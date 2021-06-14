Air Handlers & Coils Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2027| Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Trane

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Air Handlers & Coils report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Air Handlers & Coils market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Air Handlers & Coils report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Air Handlers & Coils report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Air Handlers & Coils market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Air Handlers & Coils research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Air Handlers & Coils report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Research Report: Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Trane, AL-KO, Carrier, Sinko, TICA, TROX, LG, EUROKLIMAT, Dunhan-Bush, Reznor HVAC, King Air, Munters, Nuaire, Fujitsu

Global Air Handlers & Coils Market by Type: 6,000-15,000 CMF, 15000-30000 CMF, Above 30000 CMF

Global Air Handlers & Coils Market by Application: Industrial, Commercial

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Air Handlers & Coils market?

What will be the size of the global Air Handlers & Coils market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Air Handlers & Coils market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Air Handlers & Coils market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Air Handlers & Coils market?

Table of Contents

1 Air Handlers & Coils Market Overview

1.1 Air Handlers & Coils Product Overview

1.2 Air Handlers & Coils Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 6,000-15,000 CMF

1.2.2 15000-30000 CMF

1.2.3 Above 30000 CMF

1.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Air Handlers & Coils Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Air Handlers & Coils Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Air Handlers & Coils Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Air Handlers & Coils Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Air Handlers & Coils Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Handlers & Coils Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air Handlers & Coils Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Air Handlers & Coils as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air Handlers & Coils Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Air Handlers & Coils Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Air Handlers & Coils Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Air Handlers & Coils by Application

4.1 Air Handlers & Coils Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Air Handlers & Coils by Country

5.1 North America Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Air Handlers & Coils Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Air Handlers & Coils by Country

6.1 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils by Country

8.1 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Handlers & Coils Business

10.1 Daikin Industries

10.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 Daikin Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Daikin Industries Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Daikin Industries Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.1.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

10.2 Johnson Controls

10.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Johnson Controls Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Johnson Controls Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.3 Trane

10.3.1 Trane Corporation Information

10.3.2 Trane Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Trane Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Trane Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.3.5 Trane Recent Development

10.4 AL-KO

10.4.1 AL-KO Corporation Information

10.4.2 AL-KO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 AL-KO Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 AL-KO Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.4.5 AL-KO Recent Development

10.5 Carrier

10.5.1 Carrier Corporation Information

10.5.2 Carrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Carrier Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Carrier Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.5.5 Carrier Recent Development

10.6 Sinko

10.6.1 Sinko Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sinko Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sinko Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sinko Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.6.5 Sinko Recent Development

10.7 TICA

10.7.1 TICA Corporation Information

10.7.2 TICA Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TICA Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 TICA Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.7.5 TICA Recent Development

10.8 TROX

10.8.1 TROX Corporation Information

10.8.2 TROX Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 TROX Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 TROX Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.8.5 TROX Recent Development

10.9 LG

10.9.1 LG Corporation Information

10.9.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 LG Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 LG Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.9.5 LG Recent Development

10.10 EUROKLIMAT

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Air Handlers & Coils Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 EUROKLIMAT Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 EUROKLIMAT Recent Development

10.11 Dunhan-Bush

10.11.1 Dunhan-Bush Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dunhan-Bush Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Dunhan-Bush Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Dunhan-Bush Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.11.5 Dunhan-Bush Recent Development

10.12 Reznor HVAC

10.12.1 Reznor HVAC Corporation Information

10.12.2 Reznor HVAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Reznor HVAC Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Reznor HVAC Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.12.5 Reznor HVAC Recent Development

10.13 King Air

10.13.1 King Air Corporation Information

10.13.2 King Air Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 King Air Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 King Air Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.13.5 King Air Recent Development

10.14 Munters

10.14.1 Munters Corporation Information

10.14.2 Munters Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Munters Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Munters Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.14.5 Munters Recent Development

10.15 Nuaire

10.15.1 Nuaire Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nuaire Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Nuaire Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Nuaire Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.15.5 Nuaire Recent Development

10.16 Fujitsu

10.16.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fujitsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Fujitsu Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Fujitsu Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

10.16.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Air Handlers & Coils Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Air Handlers & Coils Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Air Handlers & Coils Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Air Handlers & Coils Distributors

12.3 Air Handlers & Coils Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

