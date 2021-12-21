Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Thales Group., LEMZ, Harris Corp.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Thales Group., LEMZ, Harris Corp., Indra Sistemas SA, Raytheon, Cobham Plc, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Frequentis AG, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Telephonics Corp., Siqura B. V., Aeronav Group, Warren-Knight, Kongsberg Gallium, Searidge Technologies Inc., Jezetek, Wisesoft, Glarun

Market Segmentation by Product:

ATC Communications Equipment

ATC Navigation Equipment

ATC Surveillance Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Military Aircraft



The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment

1.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 ATC Communications Equipment

1.2.3 ATC Navigation Equipment

1.2.4 ATC Surveillance Equipment

1.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Aircraft

1.3.3 Private Aircraft

1.3.4 Military Aircraft

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 Central & South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production

3.9.1 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Central & South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production

3.10.1 Central & South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Central & South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Thales Group.

7.1.1 Thales Group. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thales Group. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Thales Group. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Thales Group. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Thales Group. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 LEMZ

7.2.1 LEMZ Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 LEMZ Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 LEMZ Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 LEMZ Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 LEMZ Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Harris Corp.

7.3.1 Harris Corp. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 Harris Corp. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Harris Corp. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Harris Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Harris Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Indra Sistemas SA

7.4.1 Indra Sistemas SA Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Indra Sistemas SA Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Indra Sistemas SA Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Indra Sistemas SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Indra Sistemas SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Raytheon

7.5.1 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Raytheon Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Raytheon Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Cobham Plc

7.6.1 Cobham Plc Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cobham Plc Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Cobham Plc Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Cobham Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Cobham Plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation

7.7.1 Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 BAE Systems Plc

7.8.1 BAE Systems Plc Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 BAE Systems Plc Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 BAE Systems Plc Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 BAE Systems Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BAE Systems Plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Northrop Grumman Corp

7.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corp Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Northrop Grumman Corp Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Northrop Grumman Corp Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Northrop Grumman Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Northrop Grumman Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Frequentis AG

7.10.1 Frequentis AG Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 Frequentis AG Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Frequentis AG Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Frequentis AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Frequentis AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sierra Nevada Corporation

7.11.1 Sierra Nevada Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sierra Nevada Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sierra Nevada Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sierra Nevada Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sierra Nevada Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Telephonics Corp.

7.13.1 Telephonics Corp. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 Telephonics Corp. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Telephonics Corp. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Telephonics Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Telephonics Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Siqura B. V.

7.14.1 Siqura B. V. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Siqura B. V. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Siqura B. V. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Siqura B. V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Siqura B. V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Aeronav Group

7.15.1 Aeronav Group Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.15.2 Aeronav Group Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Aeronav Group Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Aeronav Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Aeronav Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Warren-Knight

7.16.1 Warren-Knight Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Warren-Knight Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Warren-Knight Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Warren-Knight Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Warren-Knight Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Kongsberg Gallium

7.17.1 Kongsberg Gallium Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kongsberg Gallium Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Kongsberg Gallium Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Kongsberg Gallium Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Kongsberg Gallium Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Searidge Technologies Inc.

7.18.1 Searidge Technologies Inc. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.18.2 Searidge Technologies Inc. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Searidge Technologies Inc. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Searidge Technologies Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Searidge Technologies Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Jezetek

7.19.1 Jezetek Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jezetek Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Jezetek Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Jezetek Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Jezetek Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Wisesoft

7.20.1 Wisesoft Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.20.2 Wisesoft Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Wisesoft Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Wisesoft Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Wisesoft Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Glarun

7.21.1 Glarun Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Corporation Information

7.21.2 Glarun Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Glarun Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Glarun Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Glarun Recent Developments/Updates

8 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment

8.4 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 Central & South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”