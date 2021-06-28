Air Handlers Market Size Study, Leading Company Analysis and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027| Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Trane, AL-KO

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Air Handlers market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Air Handlers industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Air Handlers production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Leading players of the global Air Handlers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Air Handlers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Air Handlers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Air Handlers market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Air Handlers Market Research Report: Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Trane, AL-KO, Carrier, Sinko, TICA, TROX, LG, EUROKLIMAT, Dunhan-Bush, Reznor HVAC, King Air, Munters, Nuaire
Global Air Handlers Market Segmentation by Product: 6,000-15,000 CMF, 15000-30000 CMF, Above 30000 CMF
Global Air Handlers Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial, Commercial
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Air Handlers industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Air Handlers industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Air Handlers industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Air Handlers industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Air Handlers market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Air Handlers market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Air Handlers market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Air Handlers market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Air Handlers market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Air Handlers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Air Handlers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 6,000-15,000 CMF
1.2.3 15000-30000 CMF
1.2.4 Above 30000 CMF
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Air Handlers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Air Handlers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Air Handlers Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Air Handlers Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Air Handlers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Air Handlers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Air Handlers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Air Handlers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Air Handlers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Air Handlers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Air Handlers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Air Handlers Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Air Handlers Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Air Handlers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Air Handlers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Air Handlers Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Air Handlers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Air Handlers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Air Handlers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Air Handlers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Handlers Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Air Handlers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Air Handlers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Air Handlers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Air Handlers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Air Handlers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Air Handlers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Air Handlers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Air Handlers Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Air Handlers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Air Handlers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Air Handlers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Air Handlers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Air Handlers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Air Handlers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Air Handlers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Air Handlers Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Air Handlers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Air Handlers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Air Handlers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Air Handlers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Air Handlers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Air Handlers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Air Handlers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Air Handlers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Air Handlers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Air Handlers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Air Handlers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Air Handlers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Air Handlers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Air Handlers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Air Handlers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Air Handlers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Air Handlers Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Air Handlers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Air Handlers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Air Handlers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Air Handlers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Air Handlers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Air Handlers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Air Handlers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Air Handlers Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Air Handlers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Air Handlers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Air Handlers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Air Handlers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Air Handlers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Air Handlers Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Air Handlers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Air Handlers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Air Handlers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Air Handlers Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Handlers Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Handlers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Air Handlers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Air Handlers Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Air Handlers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Air Handlers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Air Handlers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Air Handlers Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Air Handlers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Air Handlers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Daikin Industries
12.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 Daikin Industries Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Daikin Industries Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Daikin Industries Air Handlers Products Offered
12.1.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development
12.2 Johnson Controls
12.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
12.2.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Johnson Controls Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Johnson Controls Air Handlers Products Offered
12.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.3 Trane
12.3.1 Trane Corporation Information
12.3.2 Trane Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Trane Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Trane Air Handlers Products Offered
12.3.5 Trane Recent Development
12.4 AL-KO
12.4.1 AL-KO Corporation Information
12.4.2 AL-KO Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 AL-KO Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 AL-KO Air Handlers Products Offered
12.4.5 AL-KO Recent Development
12.5 Carrier
12.5.1 Carrier Corporation Information
12.5.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Carrier Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Carrier Air Handlers Products Offered
12.5.5 Carrier Recent Development
12.6 Sinko
12.6.1 Sinko Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sinko Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sinko Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sinko Air Handlers Products Offered
12.6.5 Sinko Recent Development
12.7 TICA
12.7.1 TICA Corporation Information
12.7.2 TICA Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 TICA Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 TICA Air Handlers Products Offered
12.7.5 TICA Recent Development
12.8 TROX
12.8.1 TROX Corporation Information
12.8.2 TROX Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 TROX Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 TROX Air Handlers Products Offered
12.8.5 TROX Recent Development
12.9 LG
12.9.1 LG Corporation Information
12.9.2 LG Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 LG Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 LG Air Handlers Products Offered
12.9.5 LG Recent Development
12.10 EUROKLIMAT
12.10.1 EUROKLIMAT Corporation Information
12.10.2 EUROKLIMAT Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 EUROKLIMAT Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 EUROKLIMAT Air Handlers Products Offered
12.10.5 EUROKLIMAT Recent Development
12.12 Reznor HVAC
12.12.1 Reznor HVAC Corporation Information
12.12.2 Reznor HVAC Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Reznor HVAC Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Reznor HVAC Products Offered
12.12.5 Reznor HVAC Recent Development
12.13 King Air
12.13.1 King Air Corporation Information
12.13.2 King Air Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 King Air Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 King Air Products Offered
12.13.5 King Air Recent Development
12.14 Munters
12.14.1 Munters Corporation Information
12.14.2 Munters Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Munters Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Munters Products Offered
12.14.5 Munters Recent Development
12.15 Nuaire
12.15.1 Nuaire Corporation Information
12.15.2 Nuaire Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Nuaire Air Handlers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Nuaire Products Offered
12.15.5 Nuaire Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Air Handlers Industry Trends
13.2 Air Handlers Market Drivers
13.3 Air Handlers Market Challenges
13.4 Air Handlers Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Air Handlers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.