Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Overview by 2028-Integration of Latest Technologies into Existent Offerings to Industry Growth and Business Strategy | Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Air Laid Paper for Personal Care report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Research Report: Glatfelter

Georgia-Pacific

McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

Duni AB

EAM Corporation（Domtar）

Fitesa

Oji Kinocloth

Kinsei Seishi

M&J Airlaid

Main

National Nonwovens

China Silk New Material

Qiaohong New Materials

Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

Elite Paper



Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Segmentation by Product: Chemical Bonding

Thermal Bonding



Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Segmentation by Application: Wet Wipes

Facial Tissue

Cosmetic Paper

Other



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Air Laid Paper for Personal Care research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Air Laid Paper for Personal Care report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Laid Paper for Personal Care

1.2 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Chemical Bonding

1.2.3 Thermal Bonding

1.3 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Wet Wipes

1.3.3 Facial Tissue

1.3.4 Cosmetic Paper

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Glatfelter

6.1.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

6.1.2 Glatfelter Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Glatfelter Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.1.4 Glatfelter Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Glatfelter Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Georgia-Pacific

6.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

6.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

6.3.1 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Corporation Information

6.3.2 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.3.4 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.3.5 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Duni AB

6.4.1 Duni AB Corporation Information

6.4.2 Duni AB Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Duni AB Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Duni AB Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Duni AB Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar）

6.5.1 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Corporation Information

6.5.2 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.5.4 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.5.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Fitesa

6.6.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fitesa Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Fitesa Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.6.4 Fitesa Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Fitesa Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Oji Kinocloth

6.6.1 Oji Kinocloth Corporation Information

6.6.2 Oji Kinocloth Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Oji Kinocloth Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Oji Kinocloth Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Oji Kinocloth Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Kinsei Seishi

6.8.1 Kinsei Seishi Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kinsei Seishi Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Kinsei Seishi Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.8.4 Kinsei Seishi Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Kinsei Seishi Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 M&J Airlaid

6.9.1 M&J Airlaid Corporation Information

6.9.2 M&J Airlaid Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 M&J Airlaid Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.9.4 M&J Airlaid Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.9.5 M&J Airlaid Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Main

6.10.1 Main Corporation Information

6.10.2 Main Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Main Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.10.4 Main Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Main Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 National Nonwovens

6.11.1 National Nonwovens Corporation Information

6.11.2 National Nonwovens Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 National Nonwovens Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.11.4 National Nonwovens Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.11.5 National Nonwovens Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 China Silk New Material

6.12.1 China Silk New Material Corporation Information

6.12.2 China Silk New Material Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 China Silk New Material Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.12.4 China Silk New Material Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.12.5 China Silk New Material Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Qiaohong New Materials

6.13.1 Qiaohong New Materials Corporation Information

6.13.2 Qiaohong New Materials Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Qiaohong New Materials Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.13.4 Qiaohong New Materials Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Qiaohong New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

6.14.1 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Corporation Information

6.14.2 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.14.4 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Elite Paper

6.15.1 Elite Paper Corporation Information

6.15.2 Elite Paper Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Elite Paper Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.15.4 Elite Paper Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Elite Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Air Laid Paper for Personal Care

7.4 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Distributors List

8.3 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Customers

9 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Dynamics

9.1 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Industry Trends

9.2 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Drivers

9.3 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Challenges

9.4 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Air Laid Paper for Personal Care by Type (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Laid Paper for Personal Care by Type (2023-2028)

10.2 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Air Laid Paper for Personal Care by Application (2023-2028)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Laid Paper for Personal Care by Application (2023-2028)

10.3 Air Laid Paper for Personal Care Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Air Laid Paper for Personal Care by Region (2023-2028)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Laid Paper for Personal Care by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

