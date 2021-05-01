Air Disinfection Purification Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Sharp, Philips, Panasonic

“

The report titled Global Air Disinfection Purification Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Disinfection Purification market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Disinfection Purification market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Disinfection Purification market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Disinfection Purification market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Disinfection Purification report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Disinfection Purification report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Disinfection Purification market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Disinfection Purification market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Disinfection Purification market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Disinfection Purification market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Disinfection Purification market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Trion, Blueair, Air Oasis, Sanuvox Technologies, Colzer, KLEEMANN, Lux Royal, Kinyo, IQAir, Novaerus, MANN + HUMMEL, UTRONIX, CAMFIL, Aurabeat

Market Segmentation by Product: Less Than 100 Sq.m

Over 100 Sq.m



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Healthcare Centres

Schools

Hotels and Restaurants

Office Premises

Others



The Air Disinfection Purification Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Disinfection Purification market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Disinfection Purification market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Disinfection Purification market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Disinfection Purification industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Disinfection Purification market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Disinfection Purification market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Disinfection Purification market?

Table of Contents:

1 Air Disinfection Purification Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Disinfection Purification

1.2 Air Disinfection Purification Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Disinfection Purification Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Less Than 100 Sq.m

1.2.3 Over 100 Sq.m

1.3 Air Disinfection Purification Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Disinfection Purification Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals and Healthcare Centres

1.3.3 Schools

1.3.4 Hotels and Restaurants

1.3.5 Office Premises

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Air Disinfection Purification Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Air Disinfection Purification Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Air Disinfection Purification Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Air Disinfection Purification Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Air Disinfection Purification Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Disinfection Purification Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Air Disinfection Purification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Air Disinfection Purification Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Disinfection Purification Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Air Disinfection Purification Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Disinfection Purification Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Air Disinfection Purification Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Air Disinfection Purification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Air Disinfection Purification Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Air Disinfection Purification Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Air Disinfection Purification Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Air Disinfection Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Air Disinfection Purification Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Air Disinfection Purification Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Air Disinfection Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Air Disinfection Purification Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Air Disinfection Purification Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Air Disinfection Purification Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Air Disinfection Purification Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Air Disinfection Purification Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Air Disinfection Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Air Disinfection Purification Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Air Disinfection Purification Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Air Disinfection Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Air Disinfection Purification Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Air Disinfection Purification Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Air Disinfection Purification Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Air Disinfection Purification Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Air Disinfection Purification Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Air Disinfection Purification Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Air Disinfection Purification Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Air Disinfection Purification Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Air Disinfection Purification Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Air Disinfection Purification Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Sharp

6.1.1 Sharp Corporation Information

6.1.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Sharp Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Sharp Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Sharp Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Philips

6.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.2.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Philips Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Philips Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Panasonic

6.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.3.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Panasonic Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Panasonic Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Daikin

6.4.1 Daikin Corporation Information

6.4.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Daikin Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Daikin Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Daikin Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Trion

6.5.1 Trion Corporation Information

6.5.2 Trion Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Trion Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Trion Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Trion Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Blueair

6.6.1 Blueair Corporation Information

6.6.2 Blueair Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Blueair Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Blueair Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Blueair Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Air Oasis

6.6.1 Air Oasis Corporation Information

6.6.2 Air Oasis Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Air Oasis Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Air Oasis Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Air Oasis Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Sanuvox Technologies

6.8.1 Sanuvox Technologies Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sanuvox Technologies Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Sanuvox Technologies Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Sanuvox Technologies Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Sanuvox Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Colzer

6.9.1 Colzer Corporation Information

6.9.2 Colzer Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Colzer Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Colzer Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Colzer Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 KLEEMANN

6.10.1 KLEEMANN Corporation Information

6.10.2 KLEEMANN Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 KLEEMANN Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 KLEEMANN Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.10.5 KLEEMANN Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Lux Royal

6.11.1 Lux Royal Corporation Information

6.11.2 Lux Royal Air Disinfection Purification Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Lux Royal Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Lux Royal Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Lux Royal Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Kinyo

6.12.1 Kinyo Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kinyo Air Disinfection Purification Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Kinyo Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Kinyo Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Kinyo Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 IQAir

6.13.1 IQAir Corporation Information

6.13.2 IQAir Air Disinfection Purification Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 IQAir Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 IQAir Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.13.5 IQAir Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Novaerus

6.14.1 Novaerus Corporation Information

6.14.2 Novaerus Air Disinfection Purification Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Novaerus Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Novaerus Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Novaerus Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 MANN + HUMMEL

6.15.1 MANN + HUMMEL Corporation Information

6.15.2 MANN + HUMMEL Air Disinfection Purification Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 MANN + HUMMEL Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 MANN + HUMMEL Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.15.5 MANN + HUMMEL Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 UTRONIX

6.16.1 UTRONIX Corporation Information

6.16.2 UTRONIX Air Disinfection Purification Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 UTRONIX Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 UTRONIX Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.16.5 UTRONIX Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 CAMFIL

6.17.1 CAMFIL Corporation Information

6.17.2 CAMFIL Air Disinfection Purification Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 CAMFIL Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 CAMFIL Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.17.5 CAMFIL Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Aurabeat

6.18.1 Aurabeat Corporation Information

6.18.2 Aurabeat Air Disinfection Purification Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Aurabeat Air Disinfection Purification Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Aurabeat Air Disinfection Purification Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Aurabeat Recent Developments/Updates

7 Air Disinfection Purification Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Air Disinfection Purification Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Air Disinfection Purification

7.4 Air Disinfection Purification Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Air Disinfection Purification Distributors List

8.3 Air Disinfection Purification Customers

9 Air Disinfection Purification Market Dynamics

9.1 Air Disinfection Purification Industry Trends

9.2 Air Disinfection Purification Growth Drivers

9.3 Air Disinfection Purification Market Challenges

9.4 Air Disinfection Purification Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Air Disinfection Purification Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Air Disinfection Purification by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Disinfection Purification by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Air Disinfection Purification Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Air Disinfection Purification by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Disinfection Purification by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Air Disinfection Purification Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Air Disinfection Purification by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Disinfection Purification by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”