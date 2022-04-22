Air Handler Systems Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2022-2028 | FläktGroup, Östberg, Trane

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Air Handler Systems market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Air Handler Systems market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Air Handler Systems market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Air Handler Systems market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Air Handler Systems market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Air Handler Systems market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Air Handler Systems report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Air Handler Systems Market Research Report: FläktGroup

Östberg

Trane

Emerson

Lennox

Bosch

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

LG Electronics

Goodman

Carrier

Daikin

Titus HVAC

ELTA Group

Rheem

Amana HAC

Huntair

Titon

Munters

Broan-NuTone

TROX

Mafna Air Technologies

Reznor HVAC

Volution



Global Air Handler Systems Market Segmentation by Product: Below 15000 m3/h

15000-50000 m3/h

More Than 50000 m3/h



Global Air Handler Systems Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Industrial

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Air Handler Systems market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Air Handler Systems research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Air Handler Systems market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Air Handler Systems market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Air Handler Systems report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Air Handler Systems Market Overview

1.1 Air Handler Systems Product Overview

1.2 Air Handler Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 15000 m3/h

1.2.2 15000-50000 m3/h

1.2.3 More Than 50000 m3/h

1.3 Global Air Handler Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Air Handler Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Air Handler Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Air Handler Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Air Handler Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Air Handler Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Air Handler Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Air Handler Systems Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Air Handler Systems Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Air Handler Systems Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Air Handler Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Air Handler Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Handler Systems Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air Handler Systems Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Air Handler Systems as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air Handler Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Air Handler Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Air Handler Systems Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Air Handler Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Air Handler Systems Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Air Handler Systems Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Air Handler Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Air Handler Systems Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Air Handler Systems by Application

4.1 Air Handler Systems Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Air Handler Systems Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Air Handler Systems Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Air Handler Systems Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Air Handler Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Air Handler Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Air Handler Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Air Handler Systems by Country

5.1 North America Air Handler Systems Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Air Handler Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Air Handler Systems by Country

6.1 Europe Air Handler Systems Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Air Handler Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Air Handler Systems by Country

8.1 Latin America Air Handler Systems Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Air Handler Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handler Systems Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Handler Systems Business

10.1 FläktGroup

10.1.1 FläktGroup Corporation Information

10.1.2 FläktGroup Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 FläktGroup Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 FläktGroup Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 FläktGroup Recent Development

10.2 Östberg

10.2.1 Östberg Corporation Information

10.2.2 Östberg Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Östberg Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Östberg Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Östberg Recent Development

10.3 Trane

10.3.1 Trane Corporation Information

10.3.2 Trane Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Trane Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Trane Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 Trane Recent Development

10.4 Emerson

10.4.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.4.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Emerson Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Emerson Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.5 Lennox

10.5.1 Lennox Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lennox Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lennox Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Lennox Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Lennox Recent Development

10.6 Bosch

10.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bosch Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Bosch Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Panasonic Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.9 Johnson Controls

10.9.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Johnson Controls Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Johnson Controls Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.10 Honeywell

10.10.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.10.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Honeywell Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Honeywell Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.10.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.11 LG Electronics

10.11.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 LG Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 LG Electronics Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 LG Electronics Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

10.12 Goodman

10.12.1 Goodman Corporation Information

10.12.2 Goodman Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Goodman Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Goodman Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 Goodman Recent Development

10.13 Carrier

10.13.1 Carrier Corporation Information

10.13.2 Carrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Carrier Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Carrier Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 Carrier Recent Development

10.14 Daikin

10.14.1 Daikin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Daikin Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Daikin Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Daikin Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 Daikin Recent Development

10.15 Titus HVAC

10.15.1 Titus HVAC Corporation Information

10.15.2 Titus HVAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Titus HVAC Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Titus HVAC Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 Titus HVAC Recent Development

10.16 ELTA Group

10.16.1 ELTA Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 ELTA Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 ELTA Group Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 ELTA Group Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.16.5 ELTA Group Recent Development

10.17 Rheem

10.17.1 Rheem Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rheem Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Rheem Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Rheem Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.17.5 Rheem Recent Development

10.18 Amana HAC

10.18.1 Amana HAC Corporation Information

10.18.2 Amana HAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Amana HAC Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Amana HAC Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.18.5 Amana HAC Recent Development

10.19 Huntair

10.19.1 Huntair Corporation Information

10.19.2 Huntair Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Huntair Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Huntair Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.19.5 Huntair Recent Development

10.20 Titon

10.20.1 Titon Corporation Information

10.20.2 Titon Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Titon Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Titon Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.20.5 Titon Recent Development

10.21 Munters

10.21.1 Munters Corporation Information

10.21.2 Munters Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Munters Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Munters Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.21.5 Munters Recent Development

10.22 Broan-NuTone

10.22.1 Broan-NuTone Corporation Information

10.22.2 Broan-NuTone Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Broan-NuTone Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Broan-NuTone Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.22.5 Broan-NuTone Recent Development

10.23 TROX

10.23.1 TROX Corporation Information

10.23.2 TROX Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 TROX Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 TROX Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.23.5 TROX Recent Development

10.24 Mafna Air Technologies

10.24.1 Mafna Air Technologies Corporation Information

10.24.2 Mafna Air Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Mafna Air Technologies Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.24.4 Mafna Air Technologies Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.24.5 Mafna Air Technologies Recent Development

10.25 Reznor HVAC

10.25.1 Reznor HVAC Corporation Information

10.25.2 Reznor HVAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Reznor HVAC Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.25.4 Reznor HVAC Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.25.5 Reznor HVAC Recent Development

10.26 Volution

10.26.1 Volution Corporation Information

10.26.2 Volution Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Volution Air Handler Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.26.4 Volution Air Handler Systems Products Offered

10.26.5 Volution Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Air Handler Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Air Handler Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Air Handler Systems Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Air Handler Systems Industry Trends

11.4.2 Air Handler Systems Market Drivers

11.4.3 Air Handler Systems Market Challenges

11.4.4 Air Handler Systems Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Air Handler Systems Distributors

12.3 Air Handler Systems Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

