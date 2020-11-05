Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Toyobo, Kuraray, Unitika

“

The report titled Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toyobo, Kuraray, Unitika, Gunei Chem, Evertech Envisafe Ecology, Taiwan Carbon Technology, Awa Paper, HP Materials Solutions, Sutong Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Tongkang, Anhui Jialiqi, Nantong Senyou, Kejing Carbon Fiber, Nantong Beierge, Nantong Yongtong, Xintong ACF, Nature Technology, Hailan Filtration Tech, Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Market Segmentation by Product: Phenolic Resin Based ACF

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based ACF

Cellulose Based ACF

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal Waste Gas

Industrial Waste Gas

Other



The Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Phenolic Resin Based ACF

1.2.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based ACF

1.2.3 Cellulose Based ACF

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber by Application

4.1 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Municipal Waste Gas

4.1.2 Industrial Waste Gas

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber by Application

5 North America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Business

10.1 Toyobo

10.1.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toyobo Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Toyobo Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Toyobo Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Toyobo Recent Developments

10.2 Kuraray

10.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Kuraray Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Toyobo Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Kuraray Recent Developments

10.3 Unitika

10.3.1 Unitika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Unitika Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Unitika Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Unitika Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Unitika Recent Developments

10.4 Gunei Chem

10.4.1 Gunei Chem Corporation Information

10.4.2 Gunei Chem Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Gunei Chem Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Gunei Chem Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Gunei Chem Recent Developments

10.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology

10.5.1 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Recent Developments

10.6 Taiwan Carbon Technology

10.6.1 Taiwan Carbon Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Taiwan Carbon Technology Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Taiwan Carbon Technology Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Taiwan Carbon Technology Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Taiwan Carbon Technology Recent Developments

10.7 Awa Paper

10.7.1 Awa Paper Corporation Information

10.7.2 Awa Paper Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Awa Paper Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Awa Paper Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Awa Paper Recent Developments

10.8 HP Materials Solutions

10.8.1 HP Materials Solutions Corporation Information

10.8.2 HP Materials Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 HP Materials Solutions Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 HP Materials Solutions Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 HP Materials Solutions Recent Developments

10.9 Sutong Carbon Fiber

10.9.1 Sutong Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sutong Carbon Fiber Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Sutong Carbon Fiber Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sutong Carbon Fiber Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Sutong Carbon Fiber Recent Developments

10.10 Jiangsu Tongkang

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jiangsu Tongkang Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jiangsu Tongkang Recent Developments

10.11 Anhui Jialiqi

10.11.1 Anhui Jialiqi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Anhui Jialiqi Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Anhui Jialiqi Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Anhui Jialiqi Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Anhui Jialiqi Recent Developments

10.12 Nantong Senyou

10.12.1 Nantong Senyou Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nantong Senyou Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Nantong Senyou Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nantong Senyou Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Nantong Senyou Recent Developments

10.13 Kejing Carbon Fiber

10.13.1 Kejing Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kejing Carbon Fiber Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Kejing Carbon Fiber Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kejing Carbon Fiber Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 Kejing Carbon Fiber Recent Developments

10.14 Nantong Beierge

10.14.1 Nantong Beierge Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nantong Beierge Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Nantong Beierge Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Nantong Beierge Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 Nantong Beierge Recent Developments

10.15 Nantong Yongtong

10.15.1 Nantong Yongtong Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nantong Yongtong Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Nantong Yongtong Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Nantong Yongtong Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Nantong Yongtong Recent Developments

10.16 Xintong ACF

10.16.1 Xintong ACF Corporation Information

10.16.2 Xintong ACF Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Xintong ACF Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Xintong ACF Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Xintong ACF Recent Developments

10.17 Nature Technology

10.17.1 Nature Technology Corporation Information

10.17.2 Nature Technology Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Nature Technology Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Nature Technology Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.17.5 Nature Technology Recent Developments

10.18 Hailan Filtration Tech

10.18.1 Hailan Filtration Tech Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hailan Filtration Tech Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Hailan Filtration Tech Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Hailan Filtration Tech Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.18.5 Hailan Filtration Tech Recent Developments

10.19 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

10.19.1 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.19.5 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Recent Developments

11 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Industry Trends

11.4.2 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Drivers

11.4.3 Air Purification-Used Activated Carbon Fiber Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

