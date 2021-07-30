Air Purifications Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Honeywell International (US), 3M Company (US), Sharp Corporation (Japan)

“

The report titled Global Air Purifications Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Purifications market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Purifications market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Purifications market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Purifications market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Purifications report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Purifications report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Purifications market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Purifications market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Purifications market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Purifications market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Purifications market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Honeywell International (US), 3M Company (US), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Daikin Industries(Japan), Air Products and Chemicals(US), Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Australia), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), SPX Corporation (US), Mann+Hummel(Germany), Clarcor(US)

Market Segmentation by Product: Dust Collectors

Fire/Emergency Exhaust

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Oil & Mist Eliminators

Vehicle Exhaust

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Construction

Healthcare & Medical

Energy & Utility

Manufacturing

Other



The Air Purifications Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Purifications market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Purifications market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Purifications market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Purifications industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Purifications market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Purifications market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Purifications market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Purifications Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Purifications Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dust Collectors

1.2.3 Fire/Emergency Exhaust

1.2.4 Fume & Smoke Collectors

1.2.5 Oil & Mist Eliminators

1.2.6 Vehicle Exhaust

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Purifications Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Healthcare & Medical

1.3.5 Energy & Utility

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Air Purifications Production

2.1 Global Air Purifications Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Air Purifications Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Air Purifications Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Air Purifications Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Air Purifications Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Air Purifications Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Air Purifications Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Air Purifications Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Air Purifications Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Air Purifications Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Air Purifications Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Air Purifications Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Air Purifications Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Air Purifications Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Air Purifications Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Air Purifications Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Air Purifications Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Air Purifications Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Air Purifications Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Purifications Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Air Purifications Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Air Purifications Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Air Purifications Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Purifications Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Air Purifications Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Air Purifications Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Air Purifications Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Air Purifications Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Air Purifications Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Air Purifications Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Air Purifications Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Air Purifications Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Air Purifications Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Air Purifications Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Air Purifications Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Air Purifications Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Air Purifications Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Air Purifications Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Air Purifications Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Air Purifications Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Air Purifications Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Air Purifications Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Air Purifications Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Air Purifications Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Air Purifications Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Air Purifications Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Air Purifications Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Air Purifications Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Air Purifications Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Air Purifications Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Air Purifications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Air Purifications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Air Purifications Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Air Purifications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Air Purifications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Air Purifications Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Air Purifications Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Air Purifications Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Air Purifications Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Air Purifications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Air Purifications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Air Purifications Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Air Purifications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Air Purifications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Air Purifications Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Air Purifications Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Air Purifications Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Air Purifications Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Air Purifications Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Air Purifications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Air Purifications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Air Purifications Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Air Purifications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Air Purifications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Air Purifications Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Air Purifications Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Air Purifications Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Air Purifications Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International (US)

12.1.1 Honeywell International (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Honeywell International (US) Overview

12.1.3 Honeywell International (US) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Honeywell International (US) Air Purifications Product Description

12.1.5 Honeywell International (US) Recent Developments

12.2 3M Company (US)

12.2.1 3M Company (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Company (US) Overview

12.2.3 3M Company (US) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Company (US) Air Purifications Product Description

12.2.5 3M Company (US) Recent Developments

12.3 Sharp Corporation (Japan)

12.3.1 Sharp Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sharp Corporation (Japan) Overview

12.3.3 Sharp Corporation (Japan) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sharp Corporation (Japan) Air Purifications Product Description

12.3.5 Sharp Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

12.4 Daikin Industries(Japan)

12.4.1 Daikin Industries(Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Daikin Industries(Japan) Overview

12.4.3 Daikin Industries(Japan) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Daikin Industries(Japan) Air Purifications Product Description

12.4.5 Daikin Industries(Japan) Recent Developments

12.5 Air Products and Chemicals(US)

12.5.1 Air Products and Chemicals(US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Air Products and Chemicals(US) Overview

12.5.3 Air Products and Chemicals(US) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Air Products and Chemicals(US) Air Purifications Product Description

12.5.5 Air Products and Chemicals(US) Recent Developments

12.6 Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Australia)

12.6.1 Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Australia) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Australia) Overview

12.6.3 Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Australia) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Australia) Air Purifications Product Description

12.6.5 Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Australia) Recent Developments

12.7 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

12.7.1 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Overview

12.7.3 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Air Purifications Product Description

12.7.5 Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) Recent Developments

12.8 SPX Corporation (US)

12.8.1 SPX Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 SPX Corporation (US) Overview

12.8.3 SPX Corporation (US) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SPX Corporation (US) Air Purifications Product Description

12.8.5 SPX Corporation (US) Recent Developments

12.9 Mann+Hummel(Germany)

12.9.1 Mann+Hummel(Germany) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mann+Hummel(Germany) Overview

12.9.3 Mann+Hummel(Germany) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mann+Hummel(Germany) Air Purifications Product Description

12.9.5 Mann+Hummel(Germany) Recent Developments

12.10 Clarcor(US)

12.10.1 Clarcor(US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Clarcor(US) Overview

12.10.3 Clarcor(US) Air Purifications Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Clarcor(US) Air Purifications Product Description

12.10.5 Clarcor(US) Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Air Purifications Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Air Purifications Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Air Purifications Production Mode & Process

13.4 Air Purifications Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Air Purifications Sales Channels

13.4.2 Air Purifications Distributors

13.5 Air Purifications Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Air Purifications Industry Trends

14.2 Air Purifications Market Drivers

14.3 Air Purifications Market Challenges

14.4 Air Purifications Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Air Purifications Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”