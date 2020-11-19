Air Dehumidifier Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2026 | Air Automobile Horn, Munters AB, Bry-Air Inc.

“

The report titled Global Air Dehumidifier Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Dehumidifier market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Dehumidifier market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Dehumidifier market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Dehumidifier market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Dehumidifier report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Dehumidifier report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Dehumidifier market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Dehumidifier market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Dehumidifier market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Dehumidifier market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Dehumidifier market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Air Automobile Horn, Munters AB, Bry-Air Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Frigidaire, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Therma-Stor LLC, Haier Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Portable Dehumidifier

Whole-home Dehumidifier



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Air Dehumidifier Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Dehumidifier market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Dehumidifier market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Dehumidifier market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Dehumidifier industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Dehumidifier market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Dehumidifier market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Dehumidifier market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Air Dehumidifier Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Portable Dehumidifier

1.3.3 Whole-home Dehumidifier

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Industrial

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Air Dehumidifier Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Air Dehumidifier Market Trends

2.3.2 Air Dehumidifier Market Drivers

2.3.3 Air Dehumidifier Market Challenges

2.3.4 Air Dehumidifier Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Air Dehumidifier Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Dehumidifier Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air Dehumidifier Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Dehumidifier Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Dehumidifier Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Air Dehumidifier Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Air Dehumidifier as of 2019)

3.4 Global Air Dehumidifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Air Dehumidifier Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air Dehumidifier Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Air Dehumidifier Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Air Dehumidifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Air Dehumidifier Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Air Dehumidifier Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Air Dehumidifier Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Air Dehumidifier Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Air Dehumidifier Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Air Dehumidifier Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Air Dehumidifier Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Air Dehumidifier Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Air Dehumidifier Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Air Dehumidifier Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Air Dehumidifier Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Air Dehumidifier Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Air Dehumidifier Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Air Dehumidifier Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Air Dehumidifier Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Air Dehumidifier Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Air Dehumidifier Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Air Dehumidifier Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Air Dehumidifier Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Air Dehumidifier Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Air Dehumidifier Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Air Dehumidifier Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Air Dehumidifier Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Air Automobile Horn

8.1.1 Air Automobile Horn Corporation Information

8.1.2 Air Automobile Horn Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Air Automobile Horn Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.1.5 Air Automobile Horn SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Air Automobile Horn Recent Developments

8.2 Munters AB

8.2.1 Munters AB Corporation Information

8.2.2 Munters AB Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Munters AB Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.2.5 Munters AB SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Munters AB Recent Developments

8.3 Bry-Air Inc.

8.3.1 Bry-Air Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Bry-Air Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Bry-Air Inc. Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.3.5 Bry-Air Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Bry-Air Inc. Recent Developments

8.4 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.4.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.4.5 Honeywell International, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Developments

8.5 LG Electronics Inc.

8.5.1 LG Electronics Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 LG Electronics Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 LG Electronics Inc. Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.5.5 LG Electronics Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 LG Electronics Inc. Recent Developments

8.6 Whirlpool Corporation

8.6.1 Whirlpool Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 Whirlpool Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Whirlpool Corporation Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.6.5 Whirlpool Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Whirlpool Corporation Recent Developments

8.7 Frigidaire

8.7.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information

8.7.2 Frigidaire Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Frigidaire Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.7.5 Frigidaire SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Frigidaire Recent Developments

8.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Developments

8.9 Carrier Corporation

8.9.1 Carrier Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Carrier Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Carrier Corporation Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.9.5 Carrier Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Carrier Corporation Recent Developments

8.10 Therma-Stor LLC

8.10.1 Therma-Stor LLC Corporation Information

8.10.2 Therma-Stor LLC Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Therma-Stor LLC Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.10.5 Therma-Stor LLC SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Therma-Stor LLC Recent Developments

8.11 Haier Group

8.11.1 Haier Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Haier Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Haier Group Air Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Air Dehumidifier Products and Services

8.11.5 Haier Group SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Haier Group Recent Developments

9 Air Dehumidifier Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Air Dehumidifier Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Air Dehumidifier Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Air Dehumidifier Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Air Dehumidifier Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Air Dehumidifier Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Air Dehumidifier Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Air Dehumidifier Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Air Dehumidifier Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Dehumidifier Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Dehumidifier Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Air Dehumidifier Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Air Dehumidifier Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Air Dehumidifier Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Air Dehumidifier Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Air Dehumidifier Sales Channels

11.2.2 Air Dehumidifier Distributors

11.3 Air Dehumidifier Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

