4 Dehumidifier

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Air Treatment Products Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Air Treatment Products, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Air Treatment Products Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Air Treatment Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Air Treatment Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Air Treatment Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Air Treatment Products Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Air Treatment Products Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Air Treatment Products Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Air Treatment Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Air Treatment Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Treatment Products Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Air Treatment Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Air Treatment Products Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Air Treatment Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Air Treatment Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Air Treatment Products Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Air Treatment Products Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Air Treatment Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Air Treatment Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Air Treatment Products Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Air Treatment Products Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Air Treatment Products Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Air Treatment Products Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Air Treatment Products Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Air Treatment Products Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Air Treatment Products Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Air Treatment Products Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Air Treatment Products Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Air Treatment Products Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Air Treatment Products Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Air Treatment Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Air Treatment Products Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Air Treatment Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Air Treatment Products Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Air Treatment Products Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Air Treatment Products Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Air Treatment Products Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Air Treatment Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Air Treatment Products Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Air Treatment Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Air Treatment Products Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Air Treatment Products Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Air Treatment Products Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Air Treatment Products Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Treatment Products Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Treatment Products Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Air Treatment Products Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Air Treatment Products Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Air Treatment Products Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Air Treatment Products Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dyson

12.1.1 Dyson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dyson Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dyson Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dyson Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.1.5 Dyson Recent Development

12.2 GermGuardian

12.2.1 GermGuardian Corporation Information

12.2.2 GermGuardian Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GermGuardian Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GermGuardian Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.2.5 GermGuardian Recent Development

12.3 Samsung Group

12.3.1 Samsung Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Samsung Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Samsung Group Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Samsung Group Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.3.5 Samsung Group Recent Development

12.4 LG

12.4.1 LG Corporation Information

12.4.2 LG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 LG Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LG Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.4.5 LG Recent Development

12.5 Panasonic

12.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.5.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Panasonic Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Panasonic Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.6 Haier

12.6.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.6.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Haier Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Haier Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.6.5 Haier Recent Development

12.7 Sharp

12.7.1 Sharp Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sharp Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sharp Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.7.5 Sharp Recent Development

12.8 Blueair

12.8.1 Blueair Corporation Information

12.8.2 Blueair Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Blueair Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Blueair Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.8.5 Blueair Recent Development

12.9 Danby

12.9.1 Danby Corporation Information

12.9.2 Danby Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Danby Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Danby Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.9.5 Danby Recent Development

12.10 Honeywell

12.10.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.10.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Honeywell Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Honeywell Air Treatment Products Products Offered

12.10.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.12 Winix

12.12.1 Winix Corporation Information

12.12.2 Winix Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Winix Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Winix Products Offered

12.12.5 Winix Recent Development

12.13 GE Appliances

12.13.1 GE Appliances Corporation Information

12.13.2 GE Appliances Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 GE Appliances Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 GE Appliances Products Offered

12.13.5 GE Appliances Recent Development

12.14 Yadu

12.14.1 Yadu Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yadu Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Yadu Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yadu Products Offered

12.14.5 Yadu Recent Development

12.15 Gree

12.15.1 Gree Corporation Information

12.15.2 Gree Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Gree Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Gree Products Offered

12.15.5 Gree Recent Development

12.16 Midea

12.16.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.16.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Midea Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Midea Products Offered

12.16.5 Midea Recent Development

12.17 Deerma

12.17.1 Deerma Corporation Information

12.17.2 Deerma Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Deerma Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Deerma Products Offered

12.17.5 Deerma Recent Development

12.18 Guardian Technologies

12.18.1 Guardian Technologies Corporation Information

12.18.2 Guardian Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Guardian Technologies Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Guardian Technologies Products Offered

12.18.5 Guardian Technologies Recent Development

12.19 BONECO AG

12.19.1 BONECO AG Corporation Information

12.19.2 BONECO AG Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 BONECO AG Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 BONECO AG Products Offered

12.19.5 BONECO AG Recent Development

12.20 Kenmore

12.20.1 Kenmore Corporation Information

12.20.2 Kenmore Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Kenmore Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Kenmore Products Offered

12.20.5 Kenmore Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Air Treatment Products Industry Trends

13.2 Air Treatment Products Market Drivers

13.3 Air Treatment Products Market Challenges

13.4 Air Treatment Products Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Air Treatment Products Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”